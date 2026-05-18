Northeast’s Neighbours

India’s eastern neighbourhood encompasses critical nations like Bangladesh, Myanmar, and the broader ASEAN region. These countries are vital to New Delhi’s economic and security interests. Through initiatives like the Act East Policy, India fosters deep connectivity, trade, and strategic partnerships, tying regional prosperity to its own northeastern states. India’s engagement with its eastern frontier is defined by a mix of historical, cultural, and strategic ties. Historically, these nations formed the bridge for the spread of Indian philosophies, languages, and art. Today, they serve as the crucial land and maritime gateways that connect South Asia to Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific. Bangladesh is geographically and culturally one of India’s most significant partners. Sharing a massive porous border, the two nations collaborate extensively on cross-border trade, transit, and security. Resolving long-standing boundary disputes and enhancing rail and river connectivity have transformed bilateral ties, integrating the economies of India’s northeastern states with the Bay of Bengal. Myanmar, on the other hand, is India’s only land bridge to Southeast Asia. It serves as a cornerstone of New Delhi’s Act East policy. Despite complex internal political dynamics, Myanmar remains vital for India’s regional connectivity projects—most notably the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the Trilateral Highway. Stabilizing this border is also a major security priority to prevent insurgent activities. In conclusion, understanding India’s eastern neighbours requires recognizing their multifaceted importance. They are not merely physical borders but essential partners in economic growth, regional security, and cultural diplomacy. Deepening engagement with these nations remains indispensable for India’s development and broader geopolitical ambitions in the 21st century. Bhutan, on the other hand, is a vital strategic and cultural neighbour to India, acting as a crucial Himalayan buffer. Bound by the India-Bhutan Friendship Treaty, the relationship between India and Bhutan thrives on open borders, mutual trust, and shared economic interests, particularly in the hydro-power sector. China, on the other hand, is India’s massive northern neighbour, one which represents a complex duality of ancient civilization and modern competition. While their deep historical and cultural ties date back to the Silk Road, contemporary dynamics are defined by a mix of intense economic interdependence, persistent border disputes, and strategic rivalry across South Asia.