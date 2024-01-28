Navigating exam stress: Pariksha Pe Charcha and the KFC Journey

Dr. Rajib Saikia

As February and March approach, the academic community braces for

annual exams, including HSLC and HS finals. This period induces stress for students, parents, and teachers alike. Exam stress, a universal phenomenon, impacts students of all ages. While some anxiety is normal, excessive stress can harm performance and well-being. The pressure is palpable as the crucial exams draw near, highlighting the need for a balanced approach to maintain the mental and emotional health of students. Recognising and addressing this stress is essential to fostering a supportive environment during this challenging time in the academic calendar.

Various factors contribute to exam stress, and these triggers are prevalent among students. The pressure to excel, whether from internal motivations or external expectations from parents and teachers, creates a significant burden. The fear of failure, particularly for those grappling with specific subjects, adds to the stress. Inadequate preparation due to a lack of understanding, insufficient study time, or other factors leaves students feeling overwhelmed. The stringent time constraints during exams further escalate the pressure, especially for those unaccustomed to working under such intense conditions. This amalgamation of internal and external pressures, fear of failure, and unpreparedness collectively contributes to heightened stress and anxiety among students.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” initiative stands as a crucial instrument in alleviating exam stress and promoting the mental well-being of students nationwide. The programme, conducted through interactive sessions, involves the Prime Minister engaging with students, parents, and teachers. These discussions delve into key aspects such as stress management, time management, and the significance of holistic development beyond academic pressures. A central theme of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” is the cultivation of a positive mindset, urging students to perceive failure as a stepping stone to success. Recognizing the debilitating impact of the fear of failure on mental health, the initiative aims to instill resilience and foster a growth-oriented mindset. The pivotal role of parental support is another key focus. The Prime Minister emphasizes the need for emotional backing, the nurturing of individual interests, and the avoidance of undue pressure. This acknowledgment underscores the vital role parents play in creating a supportive environment for a student’s academic journey.

Addressing the real-life hurdles, the programme emphasizes smart time handling. The Prime Minister shares useful tips on organizing tasks, planning achievable study routines, and including breaks to avoid exhaustion. This arms students with vital abilities to manage the pressures of busy exam schedules.

Undoubtedly, initiatives like “Pariksha Pe Charcha” have positively impacted students, but additional inspiration can be drawn from the stories of individuals who initially faced failures but ultimately achieved remarkable success. One such compelling narrative is that of Colonel Harland Sanders, the visionary behind Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

Colonel Sanders, a seventh-grade dropout, encountered numerous setbacks in his life, despite attempting various ventures. Success remained elusive until the age of 40, when he embarked on selling chicken, aspiring to open a restaurant. Unfortunately, his dream faced rejection multiple times due to conflicts and wars. Undeterred by setbacks, Colonel Sanders persevered, attempting to franchise his restaurant. Remarkably, his recipe faced rejection a staggering 1,009 times before finally receiving approval. The secret recipe, branded as “Kentucky Fried Chicken,” became a global sensation. KFC expanded worldwide, eventually being sold for 2 million dollars. Colonel Sanders’ iconic face remains celebrated in KFC logos.

Colonel Sanders, who didn’t finish seventh grade, faced many challenges despite trying different things. He didn’t find success until he was 40. Colonel Sanders’ story is inspiring, showing that early exam failures or venture rejections don’t decide your abilities or value. His determination, even after being rejected 1,009 times, encourages everyone to keep trying and believe in themselves until they reach the success they aim for.

Embracing the spirit of initiatives like “Pariksha Pe Charcha” and the resilience embodied in Colonel Sanders’ journey, let us collectively shift the narrative surrounding exams. Beyond the stress and challenges lies an opportunity for growth and success. Recognizing that setbacks are not roadblocks but stepping stones, students should view failures as part of their journey towards achievement. The amalgamation of supportive initiatives, systemic changes, and individual determination creates a powerful formula for a balanced and nurturing learning environment. As the academic community faces exams, let this be a time of inspiration, encouragement and the unwavering belief that each student possesses the potential to overcome challenges and reach unprecedented heights.