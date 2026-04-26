Researchers must be congratulated for having discovered a new species of rare “fanged” mud-nest- ing frog – Limnonectes motijheel – in the Namdapha Tiger Reserve in eastern Arunachal Pradesh recently. The medium-sized frog, which has been identified by the Wildlife Institute of India, is unique for its “woooooak” call, fanged jaw, and ability to build cup-shaped mud nests for its eggs. The discovery was made by a team from the Wildlife Institute of India through surveys in the dense rainforests of Namdapha. One unique characteristic of the newly discovered frog is that its fanged jaw is likely used for territorial combat or feeding. It has an inverted V-shaped ridge on its back and a dark line between its eyes. As has been reported, researchers have also confirmed the presence of the Himalayan cascade frog – Amolops nyingchiensis – in the Dibang basin of Arunachal Pradesh for the first time in India. These findings, including the Limnonectes species, underscore the immense, often undocumented biodiversity of the rich and unexplored forests of Arunachal Pradesh. It is important to note that the frontier state cradled in the lap of the Eastern Himalayas is widely recognized as a “paradise for biologists” and a global biodiversity hotspot due to its exceptionally high species diversity, unique habitats, and extensive, largely uncharted forest. The state’s forests are home to more than 500 species of birds, including highly endangered, restricted-range species. It is a premier location for studying biodiversity, with 7 of the world’s 16 primate species found there. What is significant is that Arunachal Pradesh remains one of the least explored regions scientifically, leading to frequent new discoveries of plants, fish, and animals, such as Strobilanthes gigantica and the Pallas’s cat. Still largely unexplored, Arunachal Pradesh, with approximately 79.63% of its geographical area under forest and tree cover, acts as a massive repository of biodiversity, much of which is still undocumented due to rugged terrain and limited scientific accessibility. While mammals and birds are better documented, invertebrates and small reptiles and amphibians in high-altitude zones are still largely unknown, offering a rich area for future research. Higher elevations, particularly between 1,500 m and 4,000 m, and remote districts like Shi-Yomi and Dibang Valley are considered unexplored, potentially hosting unknown species.