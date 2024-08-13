Poetry in India’s Struggle for Independence

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar (zahidtapadar@gmail.com)

Throughout history, in the struggle for independence and liberation across the world, poets and writers have played a prominent role alongside politicians. The poets and writers of that time expressed through their writings the themes of patriotism, social pride, societal responsibilities, and boundless love for the country. Their works reflect the spirit of the contemporary era.

A closer look at the history of struggles reveals the significant role of poets and writers in various movements—from the French Revolution to the Russian Bolshevik Revolution, from the Italian Carbonari movement to Ireland’s fight for freedom.

In India, poets and writers were also pivotal in the anti-colonial movement. During the crucial phases of the national struggle, they crafted messages of patriotism that resonated with the era’s demands. Through their work, the oppressed and exploited people of India found a voice of protest, inspiration to break free from oppression, and the courage to overthrow colonial power. Across the country, people collectively moved forward to liberate the motherland. Despite all obstacles and oppression, the general public was prepared to make sacrifices for their country from every corner of the nation.

In India’s struggle for independence, poetry played a crucial role as a powerful medium of expression, unity, solidarity, and inspiration for the public. In the context of British injustice, oppression, and the accumulated resentment of the Indian people against British rule, poets from various regions and languages across the country articulated the hopes, aspirations, emotions, and grievances of the masses through their poetry, becoming the voice of the nation.

Poets in different regions of colonial India created an awakening among the people through poems filled with resolve and determination, inspiring the general populace to break free from all constraints and advance for the sake of the country. Through poetry, poets raised awareness among the public about the various injustices, unfairness, oppression, and superstitions prevalent in society and the nation. Poetry conveyed messages of resolve and determination, providing inspiration to courageously traverse the arduous path of the freedom struggle. It infused freedom fighters with courage and empowered them with inner strength.

Poets played a key role in fostering a sense of patriotism and unity among the people of India through their writings, instilling a sense of pride in the nation’s heritage and culture. The poetry of that time highlighted the injustices of British rule, the degradation of colonial subjugation, and the necessity of independence, thereby contributing to the awakening of national consciousness.

The rejuvenating power of poetry strongly inspired and uplifted the people of India in their quest for liberation from British colonial rule. The central themes of contemporary poetry were resistance against British oppression, exploitation, looting, and social exploitation. Poets emphasized the importance of a united struggle. Through poetry, they called upon people to advance in their fight for rights and justice. Poetry became a catalyst in the freedom struggle.

In the poetry of the freedom struggle, we find Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore’s “If they pay no heed to your call, walk on your own” and “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high,” Sarojini Naidu’s “The Gift of India,” Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s “Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara,” Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s “Vande Mataram,” Ramprasad Bismil’s “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna,” Shyamlal Gupta’s “Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara,” Makhanlal Chaturvedi’s “Pushp Ki Abhilasha,” Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s “Azaadi Ka Geet,” Rangalal Bandyopadhyay’s “Swadhinata Hinatai Ke Bachite Chai He, Ke Bachite Chai,” and Kazi Nazrul Islam’s “Bodrohi” and “Karar oi louho kopat, venge phel kor re lopat.” These poems, along with those by Mahadevi Varma, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, the national poet Maithili Sharan Gupt, Chinnaswamy Subramania Bharati, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, Gopinath Amin, Firakh Gorakhpuri, Chandrashekhar Azad, Raghunath Mohanty, Garimella Satyanarayana, and Maulana Hasrat Mohani, among many others, inspired the people of the country, urging them to stand firm against oppression and participate actively in the freedom movement. Maulana Hasrat Mohani’s impassioned “Inquilab Zindabad” has continued to echo through the ages as a powerful call to the protesting masses.

In Assam, Assamese poetry and songs played a significant role in awakening the suppressed consciousness of the oppressed people against British injustice, exploitation, cruelty, and repressive policies. Poets such as Ambikagiri Roy Choudhury, Lakshminath Bezbarua, Karmavir Nabinchandra Bordoloi, Nalini Bala Devi, Umesh Chandra Choudhary, Ananda Ram Das, Binanda Chandra Barua, Prasanna Lal Choudhury, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Debakanta Barua, and Bishnu Prasad Rabha used their work to call for liberation from colonial rule. Through their evocative poetry and songs, they inspired the people of Assam to face the British with courage and determination.

These poems by Assamese poets convey profound patriotism, nationalism, and the call to reinvigorate a disheartened nation. They played a crucial role in awakening national consciousness among the oppressed. The poets aimed to establish a sense of patriotism, historical awareness, Assamese cultural heritage, humanism, self-confidence, and hope in the hearts of the people.

In the national arena, poets who crafted anti-British poetry and inspired the people of the country, such as the rebellious poet Kazi Nazrul Islam, Maulana Hasrat Mohani, Gopinath Amin, Garimella Satyanarayana, and Firakh Gorakhpuri, were repeatedly imprisoned. Several poetry collections by Kazi Nazrul Islam were banned due to their criticism of British rule and their call for complete independence.

In colonial India, poets used local languages and dialects to bring the rich history and regional diversity of the country to the people. This cultural expression fostered a sense of identity and unity among the people of various regions. Poets highlighted social issues and motivated the people to strive for social justice and equality. They provided the oppressed with the power to protest.

At that time, poetry became a tool for uniting the populace. It provided strength to the Indian people in anti-British mass movements and gatherings, serving as a medium for protest and resistance.

In summary, poetry’s impact on India’s independence movement was profound and multifaceted. It not only provided a means of resistance but also fostered a sense of unity and purpose among the Indian people. The legacy of this poetic expression continues to resonate in contemporary Indian literature and political discourse, reflecting the enduring power of words in the struggle for justice and freedom.