Navigating new normal: Future of work in post-pandemic world

Sharanya Vemaraju

(Undergraduate student at FLAME University, Pune)

Moitrayee Das

(Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune)

As individuals navigate the post-pandemic workplace, innumerable changes emerge, altering how we work and co-exist within these spaces. Some of these changes include the hybrid model of work, work-life balance, and professional isolation. However, these changes impact the different sectors and cannot be labelled as universal. This report explores these themes and their impact on the working population.

The Economic Times defines the hybrid model as one “where employees split their time between remote and in-office work” (2023). The effect of the hybrid model was seen across various sectors. “Despite the steady rise in remote work, most of the workforce (59.1%) still works in the office(Haan, 2024). This percentage highlights that while working remotely is rising, “traditional office work is far from obsolete.”.

The Hybrid Model

“As of 2024, 12.7% of full-time employees in India work from home, while 28.2% work a hybrid model(Haan, 2024). The paper by Pengji Wang talks about how the hybrid model seems to be the most ideal approach today and is here to stay ( 2023). Studies done by Maral Babapour Chafi show us that “the preferred choice for most people is to work at home 1–3 days a week” (2022). A case study done at the company Slack, a popular communication platform, showed us that the “majority of knowledge workers surveyed—72%—would prefer a mix of remote and office work, a hybrid approach (Slack, n.d.).

Individuals across generations tend to lean towards having at least 3 days of work from home as a feasible option. Studies have shown us that this could be because the hybrid model has led to better employee job satisfaction and productivity. A trial conducted with 1,612 employees in a Chinese technology company showed us that “hybrid working improved job satisfaction and reduced quit rates by one-third. (Nicolas Bloom, n.d.) The trial’s results also show that the quit rate of women employees and individuals with long commutes was reduced.

In the healthcare sector, dentistry adapted quite efficiently to the post-pandemic era, benefiting from technological advancements and positively impacting efficiency as well. For example, when structural jaw imprints could not be taken in person, they were taken online through various technological tools that eliminated human error and increased accuracy (Németh et al., 2023). However, technological advancements in the automobile sector were not an advantage. Essential tasks such as test runs, building and designing, and then assembling the machinery required people to be physically present (Stephen Moore, 2022). In this scenario, the hybrid model was not viable.

Remote working eliminates issues of commuting, time getting ready, and lack of time for oneself. However, despite its numerous advantages, the cons vary based on the sector, and each has adapted as seen as viable.

Work-life balance

Awareness regarding the importance of work-life balance gained huge popularity during the pandemic. Wang defines it as “satisfaction and good functioning at work and home with a minimum amount of role conflict” (2023).

At the workplace, it’s crucial to look into the impact leadership plays in fostering workplace well-being. Studies shed light on how employees flourish in environments where work-life balance is valued and boundaries are managed in a supportive work culture. A survey conducted by the American Psychological Association shows us that “leaders who actively commit to well-being initiatives” make a huge difference for the company and its employees. “The survey found that a remarkable 73% of employees working under leaders supportive of well-being initiatives reported their peers as thriving. In contrast, a mere 11% of employees under leaders who were not supportive claimed the same level of well-being among their colleagues (Adrian Naidoo, n.d.).

Several families got to spend quality time together at home after being in different cities or countries. However, the lines between work and home also got blurred for several individuals. Working remotely led to several individuals having to learn “boundary management” and respecting each other’s space.

Research conducted points to “two different outcomes of work-family balance. One is work-family conflict (i.e., incompatibility between work and family) and another is work-family enrichment (i.e., positive enrichment) spillover between work and family” (Wang et al., 2023). Many individuals with younger children preferred the remote working style as it gave them room to balance both work and their household activities (Joanne Kenen, 2023). However, the younger generation seems to prefer the hybrid model as it gives them quality time at home but also lets them switch mindsets and focus better on the physical workplace (McKinsey, 2023).

Research also shows us how women found it quite difficult because they were playing the triple social role of taking care of work, their families, and themselves (Kashyap & Shahnawaz, 2022). Research surveys done by Deloitte show us that “65% now have more responsibility for household chores." However, women professionals preferred to work remotely because it gave them a good balance between managing their home front and their work. It was also easier for them to manage things at home with support from their families.

In regards to the educational sector, especially for teachers that worked with younger children and special children, work-life balance was initially a little difficult. They were required to put in more effort to make the sessions interactive and engaging (Marshall et al., 2020). However, the process soon got smoother because the parents were equally involved in their child’s learning. This was a huge advantage for the teachers, as the parents finally understood the efforts that were going into their child’s education.

Social Isolation

When it comes to working, whether in person or remotely, social aspects are key and were heavily impacted during and after the pandemic. Social and professional isolation was a by-product of remote working, and even today, its impact is seen on several individuals. Studies have shown us that being physically present in the workplace allows “increased opportunities for spontaneous and planned forms of socialising, which strengthens group cohesion and facilitates knowledge exchange, collective learning, and creative collaboration with colleagues” (Babapour Chafi et al., 2022).

According to a Forbes study, the main concerns expressed by remote workers are loneliness and isolation (Modi, n.d.). Studies point to how “social interactions, typically conducted in the traditional workplace, are a fundamental feature of social life and shape employees’ experiences at work (Lal et al., 2021). Research also shows us that “face-to-face social interaction can affect communication and camaraderie, interpersonal networking, and the sharing of work-related information and gossip (Lal et al., 2021). This is seen to have a positive impact on the employee’s identification with the company and build rapport with their colleagues and counterparts.

Research points to how several working professionals missed connecting with their colleagues on a physical level. They missed the opportunities for “informal socializing," ideating, and making casual conversation (Lal et al., 2021). The communication challenges were creating barriers, and individuals were feeling disconnected. Another aspect of professional isolation was the aspect of mistrust when it came to remote working. Micropolicing came into the picture, and deadlines were not always met.

However, many businesses made an effort to overcome these obstacles by arranging for weekly Zoom meetings with their teams to check in on them, provide technological help to their staff, and pay salaries regardless of in-person working conditions.

One company that flourished by going remote was Automattic. It is a company best known for “giving the world the free and open-source blogging platform WordPress and for running the popular WordPress.com website(Magalhaes, 2017). Their motto has always been to put the employee's needs first because both the company and the individuals benefit from coming together. Companies like Microsoft, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs have moulded the hybrid model to what suits their company culture the best but have adopted it as the way forward (Miroslavov, 2023).

Many companies also adapted quickly to the changing conditions and put the needs of the employees first. For example, in the music industry, the artists were encouraged to hone in on their skills and explore new media to showcase their talent and share it with the world. Many started taking online classes and got to learn a lot through the process and grow as individuals (Tan & Weng, 2024).

Today, post-pandemic era, we are still seeing several repercussions within the workplace. However, a lot of these changes that have taken place have brought with them new flexibility, technological advances, and an era where the employee is working for themselves as well as for their companies or institutions. Developments are still taking place, and the hybrid model seems to be largely favoured, but change is the only constant keeping us humans engaged. Adaptability has now become a skill that is coming naturally to people, and individuals from various professions have learnt how to take each day as it comes, one step at a time.

