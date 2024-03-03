Some political groups and parties have threatened to revive the ‘bandh’ culture in Assam in order to register their protest against a particular government decision. The people of the state in general and the upcoming generation in particular, however, are out and out against bandhs, blockades, and hartals. In current circumstances, ‘bandh’ is not just an outdated concept or form of protest but is also anti-democratic, anti-development, and stands against ensuring and protecting human rights. At a time when the people of the state have woken up to reality and the youth of the state have considered it more important to work hard, it is unfortunate that certain groups have issued the threat of bandhs. The so-called culture of bandhs had not only caused immense loss to the overall socio-economic growth and prosperity of the state but had also crippled the minds of several generations who had, among other things, lost one valuable academic year during the peak of the Assam agitation (1979–85). The fact that the people have rejected the champions of bandh culture is one important indicator that nobody wants bandhs any longer. It may be recalled that the Gauhati High Court had, way back in 2010, declared bandhs illegal. While the Kerala High Court had, prior to that, declared bandhs unconstitutional, the same verdict was later upheld by the Supreme Court too. It is important to keep in mind that in the present time, one day’s bandh can cause a total financial loss to the state of Assam to the tune of Rs 1643 crore. The Shillong High Court had in 2015 done well by warning that while those violating the order of the court against bandhs would face contempt of court as well as criminal charges, the media too was asked not to carry any news of calls for bandhs, hartals, and road blockades.