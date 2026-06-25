Non-Assamese Dominance in Assam’s Economy

Restoring the economic position of indigenous people in Assam cannot be achieved through political slogans, protests, or government grants alone – Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan.

Assam's principal business and commercial sectors are gradually slipping completely out of the control of indigenous people, and the marketplace has now come under the monopolistic grip of non-Assamese traders. This is not a temporary emotional grievance but a fact-based and rational economic reality. From essential commodities imported into the state every day to machinery and raw materials used in large-scale construction projects, the wholesale market for almost everything remains firmly controlled by a handful of non-Assamese business groups. They have built a strong and seamless supply chain among themselves, where manufacturers, external distributors, and local wholesalers maintain close and well-organized commercial relationships. In contrast, Assamese people occupy the market largely as ordinary consumers. A significant portion of our labour and earnings leaves the state daily through the purchase of both necessities and luxury goods. The overall economy of a state cannot become strong merely on the basis of consumer purchasing power. Unless goods produced within the geographical boundaries of a state circulate extensively in the marketplace and dependence on imported products declines, genuine capital formation remains impossible. Non-Assamese traders have not stopped at capturing the market; they also exercise substantial control over the process of price determination. Their dominance in major commercial centres such as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat has become so extensive that it is now nearly impossible for an ordinary indigenous youth to enter and establish a new business. In matters such as access to initial capital, obtaining loans from financial institutions, and maintaining business networks, they stand several steps ahead of local people. This business environment did not emerge overnight. Rather, it is the outcome of years of disciplined, organized, and persistent effort. As a result, indigenous people increasingly find themselves confined to small retail ventures or employed as lower-level workers in enterprises owned by others. This development serves as a grave warning signal for the future economic security of the entire state.

A major reason behind this situation lies in the Assamese community's enduring preference for government employment and its reluctance toward independent entrepreneurship. When a society struggles to accept business as a respected and desirable profession and remains fixated on the security of a monthly salary, economic decline becomes inevitable. Within non-Assamese communities, business knowledge and practical skills are transmitted from one generation to the next. Children are introduced at an early age to the value of money, profit and loss calculations, and market dynamics through practical experience. By contrast, the prevailing educational system and family environment among us provide little space for entrepreneurial thinking. Even after obtaining undergraduate or postgraduate degrees, many young people spend years pursuing government or private-sector jobs, often wasting valuable time and eventually becoming frustrated. Meanwhile, a young outsider may begin with a small shop and, through hard work and perseverance, establish himself as a successful entrepreneur within a few years. The courage, patience, and willingness to take risks that business demands have yet to develop strongly within our society. Moreover, the spirit of mutual trust and cooperation necessary to survive in a competitive marketplace remains largely absent among our business community. Non-Assamese traders frequently assist one another by providing interest-free capital or goods on credit when needed, thereby strengthening their collective economic foundation. In our society, however, the tendency to undermine one another often appears stronger than the willingness to cooperate. Taking advantage of this weakness and lack of commercial foresight, outside business groups have successfully established control over Assam's market system. Emotional slogans and the habit of blaming others for our failures will not rescue us from this situation. What is required is relentless hard work, proper business training, and a fundamental transformation of our mindset.

Although Assam is fundamentally an agrarian state, it is deeply unfortunate that indigenous farmers and local communities exercise little control over the agricultural economy. It is a striking economic paradox that a land blessed with fertile soil and abundant natural resources remains dependent on other states for vegetables, eggs, fish, meat, and milk. Even the limited quantity of agricultural produce generated within the state is often subjected to price determination by middlemen, many of whom are of non-Assamese origin. Local farmers labour from dawn until dusk to produce crops, yet there is still no organized mechanism through which they can directly access markets and receive fair prices. Exploiting farmers' financial difficulties, inadequate storage facilities, and limited market knowledge, intermediaries purchase produce at extremely low rates and later sell it at significantly higher prices in wholesale markets. A visit to the wholesale potato and onion markets of Guwahati or any other major trading centre reveals this reality clearly. Despite transactions worth crores of rupees taking place daily, direct participation by Assamese people remains minimal. Not only agricultural products but also cold storage facilities, transportation systems, and distribution networks are largely controlled by these groups. Transportation plays a crucial role in any major commercial activity. Assam's trucking and heavy goods transport sector has long remained under the control of non-Assamese owners. This enables them to influence supply chains and, at times, create artificial shortages that contribute to rising prices, while ordinary consumers bear the burden. Indigenous entrepreneurs attempting to enter this system often face numerous obstacles. Breaking this monopoly would require farmers and educated youth to organize themselves through strong cooperative structures, yet no substantial, scientific, or long-term effort of this nature has emerged. Dependence on government schemes and subsidies has only deepened our vulnerability. Until indigenous people develop their own robust systems for production, supply, and distribution, establishing local dominance in the agricultural economy will remain little more than an aspiration.

Recent years have witnessed rapid infrastructure expansion across Assam's cities and growing urban centres, but this sector too has come under overwhelming non-Assamese influence. Much of the most valuable commercial land in urban areas has gradually passed into their hands. Indigenous families often sell ancestral land at relatively low prices to meet personal expenses such as weddings, expensive medical treatments, or vehicle purchases. Those who acquire this land then construct large commercial complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects. These developments generate substantial and stable rental income month after month. Once land changes hands, escalating property values make it almost impossible for local people to buy it back. Consequently, indigenous residents are increasingly pushed toward peripheral areas, while control of urban economies shifts elsewhere. The supply networks for construction materials such as steel rods, cement, sand, and stone are also significantly influenced by these business interests. Even the workforce involved in construction-masons, carpenters, electricians, and labourers-largely consists of migrants from other states. Many local youths continue to regard physical labour as socially inferior, thereby surrendering an enormous employment market to others. Every day, substantial sums of money leave Assam through these workers and contribute to the economies of their home states. Despite living on our own land, we increasingly occupy the position of spectators. Weakness in both property ownership and labour participation threatens to make future generations economically dependent and vulnerable. A society that fails to appreciate the value of land and the dignity of labour can never achieve genuine economic independence. To reverse this trend, land must no longer be viewed merely as an asset for sale but as permanent capital capable of generating long-term economic security.

Another important factor behind non-Assamese economic dominance is the limited understanding of financial management and investment within Assamese society. Many people still fail to distinguish between saving and investing. Financial planning often remains confined to bank deposits or the purchase of gold ornaments. Non-Assamese business communities, however, rarely allow money to remain idle. They continuously reinvest capital into productive ventures and business expansion. They are generally more active and confident in areas such as stock markets, mutual funds, and technology-based enterprises. Furthermore, they often possess strong informal lending networks through which substantial business capital can be mobilized without the lengthy procedures associated with formal banking institutions. No comparable and dependable financial network has emerged within Assamese society. A young Assamese entrepreneur attempting to launch even a small business frequently encounters enormous difficulties in securing credit, often lacking sufficient collateral and receiving little support from the community. In addition, non-Assamese traders tend to display greater professionalism in understanding consumer behaviour. They employ various marketing strategies, maintain cordial relations with customers, and respond quickly to market demands. Many local businesses continue to suffer from shortcomings in customer service and professional conduct, discouraging potential buyers. Business leaves little room for personal emotions or ego; it operates according to the hard realities of profit and loss. Rather than focusing on improving competitiveness and adapting to changing conditions, we often respond to setbacks by blaming outsiders. In today's globalized and open-market economy, no one voluntarily relinquishes market share out of sympathy. Success depends upon product quality, competitive pricing, and reliable supply. Business practices have evolved dramatically in the era of technology and e-commerce, yet our society remains burdened by outdated and conservative thinking. Unless these financial and professional weaknesses are addressed quickly, reclaiming a meaningful position in Assam's economy will remain beyond reach.

Ultimately, restoring the economic position of indigenous people in Assam cannot be achieved through political slogans, protests, or government grants alone. What is needed is a long-term, carefully planned, and uncompromising economic struggle. The first and most important step is to transform our education system from one centred solely on academic degrees into one that promotes vocational skills and entrepreneurial thinking, enabling younger generations to aspire to become employers rather than job seekers. Secondly, strong, technologically advanced, and trustworthy business networks must be established among indigenous producers, distributors, and traders to challenge existing monopolies directly. Small pools of capital should be combined through cooperatives and joint-stock enterprises to create an environment conducive to larger investments. At the same time, society must develop a genuine respect for labour and embrace all forms of physical work, thereby reducing the enormous outflow of money that currently leaves the state through imported labour. Greater awareness is also necessary regarding the protection of land and immovable property. The practice of selling land for temporary financial gain or non-productive purposes must be abandoned. Consumers, too, carry a significant social responsibility. Supporting local entrepreneurs whenever possible represents an important step toward economic self-reliance, although local businesses must simultaneously ensure quality products and competitive prices so that consumers do not feel exploited. Economic strength forms the foundation of political and cultural influence. Without economic control, political or cultural dominance remains fragile and temporary. If we continue to surrender control of our everyday economy while speaking only of preserving language and culture, those aspirations may eventually become hollow rhetoric. Only by confronting reality, identifying our weaknesses, correcting them, and proving our capability within a highly competitive marketplace can indigenous people hope to reclaim their lost dignity and rightful place in Assam's economy in the years ahead.

(The writer can be reached at himangshur1989@gmail.com)