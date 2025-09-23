Navratri: Celebrating the eternal union of Shakti and Creation

Dipak Kurmi

Every culture has its sacred festivals, moments when the spiritual meets the material, when rituals become living philosophy, and when humanity rediscovers its bond with the divine. For India, a land where traditions and faith are woven into the very rhythm of existence, Sharadiya Navratri is one such timeless festival. Beginning this year on September 22, 2025, and culminating with the celebration of Dussehra on October 2, the festival of Navratri transcends the boundaries of mere ritualism. It is not just about worship, fasting, or community celebrations; it is about reconnecting with the primordial feminine force, honouring women in society, and preparing the body, mind, and spirit for a new cycle of existence.

At its heart, Navratri commemorates the eternal victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the buffalo demon. According to mythology, this fierce battle raged for nine days and nights, symbolising the ceaseless struggle between good and evil, virtue and vice, and dharma and adharma. On the tenth day, celebrated as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, the Goddess emerged victorious, reaffirming the truth that darkness may loom long, but light will always triumph. This epic victory continues to inspire millions, reminding us of the resilience of good and of the sacred feminine energy—Shakti—that animates all creation.

The Sacred Rituals and Their Deeper Symbolism

Navratri begins with the ritual of Ghatsthapana or Kalash Sthapana, performed by sowing Jau (barley) seeds in a pot. Alongside this, a Kalash filled with water is placed with mango leaves and a coconut atop it. The symbolism behind this is profound. Barley was one of the first crops cultivated by humankind, representing the dawn of agriculture and settled civilization. By sowing Jau during Navratri, devotees honour the origins of human sustenance and pray for fertility, prosperity, and abundance. The coconut represents life, purity, and resilience, while the mango leaves are symbols of auspiciousness and continuity. Together, this sacred arrangement becomes a microcosm of creation, where life is invoked, nurtured, and revered.

One of the most moving traditions of Navratri is the Kanjak, or Kanya Poojan, usually performed on Ashtami or Navami. On this day, prepubescent girls are worshipped as embodiments of Goddess Durga herself. Their feet are washed, their foreheads adorned with kumkum and rice, and a sacred mauli thread tied around their wrists. They are offered a traditional meal of halwa, puri, and channa, followed by gifts and dakshina. This custom carries immense social significance. Our ancestors, with remarkable foresight, perhaps anticipated a time when the girl child would be undervalued in society. By instituting Kanya Poojan as a biannual ritual, they embedded in cultural memory the recognition that girls are divine, precious, and central to the wellbeing of humanity. It serves as a moral reminder that reverence for the feminine should not remain confined to rituals alone but should be reflected in everyday life through respect, equality, and empowerment.

This message is even more pertinent today. While we bow before little girls during Navratri, society often falters in ensuring women’s safety, dignity, and equal rights. True worship of Shakti lies not only in lighting lamps or reciting hymns but in eradicating gender-based discrimination and ensuring that women, in all their roles—as mothers, daughters, sisters, friends, colleagues, or strangers on the street—are honoured and valued. The very health of a society can be gauged from how it treats its women. Where women enjoy freedom, education, security, and equality, prosperity naturally follows, for the feminine principle is both the sustainer and nurturer of civilization.

The Nine Forms of the Goddess

Over nine days, the Devi is worshipped in her nine forms, collectively called Nav-Durga. Each form symbolises a stage in the evolution of human consciousness and the diverse facets of feminine divinity.

On the first day, devotees worship Shailaputri, the youthful daughter of the Himalayas, representing determination and aspiration for the highest goals of consciousness. The second day is dedicated to Brahmacharini, who embodies penance, devotion, and impeccable conduct, reminding us of the strength of one-pointed focus. On the third day, the Goddess is worshipped as Chandraghanta, representing mastery over the restless mind, stabilised in meditation like the resonant sound of a bell.

The fourth day celebrates Kushmanda, the cosmic womb from which creation emerged. The fifth day honours Skandamata, the nurturing mother of Kartikeya, symbolising maternal affection and selfless love. The sixth day is for Katyayani, the fierce warrior form who destroys demonic forces to protect dharma. The seventh day honours Kaalratri, the terrifying form who annihilates ignorance and evil, reminding us to overcome inner vices. The eighth day is dedicated to Mahagauri, the calm, serene, and compassionate aspect of the Goddess, embodying beauty and peace after the storm of destruction. Finally, on the ninth day, Siddhidatri is worshipped as the bestower of supernatural powers, wealth, happiness, and spiritual success, affirming that the divine feminine is the source of both material and transcendental fulfilment.

Together, these nine forms narrate the complete journey of Shakti: from innocence to determination, from penance to victory, from destruction of evil to serenity, and finally, to the ultimate bestowal of blessings.

Fasting and the Science

of Detoxification

Navratri is not only a spiritual exercise but also a deeply scientific tradition. Occurring twice a year—once in spring and once in autumn—it coincides with the seasonal transitions that demand a recalibration of the body. By observing fasts, avoiding grains such as wheat and rice, and abstaining from tamasic foods like garlic and onions, devotees detoxify the body and prepare it for the climatic changes ahead. Instead of heavy meals, the Navratri diet is light, sattvic, and energy-sustaining—comprising buckwheat (kuttu), water chestnut flour, millets like samak rice, potatoes, pumpkins, sweet potatoes, fruits, dry fruits, and rock salt. This diet supports digestion, cleanses the system, and boosts immunity.

When followed in its true spirit, fasting can act as a powerful form of purification, not merely physical but also mental and spiritual. Unfortunately, modern indulgences often turn the fast into a feast with fried puris, pakoras, and sweets, defeating its detoxifying intent. But in its original conception, Navratri fasting was designed as a biannual cleansing, harmonising body rhythms with the cycles of nature.

Shakti and the Cosmic Balance

At a deeper philosophical level, Navratri is an exploration of the cosmic duality of Purusha and Prakriti—Shiva and Shakti. Purusha represents the omnipresent, invisible divine consciousness, while Prakriti is the manifest universe, the tangible form of creation. The union of Purusha and Prakriti gives rise to life itself. The Devi, as Prakriti, manifests in myriad forms—humans, animals, plants, rivers, mountains, and stars. She is not confined to temples but is present in every element of existence. Worshipping her is therefore an act of reverence to nature itself, reminding us of our duty to protect and preserve the environment as a manifestation of the divine feminine.

It is for this reason that Navratri is not only about worship but also about awareness—awareness of the interconnectedness of life, of the sacredness of women, and of the responsibility of human beings towards the Earth. In this sense, the festival is as ecological as it is spiritual.

The Voice of the Sages

Sri Sathya Sai Baba once declared, “The Vedas declare that where women are honoured and esteemed, there Divinity is present with all its potency. Unfortunately, today men consider it demeaning to honour women. This is utterly wrong and is a sign of ignorance.” His words echo the central message of Navratri: the Goddess resides not only in idols or chants but in living women, in every mother, daughter, and sister. To dishonour them is to dishonour the Devi herself. Ancient Indian tradition recognised this truth, as reflected in the way deities are addressed—Radha-Krishna, Sita-Rama, Lakshmi-Narayana, and Gauri-Shankar. The feminine always comes first, emphasizing her primacy in the cosmic order.

This wisdom stands in contrast to the distortions of recent centuries, when patriarchy and social ills led to the marginalization of women. Navratri, in this sense, serves as a cultural corrective, a reminder to restore balance by re-establishing respect for women in both private and public spheres.

The Culmination: Dussehra

The tenth day, Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marks the culmination of Navratri. It signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood. Across India, the festival is celebrated with the burning of Ravana effigies, symbolising the destruction of arrogance, ego, and vice. The victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura and Lord Rama’s conquest of Ravana converge to create a powerful narrative: evil may rise, but it cannot endure. Dharma, however tested, will prevail.

Navratri in the Modern World

In today’s fast-paced, material-driven world, the relevance of Navratri is more profound than ever. It is not merely a religious observance but a holistic festival that integrates spirituality, health, ecology, gender equality, and cultural values. It encourages introspection, detoxification, and realignment with nature. It reminds us to honour women and protect their dignity. It calls us to confront the demons within—anger, greed, jealousy, hatred—and emerge victorious, just as the Goddess did in her battle with Mahishasura. In a time when humanity grapples with social conflicts, environmental crises, and moral dilemmas, Navratri serves as a beacon, guiding us back to the eternal truths of balance, reverence, and resilience.

Navratri is more than nine nights of rituals; it is a celebration of the eternal dance between Purusha and Prakriti, of the triumph of dharma, and of the sacred feminine that sustains the cosmos. As we light lamps, recite prayers, and offer our devotion to the Goddess, let us also resolve to carry the spirit of Navratri into our daily lives. Let us honour women not just in worship but in action, detoxify not only our bodies but also our thoughts, and protect the Earth as the living embodiment of the Devi.

When we do so, Navratri becomes not just a festival, but a philosophy—a reminder that the divine feminine resides in every atom of creation, waiting to be revered, celebrated, and loved. This year, as Sharadiya Navratri unfolds from September 22 to October 2, may we find in it not only joy and festivity but also wisdom, humility, and unity. Jai Mata Ki!