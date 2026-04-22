Our power, our planet: Shaping a sustainable future together

Dr. Dilip Kumar Deka

(dilipkumardeka@gmail.com)

Earth Day, which is celebrat-ed on April 22 every year, was started in 1970 as part of a national initiative to raise public awareness of environmental issues. John McConnell, a peace activist, came up with the concept for Earth Day during a 1969 UNESCO summit in San Francisco. He suggested a global day to honour the planet and promote peace. This concept was eventually transformed into a national environmental teach-in by Senator Gaylord Nelson. The initiative was organized by young activist Denis Hayes, a Harvard University graduate student, under the direction of Senator Gaylord Nelson. An estimated 20 million Americans, or around 10% of the US population at the time, took part in demonstrations, marches, and teach-ins on the first Earth Day in 1970. Senator Gaylord Nelson and his students Denis Hayes planned the demonstration to urge action and increase awareness of environmental issues. Over 200 million people participated in Earth Day in over 140 countries by 1990, making it a worldwide celebration. Since its founding on April 22, 1970, Earth Day has grown to encompass a variety of global events with 1 billion participants in more than 193 countries. In order to maximize student involvement, the date was chosen to occur between spring vacation and final exams at educational institutions. Every year, a certain theme is used to commemorate Earth Day. Today, Earth Day is honoured worldwide, with festivities and events taking place in numerous countries and localities.

On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Earth Day 2026 will be observed to commemorate the 56th anniversary of the largest environmental movement in the world. “Our Power, Our Planet” is the theme for Earth Day in 2026. Although April 22 is the main day, significant activities and community events start on Saturday, April 18 and go through April 24 to make participation accessible to working people.

Our power lies in our ability to think, choose, and act responsibly towards the environment. It is reflected in the small decisions we make every day- how we use energy, conserve water, maintain cleanliness, promote greenery, and treat the natural world around us. The adoption of sustainable behaviours, the transition to renewable energy, the decrease in waste, and the avoidance of plastic all show the power of human action.

At the same time, our planet is the Earth- our only home- rich with forests, oceans, biodiversity, and life-supporting resources. In addition, the Earth, our one and only home, is abundant in forests, seas, wildlife, and resources that sustain life. It gives us food to support life, water to drink, and air to breathe. However, human-caused issues like pollution, deforestation, and climate change are putting this planet in more danger. The concept of “Our Power, Our Planet” serves as a reminder that how prudently we use our power will determine the future of the planet. We can save the earth for next generations if we behave properly and cooperatively.

Renewable energy sources like solar, wind, geothermal, tidal, and biomass are plentiful and limitless, and they should be preferred for the sustainable growth of our world. The Earth’s geothermal heat is practically always accessible, the sun shines daily, and the wind blows continuously. There are very few or no hazardous emissions from renewable energy. From modest, dispersed installations (like rooftop solar panels) to massive solar farms or offshore wind turbines, renewable energy technologies can be implemented at a variety of scales. Because of its flexibility, renewable energy can be used in a variety of settings.

Global environmental issues necessitate concerted efforts at the local, national, and international levels. The power to protect our planet lies not only with governments and non-governmental organizations but also within each one of us. The Earth’s future is largely determined by the decisions humans make on a daily basis about energy usage, waste management, water conservation, and interactions with the natural world. Little things like turning off lights that are not being utilized, using less plastic, planting trees, and converting to renewable energy sources can have a big impact. It is our duty as young people to make a commitment to safeguarding the environment on Earth Day. We can help create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world by exercising our power properly. Our planet’s destiny is in our hands, and now is the moment to take action.

Marking over a decade of environmental advocacy, the Environmental Watch and Management Institute, Guwahati, is proud to announce its 11th Earth Day celebration, sponsored by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. Continuing this tradition, the Earth Day 2026 programme is being held today and tomorrow (22–23 April 2026) at Kaklabari Girls’ Higher Secondary School, located in Baksa district (Aspirational) near the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam, under the theme ‘Our Power, Our Planet. The programme will include a range of activities such as tree plantation, human chain and rally, drawing competition, exhibition, thought-provoking speech and cultural programme. In addition, an online activity will be conducted through a Google Form, featuring questions and answers on renewable energy, weather, climate, oceans, and geosciences, along with the Energy Saving Oath. In addition to the above programmes, the collection and weighing of plastic waste from nearby areas of Kaklabari Girls’ Higher Secondary School will continue throughout Earth Day Week, from 18 to 24 April 2026. The online form will be shared among participants and partner institutions across the regions and countries with which we interact, in order to enable global participation and to promote awareness, knowledge sharing, and commitment towards environmental conservation.