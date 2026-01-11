Believe it or not, India generates roughly 26,000 tonnes of plastic waste per day, which works out to about 9.4 million tonnes per annum. The pervasive increase in plastic waste in India presents a significant and escalating challenge to public health and the environment. The sheer volume of non-biodegradable refuse, stemming from widespread consumption of single-use plastics, introduces numerous daily hazards that subtly undermine community well-being. There is no dispute over the fact that the plastic menace is a serious health hazard in India. As plastic waste volume increases, microplastics and toxic chemicals are increasingly contaminating air, water, and food, thus leading to risks of cancer, hormonal disruption, respiratory issues, organ damage, and developmental problems. Poor waste management and the open burning of plastic have become serious public health issues, and the elderly, children, sick, and pregnant women are the worst affected. Plastic particles from bags, bottles, and other items are known to cause oxidative stress and cellular damage. Chemicals used in plastics can disrupt hormones, thus causing metabolic issues, obesity, and reproductive problems. Open burning of plastic waste releases certain chemicals, which worsen air quality and cause respiratory illnesses and asthma and increase cancer risk. Open burning of plastic waste in homes, residential areas and municipal dumps is a major source of air pollution, as the combustion releases hazardous dioxins, furans, and heavy metals into the atmosphere, which are then inhaled by the population. Toxic chemicals increase risks for various cancers, kidney disease, and damage to the nervous system. Recent studies have also linked plastic burning to endocrine disruption, early puberty in children, and fertility problems. Plastic debris clogs waterways, while microplastics in soil affect agriculture, and chemicals contaminate drinking water sources. Regular use of plastic bottles also poses health hazards like infertility and cancer. While plastic use is inevitable in modern times, scientists working in areas of health have suggested several ways to reduce plastic use in order to reduce the health risks. They have identified four R’s that can help reduce plastic pollution. These are (a) refusing single-use items like straws, bags, and bottles; (b) reducing overall plastic consumption by choosing products with less packaging; (c) reusing containers, bags, and bottles; and (d) recycling properly, ensuring items are clean and sorted. Individual actions, such as carrying reusable bags, water bottles, and coffee cups, are crucial steps to tackle the global plastic menace when combined with supporting businesses that use sustainable alternatives and advocating for systemic change.