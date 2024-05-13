Assam is facing high numbers of school dropouts. The dropout rates in the state have increased by 6.02 percent at the primary level and 8.82 percent at the upper primary level in 2021–22 in comparison to those in 2020–21. This issue is understood to have generated much discussion and concern at the recent project approval meeting organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education. It may be recalled that Assam’s increasing average drop-out rate, especially at the primary level, has also found prominence in the Economic Survey prepared by the Central Government. There is no second opinion on education being considered as one of the key inputs for balanced social and fiscal development. As has been reported by this newspaper on Sunday, the Ministry of Education has asked the Government of Assam to take appropriate steps and reduce the dropout rate as early as possible. Additionally, the Government of Assam was also asked to share on a regular basis an action-taken report with the Ministry. That development has not been uniform or even across the state is also evident from the Economic Survey. It has been pointed out that while the overall transition rate from primary to upper primary schools in Assam is 89.7 percent, the drop-out rates in South Salmara Mankachar district are said to be alarming. While the dropout rate at the lower primary level in the district is said to be 22.52 percent, it is 32.39 percent for upper primary schools. In sharp contrast, the dropout rates at both levels were the lowest in Sivasagar district. Unfortunately, issues like increasing drop-out rates and the factors leading to drop-outs are hardly discussed in the state with due seriousness, be it in the Legislative Assembly or in institutions and different public forums. Things are not likely to improve just through government initiatives. Society as a whole has to rise to the occasion in order to set things right.