Politics along the Bengal border

Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

In West Bengal, geography does not merely shape politics—it sharpens it. The state’s over 4,000-kilometre border with Bangladesh ensures that cross-border realities are never far from electoral rhetoric. Yet, in the heat of campaigns, Bangladesh often becomes less a policy question and more a political shorthand—invoked not to resolve complexity but to simplify it. In the run-up to the next electoral cycle, this familiar script is already beginning to reassert itself, echoing past campaigns where the same concerns were sharpened for electoral effect.

The historical context is both real and layered. Bengal has witnessed repeated waves of cross-border movement, from the dislocations of Partition to the upheaval of the Bangladesh Liberation War. Those who crossed in earlier decades were largely understood within a humanitarian framework. Over time, that clarity has eroded. Today, the language is sharper, more charged—what was once discussed as ‘refuge’ is now framed through the lens of illegality and infiltration. This shift reflects not just changing realities, but changing political incentives, where electoral gain often rewards sharper, more polarising narratives.

With a 4,096-kilometre border—the longest India shares with any country—the scale of the challenge is undeniable. But so, too, is the tendency to generalise it. Migration, as it appears in electoral discourse, thrives in the space between data and perception. Official figures remain fragmented and often contested, leaving room for competing claims. In that vacuum, narratives expand and anxieties deepen. The danger lies not in raising the issue, but in its infrequent measurement and even rarer clear explanation.

To acknowledge this reality is not to dismiss the problem. Border districts such as North 24 Parganas, Malda, and Cooch Behar continue to face real challenges—smuggling networks, informal economies, and instances of undocumented movement. For many in the border belt, the line on the map is less an abstraction than a daily negotiation, shaping livelihoods and social interactions. Seizures by enforcement agencies underscore that the issue exists and demands attention. However, there is rarely proportionate evidence or sustained policy debate to support the leap from specific, localised challenges to sweeping narratives of demographic transformation.

It is in this gap between reality and rhetoric that electoral politics finds its opportunity. The Bangladesh factor is amplified, simplified, and stretched—made to carry the weight of multiple anxieties, from security to identity to economic competition. What is lost in this process is nuance. A complex administrative issue is recast as an existential concern and, in doing so, becomes harder—not easier—to address through practical governance.

Political responses follow familiar lines. National parties tend to situate the issue within a broader discourse on sovereignty and border control, emphasising legality and national security. Regional formations counter with a focus on welfare, inclusivity, and social balance, resisting narratives they view as divisive or exaggerated. But neither method is enough on its own. Security without sensitivity risks alienation; inclusivity without administrative clarity risks evasion, leading to confusion among voters about which approach to support in their communities. The electorate is left navigating between these competing frames, often without a clear roadmap of solutions.

Voters, particularly in border regions, test these narratives against their lived experiences. A farmer in Cooch Behar or a trader in Malda is less concerned with rhetorical escalation than with everyday realities—roads that work, policing that responds, markets that function, and opportunities that sustain livelihoods. Political messaging loses its anchor, no matter how forcefully articulated, when it strays too far from these concerns.

There is also a deeper paradox that politics often glosses over. The border between India and Bangladesh is politically firm but culturally porous. Language, literature, and shared histories blur it in everyday life. Bengali identity, in many ways, predates the boundary itself, making the politics of exclusion particularly sensitive. Narratives that ignore this continuity may sound forceful, but they rarely feel complete or convincing to those who live with this duality.

What is striking, however, is how consistently the Bangladesh question is invoked without a corresponding depth of policy articulation. Border management is a technical, sustained task—fencing, surveillance, coordination, and diplomacy. These do not lend themselves to slogans, but they are what endure beyond electoral cycles. When rhetoric replaces proportion, governance quietly recedes, leaving structural challenges insufficiently addressed.

There is a cost to this imbalance. West Bengal’s pressing concerns—employment generation, industrial growth, public health, and urban stress—do not diminish because another issue dominates the discourse. If anything, they are pushed further into the background. Elections then risk becoming contests of narrative rather than assessments of governance, where perception outweighs performance.

A more responsible political approach would draw clearer distinctions: between historical migration and present-day border management, between administrative lapses and sweeping demographic claims, and between political messaging and policy obligation. Collapsing these into a single narrative may be electorally convenient, but it weakens the clarity that governance demands and deserves. As West Bengal moves toward another electoral cycle, the Bangladesh factor will remain a constant. Geography ensures that. But geography need not dictate the quality of political debate. That is a matter of political choice and, ultimately, of democratic responsibility.

In the end, the real test is not how often Bangladesh is invoked, but how carefully it is understood. Invoking it may yield political traction; understanding it requires restraint, evidence, and a commitment to nuance, as well as a willingness to engage with the complexities of the issues at hand. Geography may frame the debate, but it should not be allowed to finish it.