Phanishwar Nath Renu: A pioneer of Hindi social fiction

Phanishwar Nath Renu is one of the most successful and influential writers, remembered for his vivid portrayal of events in rural Bharat through regional novels and for bringing regional dialects into the mainstream of Hindi literature. Renuji is counted among the most successful and inspiring creators of modern Hindi literature after the Premchand era. His first masterpiece social novel, titled “Maila Aanchal,” composed in 1954, gained the fame of being the most famous Hindi novel after Premchand’s “Godan,” and he was subsequently awarded the Padma Shri award in 1970 by the Government of India.

Phanishwar Nath Renu was born on March 4, 1921, in a poor Kurmi family in Aunrahi Hingna village under the then Purnia district (present-day Araria district) of Bihar. After completing his primary education in Forbesganj and Araria, he moved to Viratnagar (Nepal), where he completed his matriculation from Viratnagar Adarsh Vidyalaya, residing with the Koirala family. After passing his Intermediate in Arts course from Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya, he actively participated in Bharat’s freedom struggle. In 1950, he participated in the Nepalese revolutionary movement against the monarchy in Nepal, which resulted in the establishment of democracy there. He fell seriously ill in 1952–53, and during this period he became inclined towards writing. A glimpse of this period is found in his story, “Tabe Ekla Chalo Re.”.

Renuji laid the foundation of “Anchalik Katha” in Hindi literature. In his stories and novels, a successful attempt has been made to put into words every tune, every smell, every rhythm, every tone, every beauty, and every simplicity of rural life. There is a magical effect in his language and style that keeps the readers bound to him. His literature deeply captures rural diversities. He was an outstanding storyteller, and while reading his works, one feels as if someone is telling a living story. He has used the folk songs of rural life in a very creative way in his fiction. Renuji’s writings carry forward the social realist tradition of Premchand, and for this reason, he is called the “Premchand of Post-Independence.” His writing style was descriptive, in which each thought of the character was described in a captivating way. Renuji’s famous social novel, “Maila Aanchal,” depicts the lives of rural Bharat and its deprived people. The publication of this novel made him famous overnight as an eminent Hindi story writer.

The prominent novels composed by Renuji include Maila Aanchal (1954), Parati Parikatha (1957), Dirghtapa (1964), Juloos (1966), Kitne Chaurahe (1966), Kalank Mukti (1972), Paltu Babu Road (1979), and Is Jal Pralay Mein. He also wrote many story collections, like Ek Thumri (1959), Agnikhor (1973), Ek Shravani Dophari Ki Dhoop (1984), and Achhe Aadmi. Among his memoirs are Rin Jal-Dhan Jal, Van Tulsi Ki Gandh, Shrut Ashrut Purve, Totapur, Samay Ki Shila Par, Aatm Parichay, and Nepali Kranti Katha. His famous stories include Mare Gaye Gulfan, Ek Aadim Ratri Ki Mahak, Lal Paan Ki Begum, Panchlite, Tabe Ekla Chalo Re, Raspriya, Thes, Naina Jogin, Sanwadiya, Purani Kahani: Naya Paath, Pahalwan Ki Dholak, Akal Aur Bhains, Agni Sancharak, Atithi Satkar, Atha Balakandam, Abhinav, Party Ka Bhoot, Wonderful Studio, Vikat Sankat, Ek Akahani Ka Supatra, and Pranon Mein Ghule Huye Rang.

Renuji’s short story “Mare Gaye Gulfan” was adapted into the famous film “Teesri Kasam” in 1966, directed by Basu Bhattacharya and produced by famous lyricist Shailendra. Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman played the lead roles in this film. Renuji also wrote the dialogue for this film. This film is considered a milestone in the world of cinema, in which the love story of Hiraman and Hirabai created a wonderful epic yet tragic narrative of love, and it continues to fascinate readers and audiences even today. In 2017, a short TV film based on one of his stories, “Panchlight,” presented a wonderful picture of village life.

In the 1972 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, Renuji contested as an independent candidate from the Farbisganj constituency to symbolically protest against the mismanagement and corruption prevailing in the government system. A group of litterateurs, writers, and intellectuals went from village to village to campaign in his favour, during which the poetic slogan “Kah Do Gaon Gaon Mein, Abki Iss Chunav Mein, Vote Denge Naav Mein” became widely popular.

In 1974, he actively participated in the Bihar Sapta Kranti Aandolan under the leadership of Jayaprakash Narayan, and showing his solidarity towards the movement, he returned the title of ‘Padma Shri’ in protest against the anti-people policies of the government during the Emergency. During the movement, he was also bled many times by the ‘lathis’ of the police. On April 11, 1977, after a prolonged illness, this litterateur left his mortal body and merged into the five elements.