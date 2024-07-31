Multidisciplinary education is the gift of ancient India

Dr. Mukul Chandra Bora

The concept of multidisciplinary education and research is not new, as it is perceived by many Indian educators; rather, it is just like gifting your own property to yourself after enjoying it for many years by others. The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) represents a comprehensive initiative aimed at transforming the educational landscape by embracing a holistic and multidisciplinary approach. This approach seeks to enhance the effectiveness and inclusivity of the education sector. In the post-modern 21st century, there is a growing recognition of the necessity for multidisciplinary education, which NEP 2020 strongly advocates. The policy emphasizes the evolution of pedagogy towards experiential, holistic, integrated, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible, and enjoyable learning experiences.

NEP 2020 acknowledges the persistent prevalence of rote learning in the current education system, which impedes holistic development and other educational objectives. The roots of multidisciplinary and holistic learning can be traced back to ancient educational practices in India and elsewhere, endorsed by scholars such as Kautilya, Banabhatta, Plato, and Aristotle. These scholars advocated an educational framework that integrated subjects like mathematics, science, and geometry, along with lessons on morality, ethics, and vocational skills, reflecting a holistic approach.

The introduction of multidisciplinary education in NEP 2020 marks a significant shift, promoting the integration of arts and humanities with STEM disciplines. This integration is expected to broaden educational horizons, foster mastery across diverse fields, and enhance student engagement and joy in learning. By offering choice-based subjects and multiple exit options with appropriate certifications, the policy aims to deepen students' skills and allow them to pursue areas of personal interest.

Furthermore, NEP 2020 aligns with the philosophy of holistic education, which goes beyond core academics to nurture a well-rounded personality. It envisions a school environment that supports the happiness and comprehensive development of students, facilitated by a choice-based subject selection. The policy prioritizes access, relevance, equity, quality, and strong foundational learning to ensure holistic student development and counteract mechanistic approaches to education. NEP 2020 represents a forward-thinking approach to education reform, advocating for a shift from traditional, compartmentalised learning to a holistic and multidisciplinary educational paradigm that prepares students for the complexities of the modern world.

Traditional and unaltered form of education in the Gurukula, Vedic education was comprised of what are known as the Chaturdasha Vidya Sthaanas, which were studied up to two centuries ago. These subjects are broadly categorized into Varna-based and Ashrama-based systems. The 14 Vidyas are classified into four main areas: arts (Kala), sciences (Vidya), grammar (Nirukti), and alchemy (Rasayana). The Arts (Kala) category, in particular, encompasses nine distinct fields: sculpture, painting, music, dance, theatre, architecture, design, handicrafts, and metalwork.

14 Vidya (techniques) consist of four Veda, four Upaveda, and six Vedanga (Limbs of Veda), which are briefly summarised as below:

The four (4) Vedas are Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda, and the four (4) Upavedas are:

Arthashastra: An ancient Indian Hindu treatise on statecraft, economic policy, and military strategy that identifies its author by the names Kautilya and Vishnugupta.

Dhanurveda: The term derives from the words for bow (Dhanusvidya) and knowledge (Veda), literally the "science of archery.".

Gandharva Veda: An ancient Indian treatise on the performing arts, encompassing theatre, dance, and music.

Ayurveda: The word ayurveda consists of the words Ayus, meaning "longevity," and Veda, meaning "related to knowledge" or "science," and hence Ayurveda may be called the science of life.

There are six (6) Vedanga, which were part of our ancient education system, the Gurukula System of Education:

There are six Vedangas: Shiksha (phonetics), Kalpa (rituals), Vyakarana (grammar), Jyotishya (astronomy), Nirukta (etymology), and Chhandas (metrics). These are mentioned in the Upanishads.

Shiksha: Shiksha is one of the six Vedangas, treating the traditional Hindu science of phonetics and phonology in Sanskrit. Its aim is to teach the correct pronunciation of the Vedic hymns and mantras.

Kalpa: one of the six disciplines of Vedanga, treating ritual.

Vyakarana: The Sanskrit grammatical tradition of vyakarana is one of the six Vedanga disciplines. It has its roots in late Vedic India and includes the famous work, A Ashtadhyayi, of Panini.

Nirukta: Nirukta ("explanation, etymological interpretation") is one of the six Vedanga disciplines of Hinduism, treating etymology, particularly of obscure words, especially those occurring in the Vedas. The discipline is traditionally attributed to Yaska, an ancient Sanskrit grammarian. In practical use, nirukta consists of brief rules (sutras) for deriving word meanings, supplemented with glossaries of difficult or rare Vedic words.

Chhandas: In Sanskrit, it refers to the study of Vedic metre in classical Sanskrit poetry.

Jyotish: Jyotisa (Sanskrit Jyotisa, from Jyotis, "light, heavenly body"; also anglicised Jyotish and Jyotisha) is the Hindu system of astrology (also known as Indian astrology, Hindu astrology, and, of late, Vedic astrology). Traditionally, it has three branches:

1. Siddhanta is traditional Indian astronomy and is studied in two parts, viz., Samhita and Medini Jyotisha (mundane astrology). Predicting important events based on analysis of astrological dynamics in a country's horoscope or general transit events such as war, earthquakes, political events, financial positions, evectional astrology, house and construction-related matters (Vastu Shastra), animals, portents, omens, etc. The Jyotish Shastra is later called astronomy in the modern scientific world and is now regarded throughout the world.

2. Hora: predictive astrology based on analysis of natal horoscopes and the moment a query is made.

The studies of performing art in ancient India were also part of the compulsory curriculum of Vedic Gurukulam, and a pupil has been trained in Sixty-Four (64 Kala), and activities in fine arts and crafts consist of:

l Geet: The art of singing.

l Vadya: the art of playing musical instruments.

l Nrutya: the art of dancing.

l Natya: Art of theatricals.

l Aalekh: The Art of Painting

l Vishesh Kacchedya: Art of painting the face and body with coloured unguents and cosmetics.

l Tandul kusumavali vikar: the art of preparing offerings from rice and flowers.

l Pushpastaran: the art of making a covering of flowers for a bed.

l Dashanvasanang raag: the art of applying preparations for cleansing the teeth and clothes and painting the body.

l Manibhumika karma: the art of making the groundwork of jewels.

l Shayan rachana: the art of covering the bed.

l Udak vadya: the art of playing music in water.

l Udakaghata: the art of splashing with water.

l Chitrayog is the art of practically applying an admixture of colours.

l Malya grantha vikalpa: the art of designing and preparing wreaths.

l Kesha-shekhara-pidyojana: Art of practically setting the coronet on the head.

l Nepathyayog: Art of practically dressing in a tiring room.

l Karnapatrabhang: Art of decorating the tragus of the ear.

l Gandhayukti /Sugandhayukti: Art of practical application of aromatics.

l Bhushanayojan: Art of applying or setting ornaments.

l Indrajal: Art of Jugglery.

l Kouchumaryog: A kind of art.

l Hastalaghav: Art of sleight of hand.

l Chitra Shabdapup Bhakshya Vikar Kriya: Art of preparing varieties of salad, bread, cake, and delicious food.

l Panaka-rasa-ragasava-yojana: Art of practically preparing palatable drinks and tinging drafts with red colour.

l Suchikarma: Art of needlework and weaving.

l Sutrakarma: Art of playing with thread.

l Vina-damuraka-vadya: Art of playing on a lute and a small x-shaped drum.

l Prahelika: Art of making and solving riddles.

l Pratimala: Art of caping or reciting verse for verse as a trial for memory or skill.

l Durvachakayog: Art of practicing language difficult to be answered by others.

l Pustakvachan: Art of Reciting Books.

l Natakakhyayika darshan: Art of enacting short plays and anecdotes.

l Kavyasamasyapurti: Art of solving enigmatic verses.

l Pattika vetra-ban-vikalpa: Art of designing and preparing shields, canes, and arrows.

l Turkakarma: Art of spinning by spindle.

l Takshan: Art of carpentry.

l Vastuvidya: Art of engineering.

l Roupya ratna pariksha: Art of testing silver and jewels.

l Dhatuvad: Art of metallurgy.

l Maniraagdnyan: Art of tinging jewels.

l Aakardnyan: Art of Mineralogy.

l Vrukshayurvedyog: Art of practicing medicine or medical treatment, with herbs.

l Mesh-kukkut-lavakyudhha vidhi: Art of knowing the mode of fighting of lambs, cocks, and birds.

l Shukasarika prapalana: Art of maintaining or knowing conversation between male and female cockatoos.

l Utsadan: Art of healing or cleaning a person with perfumes.

l Keshmarjan koushal: Art of combing hair.

l Akshar mushtikakathan: Art of talking with letters and fingers.

l Mlencchitkalavikalpa: Art of fabricating barbarous or foreign sophistry.

l Deshbhashadnyan: Art of knowing provincial dialects.

l Pushpa-shakatika-nimittadnyan: Art of knowing prediction by heavenly voice or knowing preparation of toy carts by flowers.

l Yantramatruka: Art of mechanics.

l Dharanmatruka: Art of the use of amulets.

l Sanpathya/Samvachya: Art of conversation.

l Manasikavya: Art of composing verse mentally.

l Kriyavikalpa: Art of designing a literary work or a medical remedy.

l Chlikyog / Chalitakayoga: Art of practicing as a builder of shrines called after him.

l Abhidhankosh chhandodnyan: Art of the use of lexicography and metres.

l Vastragopan: Art of concealment of cloths.

l Dyut visesha: Art of knowing specific gambling.

l Aakarshan krida: Art of playing with dice or a magnet.

l Balkridakarma: Art of using children's toys.

l Vainayiki vidyadnyan: Art of enforcing discipline.

l Vaijayiki vidyadnyan: Art of gaining victory.

l Vyayamiki vidyadnyan: Art of awakening master with music at dawn.

The profound legacy of ancient Indian knowledge and thought has significantly influenced education worldwide. Recognizing the comprehensive nature of India's educational heritage, Lord Macaulay introduced the British education system in 1835 to develop the workforce needed for administrative roles and factories. However, this system largely produced clerks, factory workers, and engineers, rather than innovators. Even today, remnants of this British approach, such as the bureaucratic processing of government files, remain evident 75 years after independence. In contrast, Indian philosophy and education have always prioritized the pursuit of knowledge (Jñ?na), wisdom (Prajñ?), and truth (Satya) as the highest human goals. Ancient Indian education aimed not just at acquiring knowledge for practical purposes but at the complete realization and liberation of the self. World-renowned institutions such as Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, and Vallabhi set exceptional standards for multidisciplinary teaching and research, attracting scholars and students from diverse backgrounds and countries. The Indian education system produced remarkable scholars like Charaka, Susruta, Aryabhata, Varahamihira, Bhaskaracharya, Brahmagupta, Chanakya, and many others who made groundbreaking contributions across various fields, including mathematics, astronomy, metallurgy, medical science, surgery, civil engineering, architecture, shipbuilding, navigation, yoga, fine arts, and chess. Indian culture and philosophy have profoundly impacted global knowledge. These rich legacies must be preserved, researched, and revitalized through modern education systems. The concept of true multidisciplinary education, rooted in the ancient Indian Gurukula system, represents a remarkable gift to the world. Acknowledging this heritage underscores the value of practical and integrative learning approaches that can enrich global education.