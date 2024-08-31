Opinion of Naga people crucial to conclude talks

The decision taken by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Nagaland Government to hold consultative meetings with apex tribal bodies and civil society organizations on the vexed Naga political issue is a pragmatic approach. The consultation process will enable Naga people to hold the mirror to Naga rebel groups on how the state and Naga people have suffered due to inordinate delay in signing of the final Naga peace accord. It is a matter of grave concern that while peace talks between the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isac-Muivah) and the Central Government have deadlocked over the contentious issues of a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, the number of rebel groups has risen to 26, with major NSCN factions splitting into smaller armed groups. The PAC underscored the need for all Naga rebel groups to come together to facilitate an expeditious solution to the Naga political issue. The PAC decision to hold consultation with apex bodies and civil society organisations marks a departure from its earlier approach of holding consultation with negotiators of Naga groups and impressing upon them to take stops for expeditious solutions. The central government has ruled out a separate flag and separate constitution, but NSCN (IM) has been insisting these two must be part of the final solution, which has led to a deadlock situation. Views of apex tribal bodies and civil society organizations on the contentious issues will reflect the opinions of Naga masses and will convey a crucial message to Naga rebel groups to reflect on those, rearticulate their positions, and resume dialogue with the central government. The PAC consists of all 60 elected members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, and, therefore, its initiative to facilitate expeditious solutions has the mandate of the majority of electors in Nagaland. Both sides in Naga peace talks—the central government and Naga rebel groups—recognising this ground reality and outcome of the proposed consultation to be initiated by the PAC is crucial in determining the acceptability of solutions to be arrived at. The PAC also needs to recognise the complexity of the Naga political issue with Naga civilians as stakeholders are spread beyond the geographical boundary of the present Nagaland state. The consultations to be organised by the PAC will provide cue to the central government to hold similar consultations with apex tribal bodies and civil society organisations in Naga-inhabited areas of the neighbouring states as well as state governments to seek their views on substantive and contentious issues. The entire process will facilitate the central government to present the views of Naga people during dialogue with NSCN (IM) and other Naga rebel groups. Unfortunately, Naga people as well as other people in the neighbouring states of Manipur, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh have been kept in the dark about the negotiations and solutions to which both sides have agreed. So far, people have come to know only about the contentious issues of a separate flag and constitution, but they are clueless as to what solutions are to be made part of the final peace accord and how they are going to be impacted by those. Reports of about 300 fresh graduates being recruited by one NSCN faction over the past three months are disturbing, and if not checked, Nagaland may have to grapple with a fresh spurt in extortion and other unlawful activities. It has also sounded the alarm bell over the ramifications of the delay in concluding the peace talks and signing of the final accord. The central government must convey a clear message through the Ceasefire Monitoring mechanism to the rebel group that the recruitment drive will only derail the ongoing peace process and jeopardise the talks. The central government and Nagaland government prioritising the creation of employment avenues will prevent youths from being misguided and lured to join armed groups. Private investors will continue to shy away from investing in the state until permanent peace is established through the conclusion of talks and the signing of the final agreement. In such a situation, the central government needs to undertake massive skill development training among Naga youth to enhance their employability within and outside the state. More government support for tourism projects, food processing, dairy farming, organic farming, and market linkage will create huge livelihood and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth of the state, which will be instrumental in preventing fresh recruitment by rebel groups. Youths must be enabled to realise the futility of armed struggle and take the lead in voicing a strong public opinion for the establishment. Ion has set the tone for public discourse in Nagaland towards building public opinion for the civil society to play the crucial role of impressing upon the Naga rebel groups and the central government to end the deadlock by concluding the talks at the earliest. of permanent peace at the earliest so that Nagaland is too can achieve faster progress in all spheres. The PAC decision has set the tone for public discourse in Nagaland towards building public opinion for the civil society to play the crucial role of impressing upon the Naga rebel groups and the central government to end the deadlock by concluding the talks at the earliest.