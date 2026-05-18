NCDs: Silent epidemic

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading cause of mortality in India, accounting for over 63 per cent of all deaths. Driven by rapid urbanisation, poor diets, and sedentary lifestyles, the burden of chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancers is escalating into a major public health crisis. Experts have described it as “the silent epidemic”. Unlike infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases are chronic illnesses that progress slowly, require long-term treatment, and are not contagious. The primary drivers of this surge in India fall under distinct behavioural categories. WHO has described NCDs as a group of diseases that affect individuals over an extended period of time, causing a socio-economic burden to the nation. According to the WHO, the primary drivers of this surge in India fall into four distinct behavioural categories. The first and foremost, as has been identified by the WHO, is physical inactivity. There has been a rapid shift toward desk-bound jobs and less active daily routines. The second cause is poor nutrition. The country as a whole, especially in the urban centres, has recorded a tremendous spurt in consumption of processed, high-calorie, and sugary foods. The third important cause is substance abuse. This includes both high rates of tobacco use (both smoking and smokeless forms) and harmful alcohol consumption. And the fourth is the increasing consumption of alcohol. Factors contributing to the rise of NCDs also include ageing, rapid unplanned urbanisation, and globalisation. Taking a look at the socio-economic and developmental impact of it, one would find experts saying that the rise of NCDs is no longer just a health issue; on the contrary, it is an economic emergency. These conditions strike a large portion of the Indian population during their prime working years, resulting in premature mortality and severe disability. The economic burden – stemming from long-term healthcare costs and lost productivity – poses a severe threat to the country’s development. Tackling the burden of NCDs in India requires a comprehensive strategy that shifts the focus from purely treating illnesses to promoting preventative healthcare. Expanding access to preventative services, such as the screenings offered at health and wellness centres, is a crucial step towards progress. Furthermore, combating this crisis requires public awareness campaigns to encourage healthy lifestyle modifications and a strong public health infrastructure to ensure universal health coverage. UNICEF, on the other hand, has pointed out that NCDs are a growing, silent crisis in India, and they are also increasingly affecting children and adolescents. While India has made remarkable progress in reducing child mortality, NCDs – like diabetes, obesity, asthma, and congenital or rheumatic heart conditions – are cutting into childhoods and shaping adult health burdens.