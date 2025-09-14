Nepal: A ray of hope

The taking over by Sushila Karki on Friday as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal has been seen as a ray of hope by the entire world community, especially after the small country tucked in the lap of the Himalayas witnessed a horrible civil war situation. Though she is in her seventies, Sushila Karki, a Banaras-educated jurist, had earlier served as the Chief Justice of the country, a tenure which was marked by a strict anti-corruption stance. This had made her a popular figure among the young population of the country, which had become frustrated with the old order. Karki's swearing-in, however, does not provide any kind of guarantee to Nepal as a whole or even to the country's 'Gen Z', which had suggested her name to the President and the Army. Though the Kathmandu crisis cannot in any manner be compared with what Dhaka had experienced recently, the fact remains that some power somewhere holds the invisible ends of the strings which had been pulled, leading to the dangerous situation in what celebrated journalist Desmond Doig had once described as 'God's own country'. Nepal definitely faces significant economic and political instability, marked by persistent corruption and challenges in governance and development. Strategically located, all three immediate neighbours - China, India and Pakistan - are watching the events in Nepal closely. That's because of Nepal's geography - and its history of balancing regional powers. Nepal's political developments have consequences which are crucial not just for the nation of 30 million people, but for the broader region and the world, rooted in the country's own tumultuous political history and its legacy of balancing ties between India, China and Pakistan. Given this, it is for all right-thinking citizens of that country, including the apparently impatient Gen Z, that Sushila Karki is extended full national cooperation and support. The global community should also be unequivocal in sending such a message, particularly to Nepal's Gen Z, in the greater interest of all Nepali citizens. Nepal is different. It is not Pakistan or Bangladesh. What the country needs is immediate restoration of normalcy, reopening of educational institutions and preparation for a free and fair national election. The Bangladesh experiment of having an interim government does not appear to have led anywhere, and it is taking too long to decide the future course of action. Witch-hunting has only caused more loss to Bangladesh than any benefit. Such wastage of time and indecision can cause further frustration and turn out to be counter-productive. Nepal cannot afford to go the Dhaka way.