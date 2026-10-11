Review by Rupak G. Duarah

(Email: rintu.duarah@gmail.com)

Papari Barman’s Parua Pohoniya, a work that has recently made a significant mark on Assamese literature, is a notable collection of short stories. In it, the problems, dreams and limitations of people crushed by poverty are portrayed with rare linguistic skill and in a deeply moving manner. The painful life stories of the helpless people depicted in these stories do not leave the reader’s thoughts and mind untouched; rather, they leave a deep impression. Through the powerful portrayal of human problems, tightly constructed sentences, the timely use of examples and similes, the momentum of the narratives, and the suggestive use of colloquial dialogue, the stories emerge as polished, successful and mature works.

Similarly, Barman seems to have drawn very close to the quiet, unassuming and simple rural characters she portrays. Unless a writer can live with sorrow, witness poverty at close quarters, and internalise grief and pain, it is no easy task to bring the unexpressed thoughts and consciousness of the human mind vividly into the realm of literature. It is evident that Barman has succeeded as a storyteller in Parua Pohoniya. This success gives the stories a distinct quality and an uncommon artistic touch. It is largely for this reason that she received the Munin Barkataki Literary Award in 2024 and the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad Yuva Puraskar in 2025.

In the name of literary creation, Barman has neither written numerous books in a short period nor, in the hope of gaining quick recognition, continued publishing countless pieces here and there without pause. Though limited in number, her works unmistakably reflect dedication, concentration, social responsibility, honesty and awareness. She is undoubtedly worthy of praise for this exceptional literary contribution. Although Barman has made her contribution to Assamese literature through a single collection of short stories, Parua Pohoniya, which is as small as a porua, this little book has achieved great stature in terms of quality.

Barman’s Parua Pohoniya brings together eleven engaging stories, including Morog, Lilir Edin, Kathor Bakash, Dhanonjay Aru Eta Bakash, Parua Pohoniya, Bherar Jaak, Jiya Tora, Junuka, Silor Chuburi, Pakhilachakra and Gaant. Each story stands out for its distinct character, subject, narrative style and suggestiveness. Speaking about the inspiration behind these stories, the writer has said: “After growing up, a restlessness stirred within me. As I witnessed the struggles of people, society and the various characters around me, I gradually came to understand that every person has a deep attachment to life. Even after losing everything, people want to go on living because of that attachment. I wanted to tell some stories that perhaps no one had ever told before. To do so, I repeatedly refined the restless murmurs of thoughts moving through my mind and put them into writing.”

Adorned with attractive cover art by Tarali Barman, the 238-page Parua Pohoniya has been published by Panchajanya Books, a leading publishing house in Guwahati. This essential collection by Papari Barman, an influential and promising storyteller of the younger generation, is priced at just Rs 250.