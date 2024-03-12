Ornamental fishery potential in Northeast

Ornamental fish culture is a popular hobby, and ornamental fish species found in India have very high demand around the world. Compared to the high global demand, India’s share in the export of ornamental fish is only 0.4%. Singapore is the largest exporter of ornamental fish, while India is ranked 31st among exporting countries. European countries provide the largest market for ornamental fish, while the United States is the single largest importer of ornamental fish. The Northeast region accounts for nearly 85% of ornamental fish exports in India. Therefore, increasing the export of ornamental fish by India can bring huge benefits to the northeastern region. The flagship scheme “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) of the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying envisages ushering in a Blue Revolution in the country, including the development of ornamental fish. The scheme focuses on sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India, with the highest-ever investment of Rs. 20,000 crore in the fisheries sector for a period of 5 years, with effect from the financial year 2020–21 to 2024–25 in all the States and Union Territories. Official data estimates the total annual trade of ornamental fish in the region at about Rs. 20 crore. However, the illegal trade of ornamental fish from the region is also huge, as traditional fishermen who have no knowledge of the high demand for indigenous fish species in the global market sell such fish at throwaway prices to traders. The pragmatic solution to the problem lies with the states in the region leveraging a special focus on ornamental fish development and submitting comprehensive proposals under the PMMSY. There are about 250 species of ornamental fish found in the region, and only 58 species are exported. Conservation of the ecological landscape of the freshwater habitat of these fish species is of immense importance. At the same time, it must be ensured that there is no overexploitation of natural habitats to meet growing domestic and global demand. Fisherfolk in the states of the region can draw lessons from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Kerala, where ornamental fish production has gathered momentum and has become very successful. West Bengal has the highest number of ornamental fish production centres, followed by Tamil Nadu, which ranks second from the top. Success stories of ornamental fishery development by entrepreneurs in the northeast region need to be patronized to demonstrate the potential of the trade to other potential entrepreneurs in the sector. The number of fish farmers rearing ornamental fish is growing steadily, but they have not been connected to a well-knit marketing chain, which needs to be addressed. Research activities relating to the documentation and trade potential of ornamental fish species found in the region have increased, but adequate financial and infrastructure support can push them to the next level. The government provides subsidies for ornamental fish rearing, but information and awareness need to be raised about the finer details of procedures to obtain subsidies and other assistance. The increase in overall fish production in Assam and other states in the region is indicative of fishing as a sustainable livelihood option and an attractive entrepreneurial venture becoming popular in the region. This has created an ecosystem for promotion of conservation and rearing of indigenous species, including ornamental species, among the fishermen. Improving the export preparedness of the region, which is still very poor, also needs equal attention so that once commercial ornamental fishery units start producing with the expectation of an export market, they do not have to be disappointed by any shortcomings. The onus of realising the optimal potential of ornamental fish exports in the Northeast lies primarily with the fishery departments of the region.