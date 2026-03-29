Political mud-slinging

Political parties often engage in verbal swordplay, which worsens during elections. Free-and-fair elections are the pillar of a democratic society. With the election season now on in Assam, all media outlets, including the Internet, are buzzing with politically charged content. Political mudslinging is a form of negative campaigning that has the metaphorical implication that candidates or politicians are “throwing mud” at each other. This is also called smear campaigning or mudslinging campaigning. It involves a large use of “ad hominem” attacks, or character attacks against political opponents. A political attack is a political move made by a candidate or person or group associated with a candidate or incumbent, during which the attackers attempt to make their political opponent(s) appear incapable or incompetent. The attack can be toward the person’s policies, or the attack can be toward the person’s character. Candidates and parties are seen using personal or character attacks against each other on the political stage in order to try and obtain more votes. Abuse and disinformation should be approached as an important culture of mediatised politics in the digital age, which not only reflects extant political differences but also significantly shapes what it means to participate in public life for a net-fed generation. Allegations and counter-allegations around abusive speech and disinformation on social media networks have made “trolling” and “fake news” significant actors in public discourse. Brazen language, “fact-filled” untruths, and belligerent tones of exchange have become an everyday reality in online political debates, ranging from serious allegations about paid trolls to the casual-jocular labelling of an annoying user as a troll. Online abuse and disinformation have struck the public mainstream, bringing the spotlight on the “dark side” of internet exchange. Politics is needed to resolve people’s issues. It is quite sad that certain politicians indulge in mudslinging and false allegations. No one should be swayed by such politics or give credence to such elements. In conclusion, one is tempted to say that what a sizeable section of politicians do, especially during election time, is similar to a pot calling the kettle black!