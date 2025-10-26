‘Politics nokoriba, bandhu’

The tragic and untimely death of Assam’s music superstar Zubeen Garg under mysterious circumstances in a foreign country on September 19 continues to dominate public life and media headlines across the state for the sixth week in a row. But, even as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Government of Assam has been engaged in probing into the allegations of a suspected murder, and even as a Commission of Enquiry headed by a sitting Judge of the Gauhati High Court has been constituted, at least three particular trends have caused immense disturbance in the minds of the true admirers of the singing sensation as well as in the minds of the law-abiding citizens of the state. The first one is that a section of Zubeen fans and admirers have been demanding instant justice in the matter of alleged murder. This section has literally refused to recognise and understand that the country is governed by a set of laws, that the laws of the land follow a fixed course of action, and, above all, that every citizen is equal before the law. Every citizen, irrespective of whether he or she is a fan or admirer of Zubeen Garg, wants from the core of the heart that the real cause of his death, as well as the circumstances leading to his death, should be found out in detail. Every citizen also wants from the core of the heart that the person(s) responsible for the situation or developments leading to the untimely death of Zubeen Garg should be identified with solid proof and evidence so that they can be awarded punishment as defined by the laws of the land. The second trend is that a section of so-called Zubeen Garg fans have been creating public nuisance, with media reports saying that these people have been even misbehaving in the cremation site of Zubeen Garg at Sonapur. The third trend – and the most disturbing one – is that certain sections of politicians have been working overtime to convert Zubeen Garg’s death and the mystery and controversies surrounding it into a political matter. Unfortunately, the main opposition party and the main ruling party in the state have both been engaging themselves increasingly every passing day to draw political mileage out of Zubeen Garg’s death. This is definitely not a healthy trend. Zubeen cannot be and should not be converted into a tool for political mud-slinging. This is especially so when Zubeen himself had written and sung a song in which he had expressed very critical views about politicians, including the elected representatives of the people. In fact, the opening line of that particular song was “Politics nokoriba, bandhu” – meaning “Don’t play politics, my friend, with the lives of the common people.”