PEOPLE’S MOVEMENT IN NEPAL

Dr Jintu Sarma

(drjintusarma@gmail.com)

Nepal has a rich and turbulent history of protests, with citizens repeatedly taking to the streets to challenge autocratic rule and demand democratic rights. These movements have been instrumental in shaping the country’s modern political landscape, transitioning it from a monarchy to a federal democratic republic.

The 1951 Revolution: The first major democratic uprising in Nepal was the 1951 Revolution, also known as Prajatantra Aandolan (Democracy Movement). This movement aimed to end the 104-year-long, hereditary rule of the Rana dynasty, which had reduced the Shah monarchs to mere figureheads. Inspired by India’s independence movement, the Nepali Congress Party, with support from King Tribhuvan and other political forces, launched an armed and non-violent campaign. The movement was a success, leading to the end of Rana rule, the return of King Tribhuvan’s power, and the establishment of a multi-party parliamentary system.

The 1990 People’s Movement (Jana Andolan I): Following a brief period of democracy, King Mahendra dissolved the parliament in 1960 and established the partyless Panchayat system, an autocratic royal regime. This system, which lasted for 30 years, was marked by the suppression of political freedoms and a ban on political parties. The 1990 People’s Movement was a landmark multiparty movement that brought an end to the Panchayat system. The movement, led by a coalition of political parties, was fuelled by public dissatisfaction with the absolute monarchy, widespread poverty, and a lack of democratic representation. After a series of mass protests and strikes, King Birendra was forced to concede to the protesters’ demands. This led to the creation of a new constitution, which established a constitutional monarchy and reintroduced a multiparty democracy.

The 2006 People’s Movement (Jana Andolan II): Despite the restoration of democracy in 1990, Nepal’s political landscape remained unstable. The country was plunged into a decade-long civil war (1996-2006) between the government and Maoist insurgents, who sought to overthrow the monarchy and establish a communist republic. The conflict, coupled with frequent changes in government, corruption, and the tragic 2001 royal massacre, created widespread disillusionment. In 2005, King Gyanendra dismissed the government and assumed absolute power, citing the need to end the Maoist insurgency. This move was met with fierce opposition, sparking the 2006 People’s Movement, or Jana Andolan II. This time, a broad alliance of seven political parties and the Maoist rebels united to demand the restoration of democracy and the abolition of the monarchy. The 19-day-long uprising paralysed the country and forced King Gyanendra to reinstate parliament. This led to a peace agreement with the Maoists and, ultimately, the abolition of the monarchy in 2008, transforming Nepal into a federal democratic republic.

Nepal is once again in the throes of a major protest movement, this time spearheaded by a new generation of activists, often referred to as “Gen Z”. While previous movements focused on systemic political change, this latest wave of protests is a direct response to a mix of long-standing grievances and recent government actions. The immediate spark for the current protests was a social media campaign highlighting the lavish lifestyles of the children of powerful political figures, dubbed the “Nepo Kid” movement. This digital rebellion exposed a deep public frustration with systemic corruption and nepotism, which many believe is at the root of the country’s economic woes, high youth unemployment, and the mass migration of young Nepalis seeking work abroad. The online anger quickly spilt into the streets, showing that the youth’s fury goes far beyond a single issue. The government’s recent decision to ban over two dozen social media platforms, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), was a major catalyst for the protests. While the government claimed the ban was to enforce regulations and curb misuse of platforms, critics saw it as an attempt to stifle public dissent. The ban, which left TikTok as one of the few major platforms still accessible, was widely condemned as an attack on freedom of expression. This move added fuel to the existing anger and mobilised a large number of young people to take to the streets.

The protests have escalated dramatically, with demonstrators defying curfews and clashing with police, resulting in multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries. The public’s rage has led to arson attacks on the private residences of top politicians, including former prime ministers and the current president. The immense pressure from these demonstrations has forced the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had initially refused to step down. While the government has since lifted the social media ban, the protests continue, driven by the broader demands for accountability, an end to corruption, and fundamental political reforms. The current protests highlight the fragility of Nepal’s democracy, which has seen 13 governments since the monarchy’s abolition in 2008. The Gen Z movement has tapped into a widespread disillusionment with the political class, signalling that the Nepali people’s struggle for stability and good governance is far from over.