Orunodoi 3.0: Rising hope and aspirations

Subir Dutta

(suveerdutta@gmail.com)

Problems in our society always stem from inequality.

Therefore, it is important to strengthen the life-sustaining foundation of our society to enable it to support the needs of life, especially of those living in the periphery. Empowering all sections of the people, especially the marginalized and women, is key to building a future we aspire to see.

Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi said, “Man becomes great exactly in the degree in which he works for the welfare of his fellow men.” Aligned with the spirit of this adage, the government of Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, is serving the state to deliver strength and optimism to its people. Under the Chief Minister’s visionary leadership, the government has launched ‘Orunodoi,’ a visionary scheme, which reflects the state government’s unflinching commitment to empower the vulnerable sections of our society, especially the women.

Since its launch in 2020-21, Orunodoi has stood as a beacon of hope to lakhs of people across the state, especially the women who occupy the core of this transformative scheme. Taking a look at its beginning, the present Chief Minister of the state, who was then the Finance Minister, in a speech at the sanctum sanctorum of the Assam Legislative Assembly said, “This will be the ‘foremost bead’ among the Ashtadash Mukutar Unnoyonee Maala and, to my mind, the most powerful scheme ever to be announced in this Legislative Assembly.”

Proving the vision of the Chief Minister right, the implementation of the scheme in phases has demonstrated its merits to be a life enabler, influencing the lives of more than 24.6 lakh Antodaya till today. However, the launch of Orunodoi 3.0, which will touch the lives of 37.20 lakh people across 126 Assembly constituencies in the state, will deal a tectonic shift in the way good governance initiatives and poverty alleviation programmes change the lives of the people.

Orunodoi guarantees financial help to the poor women, bringing them out of the pangs of poverty by making substantial income transfers for their health and nutritional needs and economic security. Moreover, closely aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of development, today we have JAM trinity, which is Jandhan Account, AADHAR, and mobile connectivity, which provides the government an opportunity to take Orunodoi 3.0 to achieve unprecedented success. Under this scheme, an eligible beneficiary will be entitled to Rs. 1,250 per month. The amount will cater to the needs of essential items such as medicines, pulses, sugar, fruits and vegetables, electricity subsidy, etc. The amount will be directly credited to the beneficiaries’ bank account on the 10th of every month, much to the respite to them.

For selection of beneficiaries of Orunodoi 3.0, utmost care will be taken to include Orunodoi 1.0 and Orunodoi 2.0 beneficiaries if they conform to the Orunodoi 3.0 guidelines. The District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) will be constituted in each district with key public representatives under the District Commissioner. DLMC will select the beneficiaries, ensuring that the process is fair, transparent, and toeing the Orunodoi 3.0 guidelines. The District Commissioner will further constitute a three- or four-member committee for every polling station in rural areas for convening goan sabhas. So the selection process will be completely democratic in nature without any fear or favour.

For identification of beneficiaries, a household will nominate an adult woman, aged 18 or more, to receive benefits under Orunodoi 3.0. If a particular household has a Divyangjan member, the household will nominate the Divyanjan as the beneficiary, irrespective of gender. The applicant under Orunodoi 3.0 should be a permanent resident of Assam presently residing in any part of the state with a valid AADHAR-seeded ration card.

Widow, unmarried woman (above the age of 45 years), divorcee, deserted woman, transgender, and Divyangjan old/infirm women residing in government-registered old age homes will be considered beneficiaries. Moreover, women in any household where any member is suffering from HIV/Thalassemia/Hemophilia/CeCerebral Palsy/Leprosy/Autistic Spectrum Disorder, destitute women, or women in households whose composite income is less than Rs. 2 lakh per annum will be included in Orunodoi 3.0.

The scheme is a transformative initiative aimed at economic empowerment and inclusive growth. Through direct financial support, the Assam government is ensuring that the most vulnerable households have the means for a better life. It is really a milestone in Assam’s journey towards breaking the cycle of poverty and fortifying the foundation of a more equitable society.

As the name suggests, Orunodoi 3.0 will mark the rise of an era when the poor and underprivileged get the dignity of life and are treated as important members of our state. This path-breaking initiative is a way forward in touching the lives of our people and giving them social and economic security. Indeed, Orunodoi, has made Assam a cynosure, as other states are also emulating this development model as an echelon to improve their people’s lives.