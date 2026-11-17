Assam government announcing a set of regulatory measures including online registration for organising picnics is a welcome move for safety and security of picnic-goers. The objective of the registration system will be achieved if it promotes responsible recreation without becoming a barrier to participation through cumbersome procedure. While details of regulatory measures are still to be issued in the form of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Transport Minister Charan Boro indicated that picnic parties will not be allowed to travel before 7 am and the state government intends restricting long-distance picnic trips. Restricting the distance could lead to overcrowding of picnic goers at the favourite picnic sites and spoil the enjoyment of picnic goers. Instead, picnic parties can be advised to avoid night travel and stay back for the night if they travel to a long-distance picnic site, and travel only during daylight hours the next day for their return trip. Instead of asking the picnic-goers to register and obtain permission, the government can ask commercial vehicle owners and travel operators renting their vehicles to picnic parties to register and upload their status of vehicles in dedicated portals. This will facilitate the picnic parties to ascertain the road worthiness of the vehicles and find out if the vehicle provided to them by owner or travel operator has the required permission and approval of the Transport Department to ferry picnic goers. Asking the picnic goers to register in the portal and obtain permission to travel is unnecessary and runs the risk of dampening the spirit for the apprehension of procedural compliance and denial of permission. Instead, commercial vehicle owners having due permission to carry picnic goers can be asked to mandatorily brief the picnic parties about the safety and security norms to be observed throughout the onward and return trips, and at the picnic sites and adhering to the time schedules. Instead of asking the picnic parties to seek prior permission, they can be asked to upload the list of participants, their contacts, and vehicle numbers in the dedicated portal so that the Transport Department can find out if the vehicles hired have any safety issues and inform the picnic party concerned. Apart from recreation, picnic has economic importance and also plays crucial role in popularising eco-tourism, heritage sites and lesser-known tourism sites. Picnic significantly contributes to local economy as it generates demand for locally-grown vegetables, fish from nearby fisheries, meat from local markets, rice and other food items; create income opportunities for transporters and, small business catering to visitors to a site. Spread of internet and social media now facilitates uploading of beautiful photographs and videos of these sites which reach domestic and foreign tourists and showcase and attract them to visit the state. Safety of picnic goers can be ensured by strict enforcement of transport norms, including maximum speed limit, prevention of overloading, checks against reckless or drunken driving and vehicle-fitness standard. Wider and frequent publicity of road safety advisory can help build better awareness among picnic goers and motivate them to ensure that vehicles to be hired by them meets all safety standards, including the driver having authentic driving license. Apart from ensuring safety of picnic goers on their road trip, it is also important that they adhere to cleanliness norms to ensure that ecology of the picnic sites is not harmed through irresponsible act of dumping of plastic wastes and other garbage. Especially for the picnic sites located near a forest or a river or a wetland, curbing plastic use need to be strictly enforced and local Gaon Panchayat or the village committee should be legally empowered to enforce the environmental norms and take help of the police and administration to initiate action, including imposition of penalty if any picnic goer violate the norms fixed by the custodians of the picnic sites. Apart from prominent display of the norms decided and fixed by the local villagers or the panchayats, handing out the dos and don’ts to picnic parties at the entry point is essential to remind them about maintenance of discipline during picnic. Collection of small amounts of entry fee to picnic sites can help generate their required revenue to maintain the picnic sites, keep them clean and environmentally sound with clean water sources. Transparency in utilisation of revenue generated from entry fee is crucial to boost confidence of the picnic parties to return. Local weavers and artisans can leverage the picnic season to sale handloom and handicraft items, and showcase the rich cultural heritage. If the travel restrictions are too harsh for picnic goers, it may adversely affect such economic opportunities crated during picnic season. The state government needs to consider all such aspects while finalising the SOP for picnic goers so that safety, security and discipline during upcoming season do not overshadow recreational and economic significance.