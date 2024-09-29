Perimenopause, menopause and mental health

Dr. Rijusmita Sarma

(The writer is a counselling psychologist. Can be reached at 8638716076

Perimenopause is the period when transitions begin in the body leading to menopause. It can start several years or months before menopause. During this time, there can be irregular periods that are lighter or heavier than normal, hot flushes, sleep problems, etc. Menopause is the time when a woman does not get periods for 12 consecutive months. Along with physical symptoms, mental health concerns also manifest during perimenopause and menopause.

These stages in reproductive health are generally experienced in the 40s and 50s. During these times, the body produces less oestrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. These hormones impact the way we think and the mood changes we experience. They also interact with other hormones like dopamine and serotonin, thus significantly affecting our mental health. However, it is also suggested that hormonal imbalance is one of the causes of mental health problems during menopause and perimenopause. There could be other stress factors like physical health problems, feelings about ageing, responsibilities of children and elderly parents, changes in societal roles, stress about financial health, etc., which can also contribute.

Some common mental health problems experienced are:

Depression: characterised by persistent low mood, loss of interest in activities the person otherwise enjoys, persistent fatigue, increased irritability, changes in sleep and appetite, feelings of guilt and worthlessness, lack of interest in social interactions, etc. If these symptoms persist for two weeks or more, professional assistance is recommended.

Anxiety: Persistent worry, fearfulness, difficulty in concentration, and restlessness, along with episodes of palpitation, sweating, tremors, and chest pain, accompanied by a feeling of impending doom, may also be experienced.

Some of the ways through which these symptoms can be managed are:

n Hormone replacement therapy

n Medications for depression and anxiety

n Counselling and psychotherapy

n Lifestyle changes like following sleep hygiene, exercising, and trying relaxation activities

n Connecting to support groups

n Taking care of the nutritional requirements of the body

A healthy way of approaching menopause is to talk about it. Definitely, we need to talk about the physical and mental health difficulties associated, but we also need to talk about not pathologising menopause.

It is a normal occurrence in every woman’s life. Changing our perspective towards menopause and ageing can be beneficial. The symptoms of perimenopause and menopause need to be taken care of, and let them not make us stop living fully.