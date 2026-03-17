Nature ravaged by war

Harsha Mohan Sarma

(harshasarma183@gmail.com)

A nation that destroys its soils destroys itself — Franklin D. Roosevelt

Everyone, except for those who promote war, understands that war is detrimental to humanity. War has never set a precedent of bringing welfare to ordinary people. Yet when a war breaks out, people unite in order to defeat the enemy and strengthen the morale of their country’s rulers. In such moments, the sentiment of “nation first, politics later” takes hold of people’s minds. However, once the war ends, the ugliness of politics again disrupts the lives of ordinary people. Rising prices make it difficult for the common people to survive. A nation’s progress becomes stagnant while it struggles to recover from the educational, cultural and economic devastation caused by war. Even after rebuilding everything, if the flames of war ignite again before the country fully stabilises, the suffering of its people becomes endless. Poverty tightens its grip on the nation. Humanity reaches its lowest decline. Fratricidal conflicts emerge within society itself, and chaos spreads everywhere, leading to increased violence, displacement of communities, and a breakdown of social order. Because of the reckless actions of war-crazed leaders, the environment in which humans can live as humans begins to disappear.

War does not affect only the human environment; it also causes immense damage to the natural world. The environmental losses caused by war are often long-lasting. A clear example is the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. These cities were devastated by atomic bombs during World War II, and it took almost half a century for them to recover. Even today, traces of chemical radiation still exist there. Many acknowledge that these effects continue to act as silent killers within the ecosystem.

Modern wars, fought with advanced chemical weapons, cause enormous damage to soil and water. Contemporary conflicts not only devastate densely populated areas but also destroy forests. Toxic substances released into forests threaten the lives of the creatures living there, pushing many species toward extinction. Landmines, cluster munitions and heavy metals released from explosions contaminate the soil and underground water sources, turning them toxic. Crops cannot grow properly in such polluted soil, and fish and other aquatic life cannot survive in contaminated waters. The constant movement of troops and the noise of weapons damage forests and also have destructive effects on small and large water bodies. War directly threatens wildlife. The shock waves produced by bombs affect the reproductive cycles of animals and restrict their natural movements. During wartime, migratory birds face obstacles while travelling from one country to another. Many birds become victims of missiles and drones while flying along their migration routes. Reports suggest that nearly twenty thousand migratory birds have already died due to the war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Every year from September to April, various migratory birds travel from extremely cold regions such as Siberia, Russia, and parts of the Middle East to the wetlands of Iran. Species such as ducks, geese, flamingos, and pelicans fill the wetlands of Mazandaran, Golestan, the Makran coast, and the Miqan wetland. But this year some of these birds have become victims of human wars. Similarly, environmentalists report that more than a hundred thousand birds have died in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. If wars continue in this way, forests will be destroyed, birds will lose their nesting grounds, and while migrating in search of shelter, they will face war-torn regions and die along the way. Eventually, bird species will disappear one after another. Even after war’s end, the effects of exploded chemical substances will not allow wildlife to live peacefully. Heart diseases, skin diseases, eye disorders and many other illnesses may cripple living beings. Scientists say that if a twelve-thousand-square-kilometre reserve area is devastated by war, it may take nearly fifteen years to restore it. If wars continue sporadically across the world, the Earth may eventually become filled with poisonous gases, endangering the lives of humans, animals, plants and grasses alike.

War also pollutes the atmosphere in addition to contaminating soil and water. When explosives containing lead, mercury and uranium detonate, large amounts of carbon are released into the air, polluting the atmosphere. Modern military activities emit huge quantities of carbon. Greenhouse gases, smoke from burning oil fields, and smoke from forest fires release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, directly affecting the respiration of living beings. Meanwhile, burning fossil fuels in power plants and vehicles increases sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide in the atmosphere, which later combine with water vapour to produce acid rain. Acid rain can destroy trees and wildlife that survive the war. Displaced people sometimes cut forests to create new settlements, further harming the environment. Poor sanitation systems also contribute to air pollution.

In today’s world, the primary motive behind frequent wars is business. Powerful nations attacking weaker nations for their own interests has become almost a habit. In the past year alone, nearly one hundred and fifty conflicts of varying scales occurred across the world. As a result of war, nearly 120 million people have been displaced from their homes. Military movements have forced nature itself to pay a heavy price. Forests have been cleared, wetlands have been filled and fertile lands have been destroyed by military tanks. Similar devastation occurred during the civil war in Sudan and during the war in Iraq. It is also happening in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Experts estimate that Ukraine has already lost environmental protection assets worth about 320 billion rupees in this war.

Israel has attacked the Gaza Strip, devastating its soil, water, forests and natural wetlands while damaging its atmosphere. As a consequence, infectious diseases have taken the form of epidemics in the Gaza region. Military weapons used in warfare account for an estimated 5.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. In the ongoing conflicts involving the United States, Israel and Iran, both sides have targeted oil wells and refineries, which will undoubtedly cause severe environmental damage. Smoke from burning oil fields poses a serious threat to human life.

Nature has nurtured humanity by providing everything necessary for survival. Yet human selfishness has made us forget nature’s importance. Before the lure of commercial greed, people bow their heads. If oil is the reason for starting wars, then destroying the very oil fields themselves is an act of sheer foolishness. After winning a war, if nothing grows in that country’s soil, how will its people eat? If no people remain alive in that land, whom will the rulers govern? Victory with no survivors!

Who will make the warmongers understand this truth? Before a war-crazed leader, almost everyone bows their heads because each person has some hidden interest. One may dislike another person, but everyone can love nature. Nature has no caste, no religion, no selfishness, no greed and no business interests. It possesses only the boundless generosity and vastness that endlessly serve human welfare—even when wounded by war. Therefore, warmongers should think for a moment and understand this truth: cruelty against nature means a dark future for humanity.

“But man is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself.” — Rachel Carson.