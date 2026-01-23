Parakram Divas: Remembering Netaji and the courage to act

Siddharth Roy

Parakram Divas, observed on January 23, marks the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, one of the most courageous and complex leaders of India’s freedom struggle. The day is not just a ceremonial tribute to a national hero; it is an invitation to reflect on the spirit of bravery, discipline and uncompromising patriotism that Netaji embodied. In remembering him, India is reminded that freedom was achieved not through one path alone, but through many approaches, united by a common goal of independence and dignity.

Subhash Chandra Bose was born at a time when India was deeply under colonial control, and resistance was often cautious and limited by fear of repression. From an early age, Bose showed an intense sense of purpose and intellectual brilliance. He cleared the prestigious Indian Civil Services examination in England, a dream for many Indians under British rule. Yet, at the peak of this achievement, he resigned, choosing service to the nation over personal success. This single act reveals much about the man, i.e., he believed that true leadership begins with sacrifice.

Netaji’s role in the freedom struggle was distinctive and bold. While Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence gave moral strength to the national movement, Bose believed that freedom could not be won without direct and forceful resistance to colonial power. This difference in approach sometimes led to ideological conflict, but it also enriched the freedom struggle by offering alternative strategies. Bose respected Gandhi deeply, even addressing him as the “Father of the Nation”, yet he was firm about pursuing his own path. Indian freedom was strong precisely because it could accommodate such diversity of thought.

As President of the Indian National Congress in the late 1930s, Bose attempted to push the movement towards a more radical and decisive direction. However, disagreements with the Congress leadership led him to step away from the party’s mainstream politics. Instead of retreating into obscurity, Bose chose the more dangerous road of international diplomacy and military resistance. He sought support from India’s enemies of the British Empire during the Second World War, a decision that remains debated but cannot be dismissed lightly. In desperate times, he believed, desperate measures were justified to break the chains of colonial rule.

Netaji’s most enduring contribution was the formation and leadership of the Indian National Army (INA). Revived and reorganised under his command, the INA brought together Indian soldiers and civilians from across Southeast Asia. His call, “Give me blood, and I will give you freedom,” was not a slogan of violence for its own sake but a powerful appeal for total commitment to the cause of liberation. The INA’s campaigns may not have led directly to military victory, but they shook the moral foundations of British authority in India. They proved that Indians were willing to fight and die for their freedom.

The impact of Bose and the INA extended far beyond the battlefield. The trials of INA officers after the war triggered massive public support and unrest across India, including within the British Indian armed forces. Many historians believe these events hastened the British decision to leave India. Netaji’s legacy, therefore, lies not only in what he achieved during his lifetime but also in how his actions altered the course of history in ways that outlived him.

Parakram Divas is an occasion to ask what modern India can learn from Subhash Chandra Bose. First, his life teaches us the value of courage, i.e., the courage to think differently, to challenge prevailing norms, and to act decisively when the moment demands it. Bose was never comfortable with half-measures. He believed that freedom, dignity and national pride required bold leadership and personal risk.

Netaji’s emphasis on discipline and unity remains deeply relevant. The INA was built on strict discipline, equality and a sense of collective purpose that cut across region, religion and caste. At a time when Indian society was deeply divided, Bose imagined a united nation bound by shared ideals rather than narrow identities. In today’s India, where social and political divisions often dominate public discourse, this lesson is particularly important.

Bose reminds us of the importance of self-reliance and national confidence. He wanted Indians to believe in their own strength rather than wait for reforms granted by colonial rulers. This spirit resonates with India’s contemporary emphasis on self-reliance in economic, technological and strategic domains. However, Bose’s idea of self-reliance was never inward-looking; it was confident, outward-facing and rooted in global awareness.

Netaji’s life underlines the importance of placing the nation above personal ambition. In an era where public life is often driven by short-term gains and image-building, Bose’s example stands apart. He accepted hardship, exile and uncertainty without seeking recognition or reward. Even the mystery surrounding his disappearance adds to the sense that he belonged more to history and ideals than to personal legacy.

As India observes Parakram Divas, remembering Subhash Chandra Bose should go beyond statues, slogans and ceremonial events. His life challenges us to reflect on the quality of leadership we value and the kind of nation we wish to build. Courage without hatred, discipline without intolerance, and patriotism without narrowness – these were the ideals Netaji stood for. Honouring him truly means carrying forward his spirit of parakram, not just in times of crisis, but in the everyday choices we make as citizens of a free India.