Of pets and diseases

Some 60 per cent of emerging infectious diseases that are reported globally come from animals, both domestic and wild. According to a recent report of the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 30 new human pathogens have been detected in the last three decades, 75 per cent of which have originated in animals. It has been said that animals, including pet animals like dogs and cats, can transmit diseases to humans, and this phenomenon is known as zoonosis. These diseases, which are caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, are naturally transmissible from vertebrate animals to humans, and there are over 200 known types, comprising a significant percentage of both new and existing infectious diseases in people. These diseases can spread through direct contact, contaminated food, water, or the environment and represent a major global public health concern. What is noteworthy is that these illnesses can spread through direct contact with animals, their saliva, or waste, or through indirect contact with contaminated food, water, or surfaces. Many people are not aware that the faeces, urine, or waste of pet animals can easily transmit diseases. Likewise, touching contaminated surfaces, food, water bowls, or bedding are also reasons. Some of the common diseases are ringworm, hookworm and rabies. Young children, elderly people, women, including the pregnant, and those with weakened immune systems face higher risks of transmission of diseases from pet animals. Maintaining good hygiene, such as regular hand-washing and cleaning, and keeping pets healthy through regular vet visits and vaccinations are key preventative measures. Meanwhile, experts have pointed out that showing too much “love” or affection for pets can be dangerous to human beings. This can lead to behavioural issues like separation anxiety, obesity, and dependence, in addition to financial strain, isolation, and prioritising animal needs over human relationships. It’s crucial to maintain a healthy balance of attention, training, and independence for the pet’s well-being and to ensure the human’s emotional and social health remains robust.