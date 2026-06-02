Parents: The first gurus, the silent architects of the soul

World Parents Day is on June 1

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

In every civilisation, the story of humanity begins not in institutions, scriptures, or systems, but in the sacred space of family. Before a child learns language, religion, philosophy, or success, the child first learns love through the mother’s embrace and trust through the father’s presence. Parents are not merely biological creators; they are the first spiritual architects of human consciousness. Modern life often measures success through wealth, status, and achievements. Yet, parents lay the deepest foundations of a meaningful life much earlier—through their quiet lessons, values, and invisible sacrifices. They become the first school, the first temple, and the first living scripture that a child encounters.

Ancient Indian wisdom beautifully expresses this truth: Matru Devo Bhava, Pitru Devo Bhava—“Let the mother be revered as divine; let the father be revered as divine.” This is not merely a cultural statement; it is a profound spiritual insight. Divinity is first experienced in the compassion of a mother and the guidance of a father. A mother does not simply nurture a child’s body; she shapes sensitivity, empathy, tenderness, and emotional intelligence. Her silent endurance becomes the child’s first lesson in love without conditions. The father, in his own way, becomes the symbol of strength, responsibility, discipline, and vision. Together, they create not only a home but also a sacred ecosystem where character blossoms. Parenthood, in its highest form, is a spiritual practice.

A true parent is not one who merely raises successful children but one who awakens goodness within them. They sow seeds of kindness, gratitude, humility, forgiveness, and compassion. They teach that life is not about possession but purpose, not about competition but contribution. In today’s fast-paced world, families find themselves increasingly surrounded by noise—technology, ambition, speed, and endless distractions. Yet children still seek what they have always sought: presence, listening, affection, and values. Material comforts may decorate life, but only emotional and spiritual nourishment gives it depth. Parents become creators of joy when they consciously bring spirituality into everyday living. This is achieved not through sermons, but through lived examples.

A family prayer before meals, a moment of silence together, reading inspiring literature, expressing gratitude at the end of the day, celebrating kindness, encouraging service, or simply spending time in heartfelt conversations—these small practices become transformative spiritual experiments. They create emotional harmony and inner richness. Children do not inherit values through instructions; they absorb them through observation. If parents live with balance, children learn peace. If parents practise compassion, children learn humanity. If parents embody integrity, children learn character. Thus, parenting becomes an act of silent transmission.

The great spiritual traditions of the world repeatedly affirm that the family is the cradle of civilisation. A harmonious society cannot emerge from fragmented homes. Peace in the world begins with peace in relationships; peace in relationships begins with respect; and respect starts at home. Parents are therefore not only builders of families—they are builders of the future. Yet spirituality also invites another beautiful understanding: parents themselves must continue evolving. Age should not become a burden of memories but a celebration of wisdom. They must remain learners, seekers, and creators of joy. A joyful parent transmits hope; a peaceful parent radiates stability. The later years of life are not meant for withdrawal from meaning but for flowering into more profound awareness. Elderhood can become a season of inner fulfilment, reflection, creativity, and guidance.

Every parent carries within them an unwritten scripture of experience. Their journeys, struggles, sacrifices, and victories become invaluable wisdom for future generations. When families listen to their elders, they do not merely hear stories—they inherit consciousness. World Parents Day is therefore more than an occasion of gratitude. It is an invitation to rediscover the sacredness of parenthood. Parents are not shadows standing behind us; they are roots beneath us. They teach us how to walk, but more importantly, they teach us how to live. In an age searching for mental peace, emotional balance, and spiritual fulfilment, perhaps humanity needs to return once again to its oldest wisdom—that a loving family is not merely a social unit; it is a spiritual sanctuary. And parents are its silent lamps, illuminating life with love, values, and grace.