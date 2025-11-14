Moulding the nation’s future

Children are the responsible citizens of tomorrow, as the development of a country lies in their hands. If properly groomed, they have the capability to change a nation in a positive way – Prof. (Dr) Dharmakanta Kumbhakar

Children are considered the building blocks of a strong nation. They are the future and the real strength of a nation. They are the useful human resources for the progress of a nation. They are the responsible citizens of tomorrow, as the development of a country lies in their hands. If properly groomed, they have the capability to change a nation in a positive way.

Every nation, developed or developing, links its future with the status of its children. The future of a nation rests on healthy, protected, educated and well-developed children. Ignoring or neglecting children means wasting the supreme national asset and a loss to a nation as a whole. If children are deprived of their childhood—socially, economically, physically and mentally—a nation gets deprived of the potential human resources for social progress, economic empowerment, peace and order, social stability and good citizenry. As plants need protection, nourishment and a proper environment to grow into big fruit-bearing trees, children also need protection, promotion, nourishment and a proper environment to grow into useful and responsible citizens. Children of today cannot develop to be responsible and productive citizens of tomorrow unless an environment conducive to their social and physical health is assured. Hence, they are to be nurtured and educated well, irrespective of their caste, creed, religion, culture and financial background, with all facilities and atmosphere to grow into responsible and useful citizens of a nation.

Realising the importance of children in shaping the future of a nation, lawmakers, both international and national, have always been concerned to accord privileged status to children. In 1959, the United Nations passed the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, and in 1989, it had the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which was ratified by India in 1992. India has made good strides in the uplift of children. The Constitution of India guarantees equality before the law to all citizens and pledges special protections for children. In 1974, India adopted a National Policy for Children and declared children as the supreme national asset. India has a full-fledged ministry and numerous agencies engaged in child welfare work. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights was set up as a statutory body under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, to protect, promote and defend child rights in India. The 86th Constitutional Amendment made education a fundamental right for children in the age group of 6 to 14 years. There are various acts, like the Juvenile Justice Act, 1986; the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986; the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, 2012; etc., to protect the children’s rights in the country.

India has about 437 million children under the age of 18 years. Being the supreme asset of the nation, they need appropriate attention and support to grow well so that they can be engaged usefully to serve the country in the future. They are to be looked after and groomed well with great human touch and concern. We have both an obligation and duty towards them. We should remember and remind ourselves that it is only strong, knowledgeable and virtuous children who can make India strong and great. Their holistic development should be of great concern in their own interest and in the interest of India. Every child should receive services that support early childhood care and development. Children should have access to preventive, protective and curative services, ensuring good quality health needs, nutrition, education and universal immunisation against vaccine-preventable diseases. They need adequate housing and shelter, better public health services like safe drinking water, sanitation, environmental protection, and means to combat hunger and malnutrition by ensuring food security to families and nutritional security to children. They must receive the best education and nurturing to ensure a better future.

Every child in India has a legitimate claim and is entitled to his/her share in the finances of the nation for comprehensive development of his/her personality. There is a need to enhance the share in the budget for the development and welfare of children. Education of children must be our top priority. Government agencies need to increase investment in education. Spending money on the education of children is not a burden on the public exchequer but an investment in the long run. Education of children is inextricably intertwined with the progress of a democracy. Democracy can succeed only with an informed citizenry. The education pattern, which must be applied not only at schools but also at homes, must be able to bring about character development, which will encourage the children to work hard and be optimistic, competitive and tough. Inoculating noble values among children is crucial.

Children have to be protected against social problems like child labour, trafficking, communal and political violence, armed conflicts, terrorist activities, migrant situations, abuse, neglect, exploitation and corporal punishment. India needs effective legislation to punish and deter all forms of child labour, child abuse and exploitation, and child trafficking, as well as prenatal sex determination, foeticide and infanticide. NGOs and government administrators should reach out to the neglected, deprived and abused children for their comprehensive needs that include education, health aspects, protection and rehabilitation. In India, the problems of socially marginalized and economically backward groups are immense, particularly amongst children in urban slums, child beggars, street and working children, children of construction workers, etc. They should be provided with safe shelter, healthcare and opportunities for education and vocational training.

Orphanages and shelter homes are required to assist children without families. Adoption should give first priority to the best interests of the child concerned.

Children should have access to contact services to help them in case of emergency or distress. The emergency toll-free phone service for children in distress (Child Line 1098) should be expanded and awareness generated. Child protection services must reach the rural areas. Panchayat officials should be given responsibility for proper development of every child in the villages. There is a need to make people aware of the rights of children and the importance of their growing up as responsible and productive citizens. Today on Children’s Day, let us join our hands together to secure the present and the future of the children to make India a beautiful nation.

