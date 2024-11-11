NSCN’s Threat

It is a matter of grave concern that the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-IM—NSCN(IM)—has, for the first time since signing of the historic framework agreement with the Government of India in 2015, issued a threat to “resume violent armed resistance against India” if New Delhi does not agree to its demand for third-party intervention to address its demands. Another demand that the NSCN (IM) has reiterated is the issue of a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas. Going through the recent statement issued by the group, one finds that the NSCN (IM) has also threatened of a “violent confrontation,” which, according to the outfit, is “purely on account of the deliberate betrayal and breach of commitment by India and its leadership to respect and honour the letter and spirit of the framework agreement (FA) of August 3, 2015.” Signed by none other than T. Muivah, general secretary of the outfit—who is also the NSCN (IM)’s “chief political negotiator” in the peace process—the outfit has also claimed that it stood for defending and protecting “the unique history, sovereignty, freedom, territory, flag, and constitution for the Nagas.” It is important to recall that while the NSCN (IM) had entered into what has been described as a “ceasefire” with the government way back in 1977, it is now a widely accepted fact that the agreement has brought about a significant improvement in the overall situation not just in the Naga Hills but across the Northeast. As reported in the media, numerous armed groups across the region were allegedly formed at the behest of the NSCN (IM), which security and intelligence agencies had once described as “the mother of all insurgencies in the Northeastern region.” It is also a fact that the central government, after having so wonderfully roped the NSCN (IM) into a “ceasefire” mode in 1977 and then into signing a “framework agreement” in August 2015, has since allowed the peace process to linger and gather dust.