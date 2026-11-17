Madhurjya Saikia

(madhurjyatu15@gmail.com)

The creative economy, also called the orange economy, is built on knowledge and activities that bring together culture, creativity, technology and intellectual property to drive economic, social , cultural growth and push on job creation. It can also help reach sustainable development goals. Here, human imagination is the main raw material. The sector covers many fields: films, television, radio, music, digital content, concerts and music festivals, and the work of content creators and social media influencers. It also includes performing arts, visual arts, photography, architecture, fashion and advertising. Technology-driven areas such as gaming, animation and visual effects belong to it too. Finally, it includes cultural heritage, such as handicrafts, traditional knowledge systems like Ayurveda, museums and festivals.

Cheap and easy internet access in India has opened a big chance for people to grow their social media presence through content creation, which gives them access to a wide range of information within their state. Rising numbers of OTT and content viewers are encouraging creative houses to bring regional content to OTT platforms. India’s animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) sector is projected to need 2 million professionals by 2030. Globally, 23% of workers in this sector are aged 15 to 29, more than any other sector, and women hold 45% of creative jobs. This sector can turn the country’s rich culture and diversity into real economic opportunity. Music festivals such as Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, and concerts in Shillong and Guwahati draw visitors from outside, while local people take part and the state earns its own revenue. The sector also earns foreign exchange. International tourist and their increasing interest in music festivals, concert tourism and cultural heritage is growing, and local content creators can boost that interest, which makes it a win-win for the state.

The Orange Economy can move Assam from a state that depends on farming and natural resources to a hub that earns from cultural exports, spreads jobs across the state, and attracts sustainable tourism. Assam can grow its economy and protect its heritage at the same time by making money from its cultural assets, from GI-tagged handlooms to traditional performing arts and digital media. Assam has India’s largest population of weavers, and it makes textiles found nowhere else in the world, including Muga (golden silk), Eri (peace silk) and Paat. Its GI-tagged handlooms have strong export potential in international markets. Its crafts, such as Sarthebari bell-metal, Majuli mask-making, Asharikandi terracotta, and cane and bamboo work, use eco-friendly materials from the local area. Assam’s classical Sattriya dance, Bihu folk traditions, Bhaona theatre and lively contemporary music scene are strong assets for live entertainment and audio-visual content. Flagship events such as Rongali Bihu, the Ambubachi Mela and regional music festivals can reach international cultural circuits, and linking them with global e-commerce portals can help local artisans sell worldwide. Assam’s beautiful landscape and weather make it a good place for traditional music and cultural festivals, and for the concert economy to draw global audiences. The state needs a balanced approach that blends tradition with new ideas, creating a shared platform where heritage and innovation meet and a sustainable composite culture can grow. This would empower women and rural youth, who form the backbone of Assam’s handloom and craft sectors, and it would reduce distress migration to metro cities, supporting decentralised growth across Assam.

Combining content creation, the concert economy, intellectual property rights (IPR) and music festivals could unlock an estimated ?700 Cr. plus crore of economic opportunity for Assam’s Orange Economy over five years. Live concerts come first, because they boost many other sectors right away. According to The Assam Blueprint report by EY-Parthenon, the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and BookMyShow, concerts create a 1:9 spending multiplier, meaning every rupee spent on a concert generates about nine rupees in the wider economy. Big international stadium tours bring sudden bursts of money, but homegrown regional music festivals, such as the Majuli Music Festival and the Jorhat Music Festival, build tourism that lasts and gives the state a strong cultural identity. Digital content then spreads these live moments far beyond their location, since a concert happens in one place but content can reach people everywhere. The Guwahati concert ecosystem showed this clearly, generating over 5.1 billion media impressions and 185 million social media reach, which worked as free global advertising for Assam’s tourism. To keep digital earnings inside the state instead of losing them to outside platforms, the Assam government announced a regional OTT platform in its 2026 budget to earn money from Assamese films, folk music, documentaries and literature. Independent musicians and folk-fusion artists also use streaming and short videos to build audiences who will later buy tickets to their live shows.

Live concerts bring large amounts of money into Assam through ticket sales, GST, hotels, transport and food and drink, and they also upgrade urban logistics and train local production crews. Music festivals protect culture and spread tourism beyond the big cities. They earn money from festival passes, artisan shops and eco-tourism stays, and they help smaller towns such as Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Majuli grow. Content creation takes Assam to the world. It earns money from ads, OTT licensing and brand sponsorships, builds the state’s global soft power and helps keep the Assamese language alive. The intellectual property rights (IPR) framework lets the state keep more of the wealth that is created. It values creative assets and earns money from streaming and broadcast royalties, sync licensing and GI premiums, which turns artists from gig workers into owners of their own work. Cultural tourism and live events also create a strong multiplier effect, pushing local spending on hospitality, transport and retail. National programmes such as the “Create in India” mission and AVGC skilling labs, along with state programmes such as the Assam Startup scheme, give local creators the institutional support they need to reach global value chains. Together, these steps promote inclusive growth, create jobs and speed up the multiplier effect. This raises per capita income, brings more money into the state through tourism, and increases the state’s own tax revenue, which in turn helps GSDP grow.