OctaNE CoE: Nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship across Northeast India

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has been at the forefront of driving India’s digital transformation and entrepreneurial growth. In line with this vision, STPI’s OctaNE (Open Connectivity through Technology and Networking of Entrepreneurs) initiative is creating a powerful innovation network across the Northeast, one of the country’s most promising regions.

Designed as a cluster of eight Centres of Entrepreneurship (CoEs), OctaNE is catalysing deep-tech innovation, fostering startups, and building a self-sustaining digital ecosystem that empowers local talent to contribute to India’s growing innovation economy. It seeks to bridge the gap between India’s established startup hubs and the Northeast’s emerging potential. The eight interlinked CoEs focus on technology domains aligned with local strengths and global opportunities — IoT in Agriculture (Guwahati), Animation (Shillong), AR/VR (Imphal), Gaming & Entertainment (Aizawl), Data Analytics & AI (Agartala), Healthcare & Agritech (Gangtok), Drone & GIS (Itanagar), and Graphic Design (Kohima). Each CoE functions as a specialised hub while collaborating across domains to foster joint innovation. Collectively, they are projected to create jobs within CoE facilities as well as additional opportunities in startup-led ventures in the future, reinforcing the government’s vision of digital inclusion and resilient economic growth.

OctaNE’s incubation infrastructure offers startups end-to-end support, including cutting-edge labs, co-working spaces, technical mentorship, market access, and investor linkages. This integrated ecosystem enables entrepreneurs to reduce capital risk while accelerating innovation and go-to-market readiness. Through this network, startups gain access not only to infrastructure but also to a robust community of industry experts, investors, and academic partners.

Till now, STPI OCTANE CoEs in the Northeast have incubated 257 startups. These startups have collectively developed 51 working prototypes and reported 217 innovative products. The ventures nurtured by OCTANE CoEs have collectively raised external funding of more than Rs 7.26 crore. In addition, 89 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) have been filed, underlining a culture of research-driven innovation.

Startups nurtured under OctaNE showcase the Northeast’s rise as a technology-driven growth hub, blending innovation with regional strengths. Each Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) across the seven states drives transformation through IT, agritech, creative tech, and emerging technologies—creating impact, livelihoods, and new opportunities.

In Gangtok, Respirit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. and Swadha Agri are applying technology in healthcare and agriculture. Respirit offers an integrated respiratory health ecosystem, while Swadha Agri’s multilingual digital platform streamlines farm-to-fork operations with transparency and traceability. Deployed in Jharkhand and now being customised for Sikkim IFFCO Organics, Swadha has empowered thousands of farmers and customers.

At Aizawl, gaming startups like Looney Dog Productions Pvt. Ltd. and GauravGo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. are redefining entertainment. Looney Dog has developed games such as Echoes of the Past and Dark Archer, while GauravGo’s SENA Mayaverse lets users play and earn, supported by in-game brand promotions. In Itanagar, Scraptechies Solutions Pvt. Ltd. builds affordable surveillance and drone tech, while Srajan Data Analytics Pvt. Ltd. develops AI tools to monitor farms and optimise yields.

At the Imphal CoE, Double Uppercut Games and Inkrid Studios Pvt. Ltd. create immersive AR/VR games rooted in storytelling and culture. The Shillong Animation CoE supports Diffusion G Production Pvt. Ltd. for advanced Computer Generated Imagery (CGI) and Baby Jingles Pvt. Ltd. for engaging children’s content. In Guwahati, Sarus Agro Pvt. Ltd. and Poohar Essence Pvt. Ltd. are transforming agriculture with IoT-enabled sensors and AI-based advisories.

The Agartala CoE fosters innovation through Dreambot Pvt. Ltd.’s robotic cooking platform and Auradristhti Technologies Pvt. Ltd.’s AI-powered virtual fashion shoot solution. In Kohima, Lumapix Creative Studios LLP and Creatvise are building a vibrant design ecosystem through VFX, animation, and simplified digital workflows—positioning the Northeast as a key contributor to India’s digital and creative economy.

Beyond startup incubation, OctaNE has emerged as a launchpad for first-generation entrepreneurs, offering access to world-class facilities and mentorship that were once limited to metropolitan centres. It encourages students, researchers, and professionals to explore emerging technologies, prototype new ideas, and solve region-specific challenges, fostering a culture of innovation without financial barriers. This model of inclusive innovation is helping retain and grow regional talent, contributing to self-reliant and sustainable economic development across the Northeast.

OctaNE’s Investor Connect initiative plays a pivotal role in bridging startups with venture capitalists, angel investors, and corporate innovation leaders. These curated interactions and pitching sessions provide startups with the visibility, partnerships, and capital they need to scale beyond regional markets and establish national and global footprints.

Today, OctaNE stands as more than an incubation network—it is a movement transforming the Northeast into India’s next tech frontier. By embedding innovation into local ecosystems, promoting public-private collaboration, and empowering first-generation entrepreneurs, STPI is spreading digital opportunity to every corner of the nation. With strong government support and growing regional momentum, OctaNE is shaping the foundation of a Viksit Bharat—driven by imagination, innovation, and inclusion.

(The author is Director General of Software Technology Parks of India. The views and opinions expressed in the aforesaid article are personal.)