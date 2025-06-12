Play makes a better world

Ranjan K Baruah

(With direct inputs from UN/WHO publication and feedback may be sent to bkranjan@gmail.com)

Every one of us takes part in different forms of plays. We should know that play isn’t just about fun — it’s about learning too. The interesting fact is that during the first three years of life, our child’s brain develops faster than at any other time. If we see our children are playing, it means they are exploring their world and building critical skills that bring a lifetime of benefits.

Global data reminds us that 71% of children say play is important because it makes them happy, and 58% say that it helps them make friends and have a good time with others. It is estimated that 160 million children around the world are working instead of playing or learning. Only 1 in 4 children play out regularly on their street compared to their grandparents’ generation, where almost three-quarters said they played outside a few times a week. 41% of children had been told to stop playing out by either their parents or other adults such as neighbours.

Beyond mere recreation, play is a universal language spoken by people of all ages, transcending national, cultural, and socio-economic boundaries. It also fosters resilience, creativity, and innovation in individuals. For children in particular, play helps build relationships and improves control, overcomes trauma, and aids problem-solving. It helps children develop the cognitive, physical, creative, social, and emotional skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

We are area that the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child has enshrined play as a fundamental right of every child under Article 31. One of the days has been focused for play, and 11 June is observed as the International Day of Play (IDP), and the day creates a unifying moment at global, national, and local levels to elevate the importance of play. The theme for this year’s IDP is “Choose Play – Every Day”. The theme is a reminder for all of us – governments, businesses, schools and families – to take decisions that embrace and prioritize play for children.

We know the importance of employability skills, or life skills, or 21st-century skills, as these are important to be successful in life, and children can learn or develop these skills through play. It creates powerful learning opportunities across all areas of development – intellectual, social, emotional and physical. Through play, children learn to forge connections with others, build a wide range of leadership skills, develop resilience, navigate relationships and social challenges, and conquer their fears.

The tragedy is that many times we see children busy with mobile phones, which is bringing more challenges, as it may not guarantee whether they would learn skills by merely making use of the mobile phones, like watching different videos or reels which are readily available digitally.

The interesting fact is that on the surface, play may seem like it’s all about having fun, but it’s far more than that for babies and toddlers. It’s about learning and building important life skills – from problem solving to expressing ideas – and strengthening the bond between you both. Let us encourage our children to play and learn the skills, as they are a must for the future, as restricting opportunities for play directly impedes a child’s well-being and development.