Organizational discipline and unity of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(The author is the recipient of the 'Yuba Lekhak Sanman - 2025' from the Government of Assam. He can be reached at himangshur1989@gmail.com.

The driving force behind an organization as vast and magnificent as the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha lies in its strong organizational discipline and unbreakable unity. Enriched by the great ideals of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva and the sacred philosophy of Eka-sarana Naam Dharma, this Sangha is not merely a religious institution; it stands as a mighty tree in the life of Assamese society. At a time when division and disorder threaten to rise in society, the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha has presented a shining example of unity. This unity and discipline are not imposed by any external force; rather, they are a spontaneous expression of devotion and faith flowing from the hearts of the devotees. Every member of the Sangha considers himself an indispensable part of this vast family, and this sense of kinship forms the very foundation of the Sangha's organizational strength.

The philosophy of Guru's Eka-sarana Naam Dharma has bound people of all classes, all castes, and all communities with the thread of unity. This spiritual bond is so powerful that the organizational structure built upon it has grown increasingly stronger with the passage of time. This disciplined character of the Sangha has not only kept its members united but has also given the entire Assamese nationality a new dimension.

The organizational structure of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha is highly scientific and firmly rooted in democratic values. From the grassroots level to the central level, the orderly functioning visible at every tier is truly unparalleled. From primary branches to regional, district, and finally the central executive body, every unit, while functioning within its own jurisdiction, observes the policies and directives of the parent Sangha with utmost sincerity. The most important feature of this tiered organization is mutual understanding and coordination. When a decision is taken at the central level, it spreads instantly to the lower units, and every member accepts it with complete reverence. This obedience does not stem from fear or apprehension; it is a reflection of sincere devotion to the Guru and unwavering faith in the Sangha.

To maintain organizational discipline, every devotee and Vaishnava accepts the rules and regulations laid down in the Sangha's constitution as a lifelong vow. The true strength of the Sangha lies hidden within these rules. Although opinions of all are given due importance in every decision-making process, it is the acceptance of the collectively agreed decision by everyone that serves as the master key to the Sangha's discipline. This democratic yet disciplined process has kept the Sangha a powerful and dynamic institution.

Far from being confined merely to Naam-Kirtan or religious practices, the role played by the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha in the all-round development of society has been possible only because of its firm unity. The Sangha's contribution in the fields of education, culture, and literature is undeniable. The concentration and dedication required to conduct all these activities smoothly are clearly visible among the members of the Sangha. Every member gives priority to the interests of the Sangha over personal interests. It is this spirit of sacrifice that has kept the organization strong. When thousands upon thousands of people come together for the same goal and the same ideal, a mighty power awakens there.

Even when lakhs of devotees gather during the various sessions of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha, the unprecedented discipline that prevails is truly astonishing. Without the help of police or administration, the mere voluntary workers of the Sangha manage to control such a vast ocean of people and implement the programme in an orderly manner. This is the finest proof of the Sangha's organizational efficiency. This discipline is not for a single day; it is a continuous practice that has been inspiring generation after generation.

In the eyes of the Guru, all are equal-this mantra has been instilled in the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha. On its premises there is no discrimination between rich and poor, high and low. Sitting on the same floor, accepting prasad together, and being absorbed in Naam together, the devotees display an example of equality that serves as a great lesson for society. This equality has strengthened the foundation of the organization. When ego disappears from people's minds and is replaced by a sense of brotherhood, no room remains for conflict or discord. The leadership of the Sangha always strives to keep this brotherhood alive. Even minor differences of opinion are resolved through discussion and never allowed to deviate from the main current of the organization. This maturity and foresight exist among the leaders of the Sangha. They know that division brings weakness and unity brings strength. Therefore, preserving the integrity of the Sangha remains their primary objective in every situation. This mindset has kept the Sangha unscathed through many difficult challenges and continues to provide strength for advancement into the future.

Even in the changed circumstances of the present time, the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha has not only maintained its relevance but has succeeded in expanding it further. This is possible mainly due to timely decision-making and strict adherence to rules. The Sangha remains ever vigilant and conscious so that it does not deviate from the original ideals of the Guru amid the rush of modernity. The approaches adopted by the Sangha to attract the youth towards spirituality and guide them onto the right path are truly commendable. By involving young men and women in organizational activities, the seeds of unity and discipline are sown among them. As a result, it has also become possible to resist the decline of morality in society. When a young person learns to follow the rules and principles of the Sangha, he becomes not only a good devotee but also a good citizen. In this way, through individual building, the Sangha plays an important role in society building and ultimately in nation building. This continuity keeps the organizational foundation of the Sangha strong for the future as well. Every step proves that the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha does not rest merely on past glory; it is equally committed to the present and the future.

The deepest aspect of the organizational unity of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha lies in its cultivation of literature and culture. The various books, magazines, and souvenir volumes published under the auspices of the Sangha not only provide intellectual nourishment but also bind all members in a mental bond. The exchange of ideas and the pursuit of knowledge further strengthen the unity of the organization. When everyone studies the same kind of literature and grows up in the same cultural environment, their mindset naturally becomes similar. This mental unity is the primary source of the Sangha's strength.

The impartiality and competence of the central leadership of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha-particularly those holding the positions of president, vice-president, general secretary, and others-guide the organization in the right direction. The decisions they take are not dictated by emotion but are made on the basis of careful review and reason. Even when differences of opinion arise, they are resolved on the basis of the Sangha's constitution or established rules. This legal framework and respect for rules protect the organization from any form of anarchy. The principle that "the rules are supreme" is deeply rooted in the mind of every member. Therefore, no matter how powerful an individual may be, no one is above the rules of the Sangha. This sense of justice and impartiality generates trust in the minds of ordinary members. They know that their dignity is protected within the Sangha and that their opinions carry weight. This trust is the real thread of unity.

The concept of unity and discipline in the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha is not confined within the four walls of the organization; it is also connected with the broader interests of society. The united role the Sangha plays during various disasters or national crises is an excellent example of patriotism and social service. Whether it is floods or any other natural calamity, the service wing of the Sangha always stands by the side of the afflicted. Through such service, they bring to life in reality the Guru's philosophy of "Jivi shiwa" and "Naren-dre Narayana." Participation in such acts of social service further strengthens the bond of unity among the members. They realize that they are not merely people practicing religion, but that a great responsibility towards society rests upon them. This sense of responsibility keeps them always active and disciplined.

Not only in Assam but also outside Assam, through the propagation of Sankarite culture, the Sangha has raised the name of Assam in the wider Indian society. This universal outlook has taught the members of the Sangha to think on a broader scale, as a result of which their mindset has expanded and they have become capable of moving freely in the vast sky of unity, liberated from narrowness.

In conclusion, it may be said that the organizational discipline and unity of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha are not only worthy of praise; they are an ideal for the entire human society.

By internalizing the Guru's philosophy, respecting democratic values, and working for the welfare of society, this Sangha has created a unique example that will remain forever memorable. Its strong organizational foundation, selfless workers, and the devotional strength of countless devotees are the primary sources of this unity. As long as the Assamese nation exists, as long as the ideals of the Mahapurusha endure, the glorious journey of the Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha will continue uninterrupted. This discipline and unity will continue to guide future generations and keep Assamese social life illuminated with beauty, order, and spiritual consciousness.