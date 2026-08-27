Nepal’s lessons in Himalayan hazard preparedness

The staggering extent of destruction in Nepal from the flash flood has sounded the alarm for India about the increasing Himalayan hazards and serves as a sharp reminder to reassess its preparedness for disasters of similar magnitude in the Himalayan states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and the wider northeastern region. Official agencies in Nepal have in their preliminary assessment suspected that the flash flood in the country’s Bhote Koshi River was triggered by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in China’s Tibet region across the Nepal-China border. Hundreds of people, including 105 Indian tourists, are reported to be missing as rescue operations have intensified; meanwhile, buildings and bridges have been washed away, and many structures were also buried in the mudslides that accompanied the devastating flood. The massive scale of devastation is comparable to the catastrophe caused by GLOF of South Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in 2023. While the National Disaster Management Authority has identified 27 high-risk lakes in the high altitudes of Arunachal Pradesh, it is crucial to scale up disaster preparedness and implement climate action to slow the melting of glaciers in the Himalayan region, minimising damage and preventing loss of life from future disasters. The melting of glaciers in the Himalayan region and the scaling up of disaster preparedness to deal with devastation beyond past benchmarks remain crucial for minimising damage and preventing loss of life. Parliament members from the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region, which includes eight countries – India, Nepal, Bhutan, China, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Pakistan – gathered in Bhutan for a two-day meeting on August 26-27, showing their united efforts under the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) to tackle related problems like climate change, glacier melting, GLOF, floods, and other climate-related risks. The Parliament of Bhutan, the Royal Government of Bhutan, has organised this meeting with support from ICIMOD through its Himalayan Resilience Enabling Action Programme (HI-REAP) and the Adaptation at Altitude Programme. The Nepal devastation, coinciding with the first day of the meet, is expected to sharpen the focus of the HKH parliamentarians on the worrying acceleration of Himalayan glacier retreat and collaborative efforts to address it urgently. A media advisory issued by ICIMOD on the flash flood sweeping through the Rasuwa district in Nepal stated that scientists from ICIMOD and partner institutions in Nepal and China are investigating whether the flood may have been triggered by an ice-rock avalanche originating from a high-altitude area. The ecological research institution also mentioned another possible reason based on their initial findings: a large amount of ice and rock debris might have flowed into the Lende Khola, a stream that feeds into the Bhote Koshi River, which could have caused a sudden rush of water, sediment, and big rocks downstream. The explosive surge of floodwater triggered by such a catastrophic flash flood barely leaves any window for early warnings and demands an exceptional preparedness for rescue operations once disaster strikes. The ICIMOD Annual Report 2025 highlights that the HKH region is home to 54,000 glaciers, four major Asian river systems (including the Brahmaputra), and four of the world’s 36 global biodiversity hotspots. The report projected that, at current warming trajectories, only half of the HKH glacier mass will remain by 2100 with a 2°C increase in temperature, and as little as a quarter will remain with a 3°C increase. The report warns that “peak glacier meltwater is expected around 2050, after which river flows will decline significantly, with profound consequences for the people and economies that depend on them.” It also reveals that the total glacier area in the HKH has already shrunk by 12% between 1990 and 2020—a loss of more than 7,300 square kilometres—and that in 2023, the world recorded the largest glacier mass loss in five decades of continuous observation. The projections and figures are harsh warnings that if ecosystem damage is not reversed and HKH countries do not integrate climate action goals in their development agenda, critical high-risk disaster events like that in Nepal or in Sikkim will only spread to a wider Himalayan region, deepening sustainability challenges for people living in downstream areas such as Assam. The ICIMOD report estimates that approximately one million people live within ten kilometres of a potentially dangerous glacial lake, and only five of the 200 most hazardous lakes have permanent monitoring stations which lay bare the critical gap in disaster preparedness. Channelling these research findings into overhauling disaster-response strategies and reinforcing the adaptive planning framework can drive meaningful change. Acting on lessons learned from extraordinary climate-induced catastrophes is essential for redesigning preparedness and enabling such change. As the northeast region is in the highest-risk seismic zone and is highly vulnerable to major landslides, disaster preparedness must be enhanced to effectively manage emergencies similar to those experienced during the Nepal or Sikkim disasters. State governments in the region, communities, and researchers must collaborate to redesign disaster protocols to strengthen preparedness to build stronger early earnings and streamline response.