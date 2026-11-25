The resumption of the Imphal-Silchar-Imphal flight service after a gap of one year is welcome news, but the sustainability of regional flight routes in the northeast region still depends on subsidies, highlighting the persistent problem of the commercial viability of short-haul air connectivity. The resumption of the flight has been made possible under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme initiated by the Manipur Government. The scheme has been initiated to keep the fares affordable for local passengers. The affordable fare caps on regional air routes in the Northeast region highlight the financial constraints faced by local passengers, who require air connectivity to save time and enhance accessibility, yet are unable to afford the high dynamic airfares. The sustainability of the resumed flight services will heavily depend on the Manipur government continuing the VGF scheme to subsidise fares on this route. The initiation of the VGF scheme by a state government calls for collaboration between the central and state governments in sharing the VGF under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) as part of the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) initiative. Under RCS-UDAN in the northeast region, the central government bears 90% of VGF, while the state government contributes the remaining 10%, and 50% of the seats are offered at capped, regulated fares. Official data presents a grim picture of the UDAN initiative in the region. While a total of 90 routes were operationalised across all phases of UDAN for the Northeastern States, only 38 routes are currently operational. Further, 28 routes in the region have completed their three-year Viability Gap Funding (VGF) tenure and are presently non-operational. The parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture made a critical observation in one of its reports that the cumulative public expenditure on RCS-UDAN exceeding Rs. 9,200 crore over eight years has not been subjected to a formal independent impact assessment. The central government, implementing the parliamentary panel’s recommendation for the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is commissioning a comprehensive independent impact assessment of RCS-UDAN, which will also help find out the actual reason behind more than 50% of RCS-UDAN routes remaining non-operational in the region. The committee recommended that the independent assessment should cover cost per passenger on each route, route-wise viability metrics, the proportion of routes achieving self-sustainability upon VGF completion, comparison of cost-effectiveness between different aircraft types deployed, passenger demographic and connectivity outcomes, and employment generated. The Committee also recommended that each UDAN route be periodically reviewed with clearly defined entry and exit criteria so that routes with less than threshold performance could be restructured, as continued support without review could reduce the efficiency of the scheme. The central government informed the parliament in July that Modified UDAN is being implemented from 2026-27 to 2035-36 with an outlay of Rs. 28,840 crore, including Rs 12,159 crore for the development of aerodromes, Rs 10,043 crore for VGF to support airline operators, Rs 2,577 crore for operation and maintenance support, and Rs 3,661 crore for developing 200 heliports in the northeastern region, Himalayan and Islands States/Union Territories and Aspirational districts. As the scheme aims to connect 120 new destinations and serve 4 crore passengers over the next 10 years across the country, including the northeast region, understanding the challenges of keeping the RSC-UDAN routes operational in the region remains crucial. The parliamentary committee recommends incorporating lessons from independent assessments into the modified UDAN scheme design, which is a pragmatic suggestion to achieve the core objective of making air connectivity accessible and affordable for common citizens. For the northeast region specifically, the central government has set the target of 16 routes, 4 airports/heliports, and approximately one lakh passengers flying under modified UDAN. The impressive numbers must not distract attention of policymakers and executives from the uncomfortable fact that UDAN has collapsed on more than half of the routes, leaving the aspirations of the people in the region to access affordable air travel largely unfulfilled. The parliamentary panel made the observation that Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) constitutes 30-40 per cent of airline operating expenses in India, compared to significantly lower proportions in competing jurisdictions, directly inflating airfares and constraining route viability on short-haul and regional routes, and it pushed for the Ministry of Civil Aviation to present to the GST council a comprehensive quantified impact analysis demonstrating the effect of ATF inclusion under GST on airline operating costs, ticket prices, route viability, and traffic growth. However, as the states in the region reduced the Value Added Tax on ATF, the problem of RCS-UDAN route viability in the region appears to lie elsewhere. The Northeastern states desperately need regular, reliable, and affordable air connectivity with assured frequency to boost tourism and economic development and overcome the challenges posed by their geography. Making every approved RCS-UDAN route operational at the earliest should be an immediate priority for the central government and the Northeastern states.