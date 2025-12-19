Overhauling seed production in Assam

Seed production is pivotal to agricultural growth and plays a foundational role in sustainable, commercial-scale production. Availability of a variety of seeds suitable to local agroclimatic conditions at affordable prices to farmers is crucial for food security through year-long growing of different crops. The performance audit of the Assam Seeds Corporation Limited (ASCL) conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India revealing overdependence of the state on outside procurement lays bare the vulnerability in the state’s agriculture sector. Growing vulnerabilities of the state’s agriculture sector due to climate change impact demand that the state build its seed production capacity for resilience and sustainable production. The report points out that the Assam Government’s Seed Procurement Policy mandates ASCL to make efforts for the production of seeds in the state either through its seed farms or by encouraging registered growers to undertake large-scale seed production under a buy-back agreement, but during 2018-2024, ASCL supplied merely 0.28 per cent from its own production, and it supplied the balance through outside procurement. Persistent failure to increase its own production is a critical gap in the state’s food security, as it makes the state vulnerable to seed availability, quality and price volatility at procurement sources. Overall shortfall of 34% in annual targets of paddy seeds and more than 90% in the case of non-paddy seeds during this six-year-long period, as highlighted in the audit report, present a depressing picture of seed production in the state. The year-wise shortfall ranged between 6.70 and 49.86 per cent (paddy seeds) and 18.71 and 100 per cent (non-paddy) during this period, which is reflective of not prioritising seed production while planning for boosting agricultural production. The CAG report also found that ASCL had not prepared any perspective or long-term plan during this period for carrying out productivities aligned with the Seed Rolling Plan prepared by the state government. It is baffling to know from the audit findings that the state government also did not insist on ASCL for implementation of the SRP. The Agriculture Department placing the indents on ASCL for the supply of seeds for the distribution of seeds to farmers under various schemes and programmes on an annual basis, even though the corporation insisted on the department communicating their seed requirement at least three years in advance, reveals a lack of coordination which needs to be addressed urgently to reverse the situation. This is also crucial for reducing ASCL’s dependence on private seed producers/suppliers to meet the demand of the agriculture department and expand its market potential. The Seed Division of the Ministry of Agriculture also issued an advisory to the states in which it insisted that the preparation of the Seed Rolling Plan is basically an exercise by which the states assess the seed requirement in different crops grown in the area and its suitable varieties (for Kharif and Rabi seasons) as per the prescribed seed rate, the area under crop/variety, and its seed replacement rate three years in advance. Other key gaps in ASCL performance included in the CAG report are the lack of a robust system for collection and analysis of vital market information relating to the seed sector, such as data on demand and supply, availability of seed stock, prices in local markets, lack of marketing information of its neighbouring states, non-formulation of a strategy to find out yearly total requirement, and pricing policies adopted by other suppliers, including the qualities and varieties of seeds. The audit found that ASCL is not maintaining any seed bank for the scientific storage of genetically pure varieties of seeds for utilisation in the future in the event of natural calamities, and in the absence of any such facility, it had to depend on private growers to meet the physical targets for the storage of seeds allotted by the central government under the National Seed Reserve. The company was also unable to avail itself of the benefits of the central government’s scheme relating to a one-time revolving fund to meet the procurement cost of seeds to be stored; financial assistance for infrastructural development; purchase of machinery, plants, etc., which calls for a comprehensive review of its working to find out all critical gaps and take pragmatic measures to address those. ASCL drawing up a production and procurement plan, in line with the Seed Rolling Plan of the state government to ensure the tentative seed requirement of the state at least three years in advance, as recommended by CAG, is crucial to increase the self-reliance of the state in the production of foundational and certified seeds. The availability of quality non-paddy seeds at affordable prices is essential to achieve the goal of multi-cropping through crop diversification and reduce rice fallow, improve soil health and diversify the state’s food basket. Yet, the CAG report revealing more than a 90% shortfall in non-paddy seeds poses a hurdle to increasing cropping intensity and crop diversification. Assam needs a robust seed production and distribution system to meet its agricultural goals and ensure its food security.