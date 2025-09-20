Peace is the path: India’s vision for a troubled world

Lalit Garg

(The writer can be reached at lalitgarg11@gmail.com)

The International Day of Peace, observed every year on 21 September, reminds us of humanity’s greatest need in today’s troubled times. When the world is engulfed in wars, violence, terrorism, climate crisis, and widening inequalities, peace is no longer just an ideal—it is the very foundation of human survival. History bears testimony to the devastation that wars have brought. Two world wars claimed millions of lives, shattered countless families, and struck a deep blow to the dreams of civilization. Even today, from Ukraine to Syria and Afghanistan to Africa, the fires of conflict and terrorism rage on. Innocent civilians, women, and children are the worst sufferers. Refugee camps, displaced populations, and broken homes testify that war and terrorism never solve problems—they only create deeper crises.

The United Nations was founded precisely to safeguard peace and cooperation. In 1981, the UN General Assembly declared 21 September as the International Day of Peace, to remind humanity that ceasefire, dialogue, and non-violence are the only paths to preserve civilization. At the UN headquarters, a peace bell is rung each year—symbolising that without peace on Earth, life itself cannot be secure. Today, science and technology have given humanity unprecedented power and resources, yet fear, insecurity, and violence have also multiplied. The nuclear arms race threatens annihilation. Economic inequalities and the scramble for resources are sparking new conflicts. Climate change and environmental crises are sowing seeds of fresh disputes. In this backdrop, the International Day of Peace is not a mere ceremonial occasion but a warning and a call—to rise above the culture of war and violence and build a culture of peace, dialogue, and cooperation. It asks us: Can we overcome the narrow walls of religion, caste, and politics to live as one global family? Can we make education, compassion, and non-violence the foundation of our lives and societies?

India has always played a remarkable role in the direction of world peace, and in the present era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given it new energy and global recognition. From international platforms, he has repeatedly invoked the vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World is One Family) and “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”

At the United Nations and G20 Summits, Modi has emphasized dialogue, diplomacy, non-violence, and coexistence as superior alternatives to conflict and war. Under India’s leadership, the G20 agenda gave priority to peace and sustainable development. Global cooperation against terrorism, the recognition of yoga as a universal tool for peace and mental balance, the International Solar Alliance for climate action, and the global observance of International Day of Non-Violence—all provide a long-term foundation for peace. Modi rightly asserts, “Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the presence of justice, equality, and cooperation.” Under India’s guidance, the world is being offered not just economic and political support, but also ethical, spiritual, and cultural direction through the values of ahimsa, yoga, and moral leadership.

Mahatma Gandhi proclaimed, “There is no path to peace. Peace is the path.” His words resonate today with even greater urgency. Nelson Mandela observed, “Peace is not built by weapons, but by trust and friendship.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres constantly warns, “The world needs diplomacy and dialogue, not weapons.” The non-violence and satyagraha envisioned by Gandhi remain humanity’s greatest hope for global peace. Swami Vivekananda, at the Parliament of Religions, reminded the world that religions are meant to unite humanity, not divide it. India’s contribution is not limited to philosophy; it is visible in practice. Indian peacekeepers form the largest contingent in UN peace missions, working in conflict zones across the globe. India has demonstrated, both in principle and in action, that peace is its core ideal.

The International Day of Peace inspires us to adopt coexistence, compassion, and dialogue—to free the world from fear and violence and build a global family of harmony. From peacekeepers on the frontlines of conflict to communities, classrooms, and individuals—everyone has a role in shaping a peaceful world. We must raise our voices against violence, hatred, discrimination, and inequality; practise coexistence; and embrace the world’s diversity. Peace-building can begin with simple acts—starting conversations about non-violence and disarmament, volunteering in communities, listening to voices different from our own, challenging discriminatory behaviour, fact-checking before posting online, supporting socially conscious brands, and contributing to organizations that promote sustainability and human rights. The United Nations continues to lead efforts to advance human rights, fight climate change, prevent conflicts, and address injustice. Its Peacebuilding Commission, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025, works to eliminate the roots of violence—poverty, inequality, and discrimination. Through its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the UN supports nations in their efforts to eradicate injustice, improve health, and ensure prosperity.

UN peacekeepers, working in difficult and dangerous conditions worldwide, inspire us to take action. The “ActNow” campaign has already mobilised millions globally to act on pressing issues, track their impact, and contribute to peace. The message of this day is clear: if humanity is to survive, it must abandon war, terrorism, and violence and embrace peace as the only path forward. Peace must echo not just in words but in lives, communities, and nations. Only when peace awakens within individuals, societies, and nations will the future of civilization be truly secure.