National Panchayati Raj Day: Deepening Grassroots Democracy in India

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Every year on April 24, India observes National Panchayati Raj Day, commemorating a transformative moment in the country’s democratic journey, i.e., the coming into force of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act. This landmark reform institutionalised Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) as the third tier of governance, aiming to bring decision-making closer to the people. More than three decades later, the occasion offers an opportunity not just for celebration but for reflection on the progress made and the challenges that persist in strengthening grassroots democracy.

The idea of local self-governance in India is not new. Historically, village councils or “panchayats” functioned as informal institutions that managed local affairs, resolved disputes, and upheld community norms. These bodies, though not uniform across regions, represented an early form of participatory governance rooted in local traditions. However, colonial rule disrupted many of these indigenous systems, centralising authority and weakening local institutions.

In the post-independence period, there was a renewed emphasis on decentralisation as a means of democratic deepening and rural development. The Balwant Rai Mehta Committee marked an important turning point by recommending a three-tier Panchayati Raj system, i.e., village, block, and district levels, based on the principle of democratic decentralisation. This led to the formal introduction of Panchayati Raj in several states, beginning with Rajasthan in 1959. Yet, despite initial enthusiasm, these institutions often remained weak, constrained by limited powers, inadequate finances, and bureaucratic control.

Subsequent committees, including the Ashok Mehta Committee, highlighted the structural deficiencies in the system and called for greater devolution of powers, regular elections, and stronger financial autonomy. However, it was only with the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in 1992 that Panchayati Raj institutions received constitutional status. The amendment mandated regular elections every five years, the reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women; and the establishment of State Finance Commissions and District Planning Committees. Most importantly, it recognised PRIs as institutions of self-governance, not merely administrative agencies.

The significance of Panchayati Raj lies in its potential to make democracy more inclusive and participatory. By decentralising power, it enables citizens, particularly those in rural areas, to have a direct say in decisions affecting their lives. Gram Sabhas, the foundational units of this system, provide a platform for deliberation, accountability, and collective decision-making. In principle, they embody the spirit of democracy in its most immediate and accessible form.

Over the years, PRIs have contributed to improved delivery of public services and greater responsiveness to local needs. They have played a crucial role in implementing flagship programmes related to rural employment, sanitation, housing, and social welfare. The increased representation of women, facilitated by constitutional reservations, has been one of the most notable achievements. Today, millions of elected women representatives participate in local governance, challenging traditional gender roles and reshaping the political landscape at the grassroots level. However, the promise of Panchayati Raj has only partially materialised. One of the most persistent challenges is the inadequate devolution of powers and functions. While the Constitution provides for the transfer of 29 subjects to PRIs, in practice, many states have been reluctant to fully empower these institutions. Key sectors such as health, education, and agriculture often remain under the control of state departments, limiting the autonomy of local bodies.

Financial constraints further undermine the effectiveness of PRIs. Despite the recommendations of finance commissions, many panchayats continue to depend heavily on grants from higher levels of government. Their ability to generate their own revenue remains limited, restricting their capacity to plan and execute development projects. Strengthening fiscal decentralisation is therefore critical to enhancing the functionality of local governance. Administrative capacity is another area of concern. Many panchayats lack trained personnel and technical expertise, which affects their ability to manage complex development programmes. Capacity-building initiatives, though undertaken periodically, need to be scaled up and institutionalised. The integration of digital technologies offers new opportunities for improving transparency, efficiency, and citizen engagement, but it also requires investment in infrastructure and training.

The role of the Gram Sabha, envisioned as the cornerstone of participatory democracy, has also been uneven. In many areas, meetings are irregular or poorly attended, reducing their effectiveness as platforms for accountability. Strengthening the functioning of Gram Sabhas is essential to ensure that decentralisation translates into genuine empowerment rather than symbolic representation.

Another critical dimension is the relationship between elected representatives and the bureaucracy. In several instances, bureaucratic dominance and overlapping jurisdictions create friction and hinder effective governance. Clear delineation of roles, coupled with greater administrative support for elected bodies, can help address these challenges. As India continues its journey towards becoming a more inclusive and resilient democracy, the importance of Panchayati Raj institutions cannot be overstated. They serve not only as instruments of local governance but also as training grounds for democratic leadership. Many political leaders at the state and national levels have emerged from the grassroots, underscoring the role of PRIs in nurturing political participation.

National Panchayati Raj Day should therefore be seen as a call to renew the commitment to decentralisation. Strengthening PRIs requires more than legislative provisions; it demands political will, administrative reform, and sustained public engagement. States must move beyond token devolution and empower local bodies with real authority, adequate resources, and institutional support.

Equally important is fostering a culture of participation and accountability. Citizens must be encouraged to engage actively with local institutions, while mechanisms for transparency, such as social audits and public disclosures, must be strengthened. Only then can Panchayati Raj fulfil its promise of bringing governance closer to the people.

In an era marked by complex developmental challenges, from climate change to rural distress, local solutions are often the most effective. Panchayati Raj Institutions, with their proximity to the people and understanding of local contexts, are uniquely positioned to address these challenges. Empowering them is not just a matter of administrative reform; it is central to the vision of a vibrant and inclusive democracy. As India marks another National Panchayati Raj Day, the task ahead is clear: to move from decentralisation in principle to decentralisation in practice. The strength of the world’s largest democracy ultimately depends on the vitality of its smallest units.