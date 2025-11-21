Possibility of restoring OPS in Assam: An awareness initiative

Pension is not merely a financial arrangement – it reflects dignity after retirement, security in life, and stability in society – Syed Anisur Rahman

Although an immediate shift from the New Pension Scheme (NPS) to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) may not be practically possible in Assam at present, a careful review of the current situation shows that it is certainly not impossible. The growing resentment among government employees, ongoing agitations by various organizations, successes achieved by other states, and increasing political pressure have collectively revived OPS as a major and legitimate demand. Pension is not merely a financial arrangement—it reflects dignity after retirement, security in life, and stability in society. But NPS, being market-dependent and uncertain, has left employees deeply dissatisfied and compelled them to protest consistently.

This discussion, therefore, elaborates on the Assam Government’s position, the history of the movement, experiences of other states, financial feasibility of OPS, the role of teachers, a comparative account of UPS–NPS–OPS, and the roadmap for the future.

1. The Government’s Position and the Reality behind Its Financial Justification

The Assam Government has long opposed the restoration of OPS, calling it a “financial burden”. In April 2024, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated in the State Assembly that OPS would consume a huge part of the state budget and would not be rational for employees. Assam has nearly 5 lakh government employees, of which over 3.5 lakh fall under NPS. The government’s key argument is that OPS will add an extra burden, whereas NPS involves employee contribution and is therefore more “reasonable”.

But the reality is different.

Six Indian states have already successfully restored OPS, and none of them has faced any “financial crisis”. Even though OPS requires no employee’s contribution, it remains more stable and predictable.

In October 2025, the Central Government approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), which it calls a middle path between NPS and OPS. Under UPS, employees with 25 years of service will get a 50% assured pension. But many NPS employees in Assam have already completed 10+ years of service, meaning the shift to UPS will not compensate for their immense losses. Choosing UPS now would be a self-damaging compromise.

The Assam Government hinted in the 2025–26 Budget that it may consider OPS for employees appointed before February 2005, but there is no indication of relief for post-2005 NPS employees. At the central level too, UPS is being promoted, and the OPS demand is being ignored.

2. The 2025 Movement: Timeline of Events and Strategies Ahead

Since early 2025, organizations like AAGNPSEA, SAKP, and several others have intensified their agitation. Starting from the Black Badge protest in February, the movement expanded through Dispur marches, Assembly blockades, strikes, large teachers’ conventions, and public testimonies of retired NPS teachers. By September the agitation gained greater momentum, and in October UPS was publicly denounced as “deceptive”.

The proposed Assam bandh in November 2025 strengthened the movement further. The strategy ahead is clear: (i) Formation of a unified “Assam OPS Sangram Samiti” in December 2025, (ii) statewide awareness campaigns, (iii) direct constituency-level discussions with MLAs, (iv) continuous agitation, including strikes, (v) exploring the possibility of filing a PIL in the Supreme Court, and (vi) if teachers and employees move in a united direction, the movement will become much stronger.

3. OPS Restoration in Other States: Lessons for Assam

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh—five states—have already restored OPS. West Bengal never adopted NPS and continues with OPS. These states have shown that restoring OPS does not create financial instability. Leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Hemant Soren revived OPS with foresight and political courage. Their administrative clarity and public-orientated approach helped mobilise government employees effectively.

If the Assam Government adopts similar foresight, OPS restoration before the 2026 elections is quite possible.

4. Financial Impact of OPS: What the Numbers Say

For the year 2025–26, Assam’s pension expenditure will be around Rs 9,000 crore. If OPS is restored, the state may face an additional burden of about Rs 2,500 crore annually for the first 5 years.

However, Assam currently receives nearly Rs 18,500 crore under the Central SASCI component. This support will remain unchanged. Therefore, the real additional burden will be around Rs 800 crore per year—less than 0.5% of the state budget. Compared to expenditure on health, education, or infrastructure, this is minimal.

Thus, describing OPS as a “financial disaster” is completely baseless.

In fact, OPS improves employee morale, enhances service quality, and strengthens long-term administrative stability.

5. Teachers: The Strongest Pillar of the Movement

Among the 3.5 lakh NPS-covered employees in Assam, more than 1.22 lakh are teachers—the largest single group. From LP to UP, high school, higher secondary, and junior colleges, nearly 70% of the teaching workforce is under NPS. Teachers are deeply connected to society and spread across urban and rural areas, making them the most effective force in mobilising public opinion.

Under the leadership of All Assam Samannayita Sikshak Mancha, AAGNPSEA, and other organizations, if teachers unite, the OPS movement will become unstoppable.

6. UPS–NPS–OPS: Key Differences

OPS: Assured pension, DA, and zero market risk.

NPS: Market-dependent, no DA, and no guaranteed pension.

UPS: Market-linked, requires 10% employee contribution, and employees with less than 25 years of service face the same uncertainties as in NPS.

UPS is not a replacement for OPS.

Even if NPS contributions are shifted to UPS, past losses of long-serving teachers and workers cannot be compensated.

7. Roadmap for 2025–26: (i) A structured journey towards OPS, (ii) formation of Assam OPS Sangram Samiti in December 2025, (iii) awareness campaigns in villages and towns in January, (iv) MLA-level discussions in February, (v) PIL in Supreme Court under preparation by proactive teachers, (vi) pre-election indefinite strike in May–June 2026 if demands are not met, (vii) this roadmap may significantly accelerate the achievement of OPS.

Without OPS, Assam’s Government Service Faces Crisis

Restoring OPS is not only essential for government employees but also crucial for the administrative, educational, and social stability of Assam. If NPS continues, employees will face insecurity, low morale, and growing resentment.

In contrast, OPS ensures long-term confidence, efficiency, and responsibility. The six states that adopted OPS have already proven it to be completely feasible.

If Assam’s 1.22 lakh NPS teachers and 3.5 lakh employees unite on one platform, then restoring OPS is not only possible—it is inevitable.

(The author is a former general secretary of the All Assam Higher Secondary Teachers’ & Employees’ Association. He can be reached at ar781354@gmail.com.)