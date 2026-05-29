Nourishing India’s tomorrow

Dr Jintu Sarma

(drjintusarma@gmail.com)

Every year on May 28, World Hunger Day serves as a solemn reminder of the systemic inequities that leave millions without access to basic sustenance. In 2026, as India continues its journey toward becoming a global economic powerhouse, the paradox of its hunger situation remains a central point of national and international discourse. Despite being one of the world’s largest producers of food grains, India’s serious classification in global indices underscores a complex crisis that transcends mere caloric availability, touching upon deep-seated issues of nutrition, sanitation, and socio-economic disparity.

As of the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2025, India ranks 102nd out of 123 countries, with a score of 25.8. While the ranking reflects a marginal improvement from the 2024 rank (105th), the score still places India firmly in the serious category. To understand this status, one must look at the four specific pillars used to calculate the index: Under-nourishment: Approximately 12% of the population faces insufficient caloric intake. Child Stunting: Around 32.9% of children under five are too short for their age, indicating chronic undernutrition. Child Wasting: At 18.7%, India’s rate of children with low weight-for-height remains among the highest in the world, a sign of acute nutritional deficiency. Child Mortality: The under-five mortality rate stands at 2.8%, showing significant progress but still reflecting the fatal intersection of malnutrition and unhealthy environments. These figures reveal that India’s hunger is not a ‘famine’ in the traditional sense, but rather a ‘hidden hunger’ characterised by micronutrient deficiencies and persistent childhood malnutrition.

India’s challenge is unique because it is a food-surplus nation. The country is a leading producer of milk, pulses, and wheat. However, the transition from ‘food security’ to ‘nutritional security’ is where the gap lies. Logistical Inefficiencies: Inadequate cold storage and supply chain leakages result in significant losses of harvested produce. Economic Barriers: High food price inflation, which often outpaces general inflation, makes a balanced, nutrient-dense diet unaffordable for the bottom quartile of the population. The Rice-Wheat Trap: For decades, agricultural policy focused heavily on rice and wheat. While the policy achieved caloric self-sufficiency, it led to a decline in the consumption of diverse, nutrient-rich traditional foods like millets, pulses, and oilseeds. World Hunger Day 2026 emphasizes that hunger is a symptom of broader systemic failures. In the Indian context, several non-food factors play a critical role.

Hunger cannot be solved by food alone if the body cannot absorb nutrients. Poor access to clean water and “improved sanitation” leads to enteric diseases and diarrhoea. This prevents children from retaining nutrients, leading to high “wasting” rates even when food is provided. Malnutrition in India is cyclical. A high prevalence of anaemia (over 50%) among women of reproductive age often leads to low-birth-weight babies, perpetuating the cycle of stunting. When women lack agency in household financial decisions, nutritional outcomes for children often suffer. The 2025-26 agricultural cycles have been increasingly impacted by erratic monsoons and heatwaves. Climate change directly threatens the yields of staples, driving up prices and pushing vulnerable families back into food insecurity. The Government of India has launched several ambitious initiatives to combat these challenges, viz., the National Food Security Act (NFSA): Provides subsidized food grains to nearly 800 million people, acting as a critical safety net. PM POSHAN (formerly Mid-Day Meal): Targets school-going children to improve both educational and nutritional outcomes. Poshan Abhiyaan (National Nutrition Mission): A multi-ministerial convergence mission aimed at reducing stunting and wasting through behavioural change and technology-led monitoring. The “Millet Mission” and Aatmanirbharta in Pulses: Recent shifts in 2026 policies encourage farmers to diversify into “superfoods” like millets to enhance the national nutritional profile. On World Hunger Day 2026, the call to action for India is to move beyond mere distribution. The solution lies in sustainable food systems—reducing food waste, empowering small-scale farmers, and ensuring that the most marginalized have the “purchasing power” to buy nutritious food, not just cheap calories.

While India has made commendable strides in reducing child mortality and increasing total food production, the “Serious” hunger ranking is a reminder that the war against malnutrition is far from won. Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) by 2030 will require a shift from viewing hunger as a charity issue to viewing it as a fundamental human right. Only then can India ensure that its economic growth translates into a healthy, thriving future for its next generation.