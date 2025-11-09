Poor railway services in North Assam

The absence of basic amenities like proper platforms, shelters and waiting rooms further adds to passenger inconvenience. For students, small traders and office goers, this situation is deeply discouraging – Gautam Sarmah (gautamsarmah8@gmail.com)

The northern part of the Brahmaputra Valley, stretching from Guwahati to Murkongselek, remains one of the most neglected regions in terms of railway connectivity in Assam. While the southern side of the valley enjoys comparatively better rail services with frequent trains, night journeys and regular interstate connectivity, the northern bank continues to face immense challenges despite its growing population and socio-economic potential. The North Bank, comprising districts such as Sonitpur, Biswanath, North Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, has long been demanding better rail facilities. Unfortunately, the situation has changed little over the years. Apart from the Lachit Express, there is practically no night train connecting Guwahati with Murkongselek or Jonai — two important terminals located at the far eastern end of Assam’s northern frontier. The absence of night trains severely affects long-distance passengers, especially those who travel for medical, educational or professional purposes.

Even for day travel, the condition is not much better. The Rangia–Murkongselek Express remains the only dedicated day train for this long and crucial stretch. Covering a distance of over 450 kilometres, this train serves as a lifeline for the people of this region. Yet, the frequency, comfort and punctuality often fail to meet the growing needs of passengers. The single-line track, limited infrastructure and poor maintenance in certain stretches make the journey time-consuming and less efficient.

A few trains coming from outside Assam—such as those routed through Rangapara, Biswanath Chariali, North Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji towards Dibrugarh and Tinsukia—have very limited stoppages. This lack of adequate halts denies many small towns and semi-urban areas the benefit of access to faster and long-distance trains. For example, important stations like Balipara, Gohpur, Boginadi or Sripani could serve thousands of passengers daily if given more stoppages. However, the present system remains highly restrictive. One of the most glaring issues on this route is the poor infrastructure at smaller stations. Places like Uttar Kathani, Tipling, Tunijan, Jiadhal and Moridhal have no ticketing facilities even though passenger trains stop there regularly. This compels daily travellers to depend on the mercy of the TTE or travel without valid tickets, risking penalties. Moreover, the absence of basic amenities like proper platforms, shelters and waiting rooms further adds to passenger inconvenience. For students, small traders and office goers, this situation is deeply discouraging.

While the introduction of the Jan Shatabdi Express from Guwahati to North Lakhimpur was a positive step, its current operation only two days a week severely limits its impact. The demand of the public to extend this train up to Dhemaji and to make it a daily service is both reasonable and urgent. The extension will not only benefit Dhemaji district but also facilitate connectivity for adjoining Arunachal Pradesh, particularly the Pasighat and Jonai regions. The frequency increase will cater to the consistent passenger demand and improve economic exchange between Guwahati and the northernmost parts of Assam.

It is also time to explore more night trains on this route. The Lachit Express alone cannot serve the entire population of the North Bank. Introducing at least two or three additional night trains, for example, Guwahati–Dhemaji and Guwahati–Murkongselek or Guwahati–Dibrugarh via North Assam, would significantly improve passenger convenience. Night journeys are particularly preferred by students, businesspeople and government officials who wish to reach their destination early the next morning. Such trains would not only save time but also decongest day services, making the overall system more efficient.

The Indian Railways has already made commendable progress in electrification and double-tracking across many parts of the country. It is, therefore, essential that similar attention be given to the northern Brahmaputra Valley. Electrification and line upgradation from Rangia to Murkongselek will drastically reduce travel time and improve the frequency of services. Enhanced railway connectivity also holds great promise for tourism and trade. The North Bank is home to scenic destinations such as Biswanath Ghat, Letekupukhuri (Bihpuria) and the historic Malinithan near Likabali. A stronger rail network can attract tourists to these unexplored areas, thereby promoting local economies and creating job opportunities. Similarly, agricultural products from Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur could be easily transported to Guwahati and beyond if freight connectivity improves.

The demands of the people from this region are modest yet deeply meaningful. They seek inclusion and equity in public transport planning. For decades, the North Bank has remained overshadowed by the more developed southern rail corridors. The time has come for policymakers and railway authorities to bridge this imbalance. Establishing more trains, ensuring daily services, improving station amenities and expanding ticketing facilities are practical steps that can bring visible change. The railway system of the northern Brahmaputra Valley stands at a crossroads. The region’s development and integration with the rest of Assam and the country depend greatly on how soon and how sincerely the existing gaps are addressed.