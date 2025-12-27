NATURAL INFRASTRUCTURE AND HUMAN HEALTH

Dr Mukul Chandra Bora

(The writer is Vice Chancellor,

North Lakhimpur University, Lakhimpur, Assam)

According to Sanatana philosophy, the human body is composed of the Panch Tattva, viz., Prithvi (earth), Jal (water), Agni (fire), Vayu (air), and Akasha (space), and these five elements represent physical matter, fluids, metabolism, respiration, and consciousness, maintaining balance and health in the body, which is also accepted by scientists all over the globe. It is now accepted that human health is inseparably linked to the natural environment and historically linked to centuries-old civilisations wherein human populations primarily depended on forests, rivers, wetlands, soils, and climatic systems not only for survival but also for physical, mental, and social well-being. In recent decades, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and environmental degradation have disrupted these natural systems, leading to escalating health challenges such as respiratory diseases, heat stress, waterborne illnesses, mental health disorders, and the emergence of new infectious diseases, due to which the concept of natural infrastructure has gained prominence as a sustainable, cost-effective, and health-promoting alternative to conventional grey infrastructure. Natural infrastructure refers to strategically conserved or restored natural ecosystems that provide essential services comparable to engineered systems, such as flood control, water purification, air quality regulation, climate moderation, and recreational spaces. Unlike grey infrastructure roads, dams, drainage systems, and treatment plants-natural infrastructure works with ecological processes rather than against them. Importantly, its benefits extend beyond environmental protection to include profound impacts on human health and well-being.

Man-made infrastructure, which includes engineered structures such as roads, dams, drainage systems, water treatment plants, buildings, and transport networks, are designed to provide targeted services like mobility, water supply, sanitation, and energy. Sustainable development emphasises the integration of natural and man-made infrastructure, and these hybrid approaches, such as combining wetlands with flood embankments or urban parks with drainage systems, enhance efficiency, resilience, and long-term sustainability. The Amrit Sarovar flagship programme of the Government of India is the bright example of the restoration of dead wetlands through rejuvenation and its usefulness in flood mitigation and holistic management of natural and artificial floods in Indian cities. The bright examples of free-of-cost nature-purifying infrastructures are forests that regulate climate and air quality, wetlands that filter water and mitigate floods, mangroves that protect coastlines, urban green spaces that enhance mental and physical health, and soils and agricultural landscapes that support nutrition and food security. The diverse components of natural infrastructures are forests and tree cover, wetlands and floodplains, rivers, lakes, and groundwater systems; coastal ecosystems such as mangroves, coral reefs, and dunes; urban green and blue spaces; grasslands and rangelands; and agricultural landscapes with ecological management, and each component contributes uniquely to health through ecological regulation, exposure pathways, and social interaction.

Natural infrastructure greatly influences human health through ecosystem services, commonly classified into provisioning, regulating, supporting, and cultural services.

Services of natural infrastructures include food, water, medicinal resources and raw materials, and their role in human health are:

Clean water supply: Forested watersheds and wetlands naturally filter pollutants, reducing exposure to pathogens, heavy metals, and chemical contaminants.

Food security and nutrition: Healthy soils, pollinators, and agroecosystems support diverse and nutritious diets, preventing malnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies.

Traditional medicines: Many pharmaceuticals originate from plant and microbial biodiversity, especially in forest ecosystems. The degradation of the above natural infrastructure reduced their services to mankind, which leads to malnutrition, water scarcity, and an increased disease burden.

Natural infrastructures provide regulatory services and play a crucial role in preventing human health and disease:

Air quality regulation: Vegetation absorbs particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulphur dioxide, reducing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Climate regulation: Forests and oceans sequester carbon, moderating temperature extremes and reducing heat-related morbidity and mortality.

Flood regulation: Wetlands and floodplains reduce flood intensity, preventing injuries, water contamination, and displacement-related health crises. Disease regulation: Biodiverse ecosystems can reduce pathogen transmission by regulating vector populations and preventing ecological imbalance.

Natural infrastructures also act as supporting services which promote soil formation, nutrient cycling, and biodiversity maintenance to sustain life-support systems. Healthy soils contribute to nutrient-rich crops, while biodiversity enhances ecosystem resilience, reducing the risk of disease outbreaks and food system collapse.

The cultural ecosystem services provided by natural infrastructures include recreation and physical activity, stress reduction and emotional well-being, spiritual and cultural identity and social cohesion and community engagement. These services are recognised as vital determinants of mental health and well-being.

Natural infrastructure plays a vital role in safeguarding human health by linking environmental sustainability with physical, mental, and social well-being. Ecosystems such as forests, wetlands, rivers, and urban green spaces function as life-support systems that reduce health risks and enhance resilience. Forests and urban green cover significantly improve air quality by absorbing harmful pollutants and fine particulate matter, thereby lowering the incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Similarly, wetlands and protected watersheds act as natural water purification systems, filtering contaminants and pathogens that help reduce waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and diarrhoeal illnesses, particularly in vulnerable rural and peri-urban communities.

Natural infrastructure also plays a critical role in regulating local and regional climate. Green and blue spaces, including parks, lakes, and urban trees, help moderate temperatures and mitigate the urban heat island effect. This natural cooling reduces heat stress, dehydration, and heat-related mortality, offering crucial protection to children, older adults, outdoor workers, and low-income populations. In addition, access to parks, green corridors, and walkable landscapes encourages physical activity, contributing to the prevention of non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Beyond physical health, exposure to nature has well-documented mental health benefits. Interaction with green and blue environments reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, enhances cognitive functioning, and promotes emotional well-being. Natural spaces also foster social interaction and community cohesion, which are important social determinants of health. Moreover, healthy and biodiverse ecosystems help regulate infectious diseases by controlling vectors and reducing pathogen transmission, reflecting the principles of the One Health approach. By supporting climate adaptation through mangroves, floodplains, and forests, and by integrating indigenous knowledge and equitable access, natural infrastructure emerges as a cost-effective and sustainable public health strategy with long-term benefits.

Natural infrastructure plays a key role in advancing multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by linking environmental protection with human well-being. It directly supports SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) by improving air and water quality, reducing disease risks, and promoting mental and physical health through access to green spaces. Under SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), ecosystems such as wetlands, forests, and watersheds act as natural filters that enhance water quality and ensure sustainable freshwater availability. Natural infrastructure contributes to SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) by reducing urban heat, managing floods, improving liveability, and supporting resilient urban planning. It is central to SDG 13 (Climate Action) by enabling climate mitigation through carbon sequestration and climate adaptation through floodplains, mangroves, and coastal buffers. Finally, it advances SDG 15 (Life on Land) by conserving biodiversity, restoring degraded ecosystems, and maintaining ecological balance. Together, these contributions highlight natural infrastructure as an integrated, cost-effective pathway for achieving sustainable development and long-term resilience.

Natural infrastructure forms a critical link between environmental sustainability, human health, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. By regulating air and water quality, moderating climate extremes, supporting mental well-being, preventing disease, and enhancing resilience, natural ecosystems function as living health systems. In an age of climate change, pandemics, and urban stress, protecting and restoring natural infrastructure must be treated as a core public health strategy, beyond short-term technological solutions. The Vedas, being the ancient texts of the world, have also echoed this wisdom by regarding nature as sacred and life-sustaining and regarding forests, rivers, soil, air, and water as divine elements that uphold health, balance, and prosperity, emphasizing conservation and harmony for present and future generations. It directly indicates that our Vedic wisdom is more relevant than before, and the whole world is accepting its philosophical thoughts in their own way but with the Vedic concept of natural infrastructures, which was known as Paryavaran in Vedic literature.