Naming a Train

Indian Railways must be congratulated for introducing a weekly train between Guwahati and Sambalpur, the latter being a kind of pilgrimage place for the people of Assam because Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa, the doyen of modern Assamese literature, had not only lived there for several years but also authored several important literary works there. As has been reported by this newspaper in its Saturday edition, the train has been introduced following two letters that the Railway Board received, one from the Assam Chief Minister and the other from the Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa Smriti Raksha Samiti. But, while no name has been assigned to this weekly train, a demand has been raised, and rightfully so, for naming it after the Sahityarathi. This has apparently happened despite the Assam Chief Minister particularly requesting the Union Railway Minister to name the particular train after the great son of Assam. Though the weekly train has been initially introduced for three months, it is expected that it will become permanent, keeping in mind passenger demand for the same. In the same vein as the demand for naming the Guwahati-Sambalpur train in the memory of Lakshminath Bezbaroa, one can also suggest to the Railway Board that they consider renaming some railway stations in Assam after some great personalities. In fact, naming stations or other public properties after significant people is a traditional way to honour and commemorate their contributions and achievements. In India, it is a very common practice. Many stations, airports, stadiums, and museums are named after people. Given this, one can suggest, for example, naming the Cinnamora railway station in the Jorhat-Mariani Section after Maniram Dewan, who was the first Indian tea planter and had started the Cinnamora tea garden. The Dekargaon railway station (in Tezpur) can be named after Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, while the Agthori railway station near the Saraighat Bridge can be named after Lachit Barpukhan. Likewise, a suggestion can also be made for naming the Dhekiajuli Road railway station after Tileswari Barua, the youngest martyr of India’s freedom movement, and the Gohpur railway station after Kanaklata.