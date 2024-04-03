Political campaigns: From negative tactics to the call for positive change

Dipak Kurmi

As democratic processes take place across 64 na-tions, including major powers like India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, there has been a noticeable surge in political campaigning and advertising efforts. It is a common strategy for political parties and candidates to employ negative campaigning tactics, which involve criticising or portraying their opponents in an unfavourable light, with the aim of enhancing their own perceived strengths and appeal. This approach, while controversial, is often utilized as a means to sway public opinion and gain an advantage in the electoral process.

Negative campaigning tactics have been employed in American presidential elections since their inception, with the 1828 contest between John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson widely regarded by historians as the most vitriolic. This phenomenon reached new heights in the 1964 election cycle, wherein incumbent President Lyndon B. Johnson effectively discredited his Republican challenger, Barry Goldwater, through a series of impactful radio advertisements. Chief among these was the infamous “Daisy ad,” which sought to portray Goldwater as a dangerous extremist whose election could potentially culminate in nuclear warfare.

During the 2016 United States presidential election cycle, Donald Trump’s campaign aired a television advertisement featuring footage of his opponent, Hillary Clinton, appearing to stumble at a public event. The ad was seen as a negative attack on Clinton’s health and stamina. In the subsequent 2020 election, both Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, engaged in negative campaigning tactics. Trump frequently questioned Biden’s cognitive abilities, while Biden criticised Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his personal character. This trend of negative political advertising has persisted into the current 2024 election season, with candidates from both major parties continuing to air attack ads against their opponents.

During the 2019 United Kingdom General Election campaign, the Conservative Party sought to characterize the Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, as posing a substantial threat to national security. Similarly, in the run-up to the 2021 German Federal Election, the Social Democratic Party employed a negative campaigning tactic, disseminating images that depicted Armin Laschet, the Christian Democratic Union candidate, laughing inappropriately while surveying an area ravaged by flooding. These instances exemplify the deployment of attack advertisements and fear-mongering narratives by major political parties, which aim to undermine the credibility and public perception of their respective opponents.

The advent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to India’s political landscape in 2014 ushered in an era of unprecedented technological integration and soaring advertising expenditures during election campaigns. Contemporary political leaders undergo rigorous training to cultivate a commanding presence, hone their communication skills, and deliver impactful speeches. The Bahujan Samaj Party’s supremo, Mayawati, received guidance on her sartorial choices. Regional party leaders have not shied away from seeking assistance from foreign agencies, as exemplified by the advice given to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to don jeans and T-shirts to resonate with the electorate.

In stark contrast, the late Congress stalwart Rajiv Gandhi’s downfall in the 1989 elections was precipitated by hostile campaign slogans vilifying him as a “thief,” with chants like “Galli Galli me shor hai, Rahul Gandhi chor hai” (There’s an uproar in every street, Rahul Gandhi is a thief) echoing across the nation. The Bofors scandal proved to be his undoing, ultimately costing him the prime ministerial chair.

Leaders who adhere to a strategy of aggressive confrontation, resorting to personal assaults and instilling fear, perpetuate a divisive atmosphere. Despite a decade in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to attribute all of the nation’s challenges to the Congress party.

While the Election Commission imposes restrictions on campaign expenditures, numerous political entities and contenders surpass these limitations. They resort to enticing tactics, including offering bribes such as phones, cash, and unattainable pledges, in hopes of securing voter allegiance. One independent candidate in Tamil Nadu even went as far as pledging lunar voyages and robots for every household, albeit without electoral success.

Estimates suggest that advertising expenditures for India’s 2024 elections could range from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore. Projections indicate that political parties and candidates might allocate over $14.4 billion (1.2 trillion rupees) to advertising, marking a twofold increase from the expenditure observed during the 2019 elections.

Campaign funding for political candidates often originates from various sources. Wealthy candidates may opt to finance their own campaigns, while others rely on financial support from their respective parties. Unlike candidates, political parties are not subject to spending limits, allowing them greater flexibility in financing campaign activities. However, the influx of illicit funds, commonly referred to as black money, has increasingly become a concerning factor in the electoral process over time.

The Indian Supreme Court has recently outlawed election bonds, citing concerns over their lack of transparency. Statistics reveal that the BJP secured a substantial portion, 57 percent of the distributed bonds, totaling $1.1 billion, whereas the Congress party received only 10 percent, amounting to $188 million. In the relentless pursuit of power, political parties deploy various strategies, resulting in varying degrees of success. The impact of negative campaign advertisements hinges on factors such as their content, context, and the audience’s demographics. A notable case in point is the ill-fated “India Shining” campaign spearheaded by Prime Minister Vajpayee in 2004, which, despite its hefty investment, failed to resonate with the electorate.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress party’s campaign slogan “Chowkidar chor hai” failed to gain traction, along with Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Modi regarding the Rafale scandal. However, amidst these setbacks, the party’s “Aam Admi” (common man) campaign emerged victorious, resonating effectively with voters.

In 2014, Narendra Modi underwent a remarkable transformation, assuming the persona of a formidable nationalist leader and positioning himself as a symbol of the nation. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, he orchestrated extensive mass mobilisation efforts, employing innovative methods such as 3D rallies, the “Chai Pe Charcha” (conversations over tea) initiative, interviews, and widespread campaign tours. Platforms like YouTube played a pivotal role, facilitating political parties to disseminate their message through concise TV advertisements and longer-form online videos. Ultimately, Modi’s adeptness at criticizing the Congress effectively resonated with voters, contributing significantly to his electoral success.

During the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) emerged as a formidable force through innovative campaigning methods such as mohalla campaigns, extensive use of social media, and a memorable radio advertisement featuring AAP chief Kejriwal. Today, the AAP holds power in both Punjab and Delhi, marking a significant political evolution. Despite all parties resorting to negative tactics during the 2019 political campaign, the BJP managed to secure a renewed mandate, despite criticism from the opposition regarding its Hindutva-inspired initiatives. Prime Minister Modi aims for a landslide victory with a target of over 400 seats in the upcoming 2024 polls. Notably, the BJP recently introduced an AI-generated campaign video featuring Modi, which drew mockery from the Congress party. The video, portraying a scenario where a business magnate endeavours to seize resources, has garnered widespread attention, amassing over 1.5 million views.

In the upcoming 2024 elections, despite the Election Commission’s guidelines, there’s a looming probability of heightened employment of negative campaign strategies. It is imperative for political parties and candidates to pivot towards crafting positive advertisements rather than resorting to smear campaigns. This proactive approach is crucial not only to safeguard the integrity of democracy but also to prevent the undue tarnishing of individuals’ characters. One viable solution is to advocate for state-funded elections, a recommendation echoed by numerous Electoral Commissions worldwide. Moreover, upholding standards of decency and decorum throughout campaigns is essential. This commitment fosters an atmosphere of fairness and respect, ensuring an equitable platform for all candidates to participate in the democratic process.