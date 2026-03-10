Northeast India’s strategic pivot to renewable energy

Dipak Kurmi

The dawn of 2026 has brought a renewed sense of urgency and strategic clarity to India’s energy landscape, particularly within its northeastern corridors. At the heart of this transformation was the Northeast India Clean Energy Conclave 2026, a high-stakes gathering orchestrated by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology (iFOREST). This assembly did not merely serve as a platform for discussion but functioned as a clarion call for a structured, cohesive roadmap to unlock the region’s latent power. Despite being home to an estimated 130 GW of renewable energy potential, the Northeast has historically grappled with underutilisation, leaving its current installed capacity a fraction of its true capability. By bringing together a powerful coalition of government leaders, regulatory bodies, industry titans, and financial experts, the conclave aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical potential and tangible infrastructure. The event successfully positioned the Northeast not as a peripheral player, but as a central architect of India’s next phase of clean energy expansion, leveraging its unique geographical and ecological advantages to meet national climate objectives.

The narrative of the Northeast is inextricably linked to its abundant natural resources, specifically its vast hydroelectric and solar reserves. As the rest of India seeks to diversify its energy basket, the northeastern states offer a unique synergy of high-altitude water systems and untapped solar radiation. However, the conclave participants were quick to note that natural abundance does not automatically translate into energy security. The transition from potential to power requires the conversion of identified opportunities into bankable, de-risked projects. This metamorphosis is contingent upon the implementation of clear, transparent policies, the assurance of power offtake agreements to provide investor confidence, and the development of integrated storage and transmission networks. Without a robust grid capable of handling intermittent renewable loads, the 130 GW potential remains a static figure on a map rather than a dynamic contributor to the national grid. The region now stands at a historical inflection point where the convergence of rising electricity demand and global climate pressure makes the shift to renewables an economic necessity rather than a mere environmental choice.

Assam has emerged as the vanguard of this regional transition, demonstrating how proactive governance can catalyse industrial change. Recognizing the complexities of the energy market, the state introduced a comprehensive suite of policies in 2025, specifically targeting solar energy, Pumped Storage Projects (PSP), and thermal power. These frameworks were designed to create a balanced energy mix that provides both base-load stability and peak-load flexibility. One of the most ambitious facets of Assam’s current energy portfolio is the development of three major PSP projects, which boast a staggering combined capacity of over 3,000 MW. Pumped storage is increasingly viewed as the ‘holy grail’ of renewable integration, acting as a massive water-based battery that can store excess solar energy during the day and release it during evening peaks. By prioritizing these projects, Assam is addressing the inherent intermittency of renewables, ensuring that the transition to green energy does not compromise the reliability of the local power supply.

Beyond large-scale industrial projects, the democratisation of energy through decentralized systems has seen remarkable success in the region. Assam has taken a commanding lead in the rooftop solar sector under the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, recording more than 91,000 installations. This achievement places it as the undisputed leader in the Northeast and secures its position as the tenth-highest-performing state in all of India. This shift toward “prosumerism”—where citizens both consume and produce electricity—is a vital component of the broader energy transition. Furthermore, the state is currently overseeing solar PV projects exceeding 200 MW that are in various stages of the pipeline. Complementing these generation efforts are significant strides in the distribution sector; through modernisation and better management, Assam successfully reduced its transmission and commercial losses to 14 per cent during the 2023–24 fiscal year. Such efficiency gains are critical, as they ensure that the green energy generated actually reaches the end-user without being dissipated by outdated infrastructure.

The economic imperative for this energy overhaul is further underscored by the projected surge in regional electricity demand. According to data discussed at the conclave, the Northeast’s energy requirements are set to climb from 24,417 MU in the 2025–26 period to an estimated 34,572 MU by 2031–32. This growth is mirrored in the peak demand forecasts, which are expected to rise from 4,996 MW to 7,192 MW within the same timeframe. Such a rapid escalation in demand cannot be met by traditional fossil fuel expansion alone, nor by a monolithic energy strategy. It requires a diversified and flexible power system that can adapt to the seasonal variations of hydro and the diurnal cycles of solar. The challenge for the coming decade is not just about generating more electrons but about managing them through a sophisticated, digitally enabled grid. Meeting these long-term climate commitments and demand curves will necessitate a multi-pronged approach involving investment mobilisation from global green funds and the diversification of supply chains to reduce dependence on imported components for solar and wind technologies.

Ultimately, the successful advancement of the clean energy transition in the Northeast depends on the seamless integration of policy, technology, and finance. The iFOREST organized conclave made it clear that while the foundations are being laid, the pace of execution must accelerate to keep up with the 2031–32 projections. This involves not only state-level initiatives, but also cross-border cooperation and regional grid synchronisation to allow the Northeast to export its surplus green power to the rest of India. Stakeholders’ emphasis on “bankability” indicates that private-public partnerships and a stable regulatory environment will propel the next phase of growth. As Assam continues to lead the way with its PSP and solar milestones, it provides a replicable model for its neighbour states. The transition is no longer a distant goal; it is a live operation that, if executed with the precision discussed in 2026, will transform the Northeast into the green powerhouse of South Asia, ensuring environmental sustainability and robust economic growth for generations to come.