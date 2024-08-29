Northeast as driver of India’s economic growth for a shining ‘Purvodaya’

Shree Ranjan IAS (Retd)

No other region reflects the intensity and truism of India’s diversity, ethnicity, and inherent potential with complexity as the most ‘enchanting frontier of India’ (Rustomji, N.), the North-Eastern region of India, which represents 8 percent of the total national geographical area with 4% population (70 % of which is in Assam). The region is landlocked, with more than 95% of its boundary with other countries and internally varied topography.

Strengthening Northeast India’s manufacturing and industrial ecosystem is a vital component of the country’s economic growth and diversification strategy and a driver for the region’s progress.

To realise the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Northeast region’s development to its fullest potential remains a crucial priority. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the region has seen a golden decade with focused initiatives leading to infrastructural and regional developmental push.

The region is known for its natural resources, biodiversity, and agroclimatic variations, with large deposits of oil, natural gas, coal, lime stones, and land-based potential for agro-horticulture products, bamboo, and rubber. This provides great possibilities for the value-added products of agro-horti-silvi-seri-hydro-seroculture.

There’s significant unlocked potential and a vast number of untapped reserves and resources, which, when triggered, can become a powerhouse of growth and accelerate the economic prosperity and development of the country.

Over the years, the region has witnessed incremental benefits of investing in domestic industries that have created newer jobs for the local youth and communities, supported the evolution of ancillary industries, and contributed to the exchequer.

A compelling example is the cement industry in the region, which draws on the abundant limestone reserves and aligns the Northeast’s strategic location. With significant investments by the private sector and through high-profile collaborations with the government, Assam and other states (Meghalaya) in the region have evolved as key contributors to the nation’s cement industry, in addition to contributing to international exports. The region is known for its abundant oil and gas reserves, and the strong strategic investments with a focused full spectrum of supportive environment creation by the government have been reflected in the Hydrocarbon Vision Document 2030, which is built on five pillars: people, policy, partnerships, projects, and production. Tapping into the region’s hydrocarbon and renewable energy production with accelerated supportive action will also catalyse the region’s manufacturing and allied capabilities to ensure a robust and sustainable industrial ecosystem.

By drawing on the untapped potential of the region, covering high-growth industries, the region can make exceptional strides of growth, further delivering on the government’s commitment to the ‘Purvodaya’ plan for the all-round development of the region.

With India committed to realising its target of becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030, accelerating the development and economic potential of the northeast is critical. To provide momentum, the region needs rigorous policy support, continued investments, a focus on infrastructure, and a full spectrum of logistics development that will help build a sustainable manufacturing and industrial ecosystem in the Northeastern region, with cascading and spiralling effects to the eastern region and to the rest of India.