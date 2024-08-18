Open and Distance Learning in Assam Agricultural University: A platform to reach the unreached

Dr. Ramani Kanta Thakuria

(Director, AAU-ODL Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, Guwahati)

Open and Distance Learning (ODL) is an education system wherein teachers and learners need not necessarily be present at the same place or at the at the same time. Without compromising the necessary quality consideration of educational outcomes, the ODL system is flexible in various academic and administrative modalities. Because of its distinctive nature of being user-friendly and cost-effective, this system of education is regarded as an inclusive education approach. The system plays key roles in providing need-based, employable knowledge and skills and meeting the demands of knowledge seekers. ODL, as an education system, has the special advantage of reaching the unreached, even the marginalised and isolated groups of society. Since the establishment of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University in 1982, the first open university in our country, the ODL system has undergone paradigm shifts in approaches, contents, and delivery mechanisms of education. At present, ODL institutions are imparting education not only as an alternative to the formal system but also offering need-based vocational and technical education. Considering all the advantages of ODL mode of education, the recently adapted new education policy of our country (NEP 2020) has emphasised the need for all institutions of higher learning to take immediate steps towards adapting online distance learning to cater to the needs of the aspiring learners so that 21st century’s Bharat could be built.

The formal launch of the Open and Distance Learning program of Assam Agricultural University (AAU-ODL) on August 18, 2022, with its Directorate at the Khanapara campus of AAU was a pioneering initiative to democratise agricultural education and skill irrespective of age, caste, class, gender, region, language, and religion. Different categories of learners, including farmers, entrepreneurs, rural women, unemployed youths, employees of the government and private sectors, field service providers, school dropouts, etc., are the target groups of the approach. The overall aim is to’reach the unreached’. It was really a significant event in the glorious history of the university, enabling the holistic offering of agriculture education to those who have been deprived of access to agricultural education due to life circumstances. Offering opportunities to part-time study from distance places may compensate for the loss incurred in getting the education in the past. It was expected that the development of quality manpower to facilitate technology-led agricultural development would ensure sustainability in both agricultural production and the environment, with a better scope of employability as well as self-employment. It was a strong conviction that the programme will go a long way in contributing to the socio-economic uplift of the state through technology dissemination for meaningful economic activities, leading to the emergence of a new breed of potential agri-preneurs. Considering the current capacity-building thrust focusing on skill development for gainful employment, AAU has presently developed 88 different course modules, of which more than 35 have already been offered to different levels of learners. A salient feature of all levels of courses is exposure to hands-on training by the learners. The registered candidates need to undergo on-campus hands-on training for a particular period of time, at least 3–10 days. The intake capacity of each course is decided by the university based on the facility available, with the maximum number at present being 50. Study materials for the courses are prepared for each course, printed, and distributed to the enrolled learners.

Offering short-term certificate courses and a PG Diploma in agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, and community science are the mandated activities of the programme. For all four faculties under AAU, the category-wise numbers of courses are diplomas of one year duration for professional graduates in agricultural and its allied sciences; certificate courses for farmers, entrepreneurs, educated youths, rural women, etc. with a minimum requisite educational qualification as per the requirement of the course; and short-term training for anyone having a minimum educational qualification read up to Class VIII standard.The diploma courses are of one year duration, the certificate courses are of 3-6 months duration, and the short-term courses are of 14–45 days duration. The total numbers of diploma courses are 13, certificate course 26, short term 28 and customised 21. The diploma courses for agriculture are Bio-pesticide Production Technology, Organic Agriculture, and Precision Farming, while under community sciences, the courses are Nutrition and Dietetics, Apparel Designing, and Interior Space Designing. Under veterinary faculties, the diploma courses include Small Animal Clinical Practice, Reproductive Biotechnology, and Bovine Infertility and its Management, while under fisheries, the diploma courses are Fish Breeding and Hatchery Management, Fish Processing, Aquatic Fish Health Management, and Wetland Fisheries Management. Certificate courses like Nursery Management, Packaging Technology of Fruits and Vegetables, Tea Plantation Management, Farm Machinery and its Maintenance, Production of Biofertilizer, Entrepreneurship Development, and Agri Supply Chain Management are under the agricultural faculty. The certificate courses under community science are Infant and Child Nutrition, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Hand Printing of Textiles, Apparel Designing and Construction, Management of Early Childhood Care, and Nursery School Education. Under veterinary, the certificate courses are goat farming, piggery, poultry Poultry supervisor, laboratory assistant, and Basics bioinformatics. Certificate courses under fisheries are aquaculture technician, fish Fish Nutrition and management, fish health management, a fishery-based integrated farming system, and captive breeding of indigenous fish. There are many more course modules under short-term courses. All courses and the operative guidelines are available on our website, aauodl.ac.in.

From the experiences of the past two years, the potentiality of AAU-ODL as a flagship programme of Assam Agricultural University has been understood to be a positive hope towards the transformation of the agricultural scenario in the state. The courses and mode of its offering have been able to attract a large number of professional candidates with higher qualifications. Enrolling in the courses by the employee who is going to retire a few months later as retirement preparation and their desire to be associated with the agriculture system after getting the course at his village is another positive aspect. Farmers or entrepreneurs who are still practicing farming without any formal agricultural courses have joined different courses, hoping that they will be more updated. Today, on this special day, we remember those whose efforts and good wishes have helped us in the successful completion of the second year of its establishment and also solicit their best wishes, blessings, and suggestions to successfully carry forward our mission.