NITI Aayog’s endorsement of Assam’s investment drive

NITI Aayog's "Investment Friendliness Index" signals a clear vote of confidence in Assam's success in enhancing its appeal as a prime destination for big-ticket in vestments. The report highlights that with an overall score of 47.3 Assam ranks 14th among 36 states and union territories and top among the northeastern states. The apex policy think tank of the country attributes the state's progress in improving its investment climate to strong government policy and a favourable institutional environment, with minimal impact from labour disruptions. Nonetheless, NITI Aayog flagging clear areas of improvement within the business climate and resources pillar leaves little room for complacency. One of the key factors driving the state's overall score listed in the report is massive financial incentives and subsidies in capital expenditures, which was nearly five times the average for hilly and northeastern states, backed by its attractive industrial and investment policy. The report also highlights that Assam also scores well on its focus on improving road infrastructure, with the State allocating an average of 8% of its annual expenditure to roads between fiscals 2019 and 2024, compared with a pan-India average of 3%. It observed that the State's policy framework is welcoming and provides attractive incentives for new and expanding industries. Consistently, pro-investment policies have supported the establishment of multiple units, offering competitive advantages to businesses looking to scale operations. Expansion of state and national highway connectivity has helped boost confidence of investors in faster movement of goods from farm gates to markets not just within the state but across the northeast region. Yet, maintenance of highways, recurring flood damage and landslides posing hurdles in seamless movement remain a challenge. Addressing this challenge and ensuring all-weather connectivity is pivotal to sustain the momentum of rapid progress in improving the investment climate in the state. The report also states that road quality in certain areas can be further improved and insists that strengthening road conditions across more regions would enhance connectivity and support smoother workforce movement. The NITI Aayog has also endorsed the key regulatory processes of the state such as land allotment, environmental clearances, and construction permits to be "transparent and efficient", the land allotment process as "highly transparent", and highlights that environmental clearances are processed in a timely manner. The construction permit process also operates with clarity, helping industries achieve quicker project execution, it adds. Another observation which the state government can view as encouraging validation of its efforts to attract more industrial investments, is that Assam has attracted several large companies, along with cooperatives that have established successful manufacturing operations. The study found that the presence of these enterprises underscores the region's growing industrial ecosystem and their investments signal confidence in the business environment and contribute to broader economic activity and employment generation. The recommendations made in the report for further improvement of the state's investment climate and ecosystem merit serious attention, as bridging the gaps will be paramount for Assam to climb the ladder faster and unlock its potential to become a major global investment destination. Making the single-window system more efficient, streamlining processes, improving digital responsiveness, and easing procedural requirements to make approvals more seamless for investors is one of the key recommendations and its implementation hinges on drastic administrative reforms to improvement work environment in government offices. The report underscores the need for improving availability of skilled workers through targeted, industry-relevant skilling initiatives and suggests that developing focused programs that align with industry needs would help address labour shortages and ensure a steady pipeline of trained talent. Reorienting the skill building programmes in Industrial Training Institutes to replace obsolete courses and outdated training modules with future-ready and industry-relevant training will be crucial to create a strong pool of skilled workforce. Two more important recommendations made in the report are: Strengthening power supply reliability to prevent frequent interruptions, and upgrading industrial parks to improve their functionality through enhancements around infrastructure, utilities, and facilities to create a more competitive and industry-ready environment. It also emphasises on making utility connections more easily accessible and faster to obtain and rightly asserts that reducing the time taken for electricity, water, and other essential connections would facilitate quicker project initiation and improve ease of doing business. This calls for strengthening e-governance system to ensure greater transparency in official processes alongside a robust grievance-redressal system and fixing accountability for undue delays. As the NITI Aayog's report will be serving as the guiding document for investors to make their investment decisions, the endorsement for Assam's progress in enhancing its attractiveness for investment speaks volume about the turnaround in the state's industrial climate, investment landscape, infrastructure development after decades of sluggish growth in the sector. Giving top priority to removing the deficiencies will be essential for the state government to propel Assam onto a faster industrial growth trajectory.